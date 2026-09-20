ETV Bharat / opinion

The Aravalli Mountain: A Call For Scientific Rigour And Inclusive Governance

Lush greenery of the Aravalli Hills near the Leopard Trail, with the distant city skyline visible under a cloudy sky in Gurugram ( File/IANS )

By C P Rajendran 7 Min Read

The Aravalli Range, one of the world's oldest fold-mountain systems, has become the centre of a significant legal and environmental debate following the Supreme Court's decision to place its own November 20, 2025 ruling in abeyance. That ruling had accepted a government-proposed definition classifying Aravalli Hills as landforms rising 100 metres or more above local relief, with ranges formed by hills within 500 metres of each other. The Controversy Environmental groups and experts strongly criticised the criteria. Data from the Forest Survey of India indicated that a strict 100-metre cutoff could exclude a vast majority of smaller hillocks and lower formations. An internal assessment revealed that barely 1,048—or just 8.7%—of 12,081 Aravalli hills that are 20 metres or higher in Rajasthan meet the 100-metre threshold. When all 118,575 Aravalli hills are considered, over 90% fail to qualify. This sparked widespread protests across Rajasthan and Haryana over fears of ecological damage and unregulated mining, with critics arguing that the narrow definition would open vast segments of the range to limestone mining and stone crushing, resulting in acute health problems among local villagers. An aerial view of Aravalli Range (File/ANI) The Supreme Court's Intervention On December 29, 2025, a vacation bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant placed the November 20 order in abeyance, citing "profound concern" among environmentalists about "the potential for misinterpretation and improper implementation" of the 100-metre norm. The Court initiated suo motu proceedings and ordered the creation of a high-powered, independent expert committee to re-evaluate the ecological impact of the definition. The Court specifically flagged several "critical ambiguities": whether limiting protection to areas within 500 metres between hills sharply narrows the protected territory; whether the definition turns many Aravalli areas into "non-Aravalli," facilitating mining and commercial activities; and whether the claim that only 1,048 hills qualify is scientifically sound. Pending the fresh assessment, no new mining leases or renewals are being granted across the Aravalli landscape. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued directions for a complete ban on new mining leases, a prohibition that applies uniformly across the entire Aravalli range. The High-Powered Committee A five-member committee headed by Kanchan Devi, Director General of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), has been constituted to conduct the independent review. Its members include Dr Subhash Ashutosh, former Director General of the Forest Survey of India; Dr Rajendra Kumar Sharma, former Director of the Geological Survey of India; Brij Mohan Singh Rathore, former Joint Secretary in the Environment Ministry; and Prof Ashok K Bhatnagar, former Head of the Department of Botany at Delhi University. Professor Jagdish Krishnaswamy of the Indian Institute for Human Settlements, Bengaluru, and Prof Laxmikant Sharma of the Central University of Haryana have been appointed as special invitees. The committee has been directed to finalise criteria covering geological, hydrological, and ecological factors rather than relying on a single height threshold. An aerial view of Aravalli Range in Haryana (File/ANI) The committee's mandate includes determining whether the 100-metre elevation threshold is scientifically sound, whether Aravalli hills form a continuous ecological formation even when separated by distances greater than 500 metres, and whether mining should be permitted in intervening gaps. The Deadline and Recent Developments