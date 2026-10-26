ETV Bharat / opinion

Teaching And Learning In The Age Of Artificial Intelligence

Growing up, I was an average student. I struggled with examinations that rewarded memorisation of information. After completing college, I was fortunate to be introduced to the teachings of J. Krishnamurti. His ideas hugely influenced me, both as a learner and a teacher. For years, we equated intelligence with the accumulation of information. However, Krishnamurti argued that intelligence is actually the capacity to observe, question, and find out things for ourselves.

I believe Krishnamurti’s ideas are especially relevant in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). Because AI now instantly provides information, Krishnamurti’s focus on nurturing the capacity to think and discover things for ourselves is an urgent educational reality. Let me elaborate.

AI has become very efficient at providing information instantly. As a result, the teacher’s role of knowledge dissemination is getting disrupted. Traditionally, teachers focused on knowledge dissemination. When AI can do it efficiently, the teacher’s role must shift from being a knowledge disseminator to a facilitator of structured dialogue. As concerns about AI replacing thinking are increasing, teachers have a greater opportunity and responsibility to preserve the struggle of thinking through facilitating inquiry rather than just knowledge transmission.

A screen shows an image for artificial intelligence (AI) at the SK Hynix' booth during a semiconductor exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Oct. 16, 2026. (AP)

I offer the following suggestions for effective teaching in the age of AI:

Focusing on Learnability

In the Age of AI, the goal of effective teaching should be to increase students’ “learnability.” Learnability is the self-driven pursuit of knowledge throughout an individual’s life. Many hiring managers today look for evidence of a job candidate’s willingness to learn and grow over the long term. Eric Schmidt, Former CEO of Google, said: "Learnability is the key skill. We hunt for learning animals." Therefore, teachers in the age of AI should not only focus on providing required conceptual or technical skills but also nurture the skill of self-driven learning, or learnability.

To do this, teachers should carefully design cognitive friction. Students learn a lot when they face a problem that is challenging and requires thought, yet still approachable. To nurture learnability, teachers should develop deep understanding of their students, which requires empathy and self-awareness. When we are responsible for helping others understand something, we constantly engage in the process of questioning and understanding ourselves. That constant learning becomes a discipline in itself.

Teaching And Learning In The Age Of Artificial Intelligence (Getty Images)

Structured Dialogue

Structured dialogue offers a practical way to preserve thinking in the age of AI. I have been trying structured dialogue in class sizes from 4 to 40 students. A dialogue may begin with an interesting question rather than a lecture. For example, in my B2B marketing class, I start with this question: "Who is the largest customer of P&G?" Given that P&G is a B2C company, most students think that the answer is an individual. But counterintuitively, the largest customer of P&G is Walmart. Walmart contributes about 15% of P&G’s revenues.

Students then understand that B2B constitutes a large portion of the total marketing activity and touches more lives than is apparent at first glance. Then we discuss the importance of relationships in B2B markets and how companies such as P&G nurture them. At the end of the class, students will write a reflection on their learning. The key to conducting a structured dialogue is to meet the students at the same level without hierarchy. Krishnamurti argued that learning occurs when teachers and students genuinely explore together. Learning is therefore not just transfer of information from the learned to the learner but a shared process of exploring, questioning, and discovering.