ETV Bharat / opinion

Stop Monopoly From Holding Indian Skies, Economy As Hostage

By CR Sukumar

IndiGo's December 2025 chaos is not just a "technical problem" but a warning that India has allowed one private airline to become so big that when it stumbles, the whole country suffers. This should push the government to redesign rules so that no company can play with passengers' time, money and safety in a nation aiming to be the world's third-largest economy.

When IndiGo Stops, India Gets Stuck

Earlier this Month, IndiGo cancelled and delayed a huge number of flights in just a few days, leaving lakhs of passengers stranded at airports, missing family functions, medical appointments, business meetings and even exams. The main reason was a clash between new pilot rest rules, IndiGo's tight schedules with very little spare capacity, and ongoing software work on some aircraft.

Passengers gather near an IndiGo airlines counter amid flight disruptions, at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, in Varanasi, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 (PTI)

Because IndiGo carries well over half of all domestic flyers in India, other airlines were simply too small to absorb the rush when its flights were cancelled. Airfares on many routes shot up sharply, and ordinary travellers realised that they did not have a real alternative if IndiGo failed to fly.

What This Crisis Really Shows

For years, India’s aviation story has swung between big dreams and sudden collapses: several airlines have shut down or gone bankrupt, leaving fewer players and giving IndiGo more and more market power. IndiGo grew by running a simple, low-cost, high-efficiency model. Same type of planes, very high daily use, tight crew planning. But this left almost no safety cushion when rules changed or things went wrong.

At the same time, the country has not invested enough in training pilots, building robust airport systems and planning for bad days such as fog, technical problems or new safety regulations. The result is a fragile system where one company's mistake or misjudgment can throw the entire network into disorder.

Government’s First Reaction: Helpful, But Also Worrying

To calm the situation, the government quickly relaxed some parts of the new pilot duty and rest rules for a temporary period and promised strict action against the airline for poor planning. It also tried to control the sudden fare jump and reminded airlines about their duty to refund and help passengers affected by cancellations.

Stranded passengers at Birsa Munda Airport amid IndiGo flight disruptions, in Ranchi, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025 (PTI)

But rolling back or weakening pilot rest rules under pressure from airlines sends the wrong message — that safety rules can be bent when big companies are in trouble. Pilot bodies have already warned that long duty hours and less rest increase the risk of fatigue, which directly affects passenger safety in the air.

What Must Be Done Right Now

In the immediate term, the focus must be on protecting passengers, not rescuing one airline’s business model. Three steps are urgent:

Clear, automatic refund and compensation: When flights are cancelled or badly delayed due to the airline's fault, passengers should automatically get full refunds plus fixed compensation, without having to fight or beg at counters or call centres.