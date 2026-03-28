ETV Bharat / opinion

Story Is Ahead Of The War: How Narrative Is Defining US-Iran Confrontation

A member of the Iranian Red Crescent Society stands at Hypercar, an auto service center, amid damages which according to the company's officials were caused by strikes on March 1, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, March 28, 2026. ( AP )

US President Donald Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on critical infrastructure. As the deadline approached on 23 March 2026, Washington extended it by five days, citing "productive conversations."

Iran, on the other hand, projected the extension as evidence that US deterrence had weakened under pressure. Iran immediately framed it as a "humiliating surrender". The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of global oil flows, has become not just a maritime choke point but a psychological battleground.

Cargo ships sail in the Arabian Gulf towards Strait of Hormuz in United Arab Emirates, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP)

Narrative as Strategy, Not Reaction

Iran’s messaging to the world followed a clear pattern. Deny negotiations. Mock the adversary. Project inevitability of own success. Its officials described the United States as “negotiating with itself” and portrayed Trump as a leader forced to back down.

This is not accidental. It reflects a deeper understanding that controlling interpretation shapes strategic outcomes. Online narratives don’t just reflect events, they drive them. Iran is not waiting to win the war. It is attempting to win the meaning of the war.

Smoke rises from Kuwait international airport after a drone strike on fuel storage in Kuwait City, Kuwait, Friday, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. (AP)

Battlefield Reality vs Narrative Advantage

On the ground, Iran has suffered significant damage. Its air defences have been degraded. Its missile launchers and naval assets have been targeted. Senior leaders and civilians have been killed.

Yet the regime endures. More importantly, it appears stronger internally. Hardline elements have consolidated control. Domestic opposition has gone silent.

This reflects a key principle of modern conflict. For weaker nations, survival itself becomes victory. This is a defining feature of asymmetric warfare, where the objective is not decisive defeat of the adversary but the denial of their success.

In the current US-Iran confrontation, this logic is clearly visible. Despite suffering significant military damage, Iran’s ability to endure, retain regime control, and continue exerting pressure through the Strait of Hormuz and regional levers is being projected as strategic success through narrative war. By enduring punishment and projecting resilience, Iran converted vulnerability into strength.

This mirrors the long-standing approach of Pakistan vis-à-vis India. Pakistan’s notion of victory has rarely been about defeating India outright. Instead, it has been about maintaining the status quo and denying India a decisive outcome. It successfully shifts the benchmark of victory from battlefield outcomes towards perception and persistence.

South Korean protesters march toward the presidential office during a rally against the U.S. and Israel attacks on Iran in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP)

David Patrikarakos writes in his book ‘War in 140 Characters’, modern war is about “competing stories where perception becomes the terrain.” Iran’s story is one of defiance, not damage.

The Strait of Hormuz: From Geography to Narrative Power