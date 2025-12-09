Stop Monopoly From Holding Indian Skies, Economy As Hostage
Passengers faced a horrowing time after IndiGo, which controls around 65% of the market share, cancelled most of its flights in December first week.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 2:31 PM IST|
Updated : December 9, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST
By CR Sukumar
IndiGo's December 2025 chaos is not just a "technical problem" but a warning that India has allowed one private airline to become so big that when it stumbles, the whole country suffers. This should push the government to redesign rules so that no company can play with passengers' time, money and safety in a nation aiming to be the world's third-largest economy.
When IndiGo Stops, India Gets Stuck
Earlier this Month, IndiGo cancelled and delayed a huge number of flights in just a few days, leaving lakhs of passengers stranded at airports, missing family functions, medical appointments, business meetings and even exams. The main reason was a clash between new pilot rest rules, IndiGo's tight schedules with very little spare capacity, and ongoing software work on some aircraft.
Because IndiGo carries well over half of all domestic flyers in India, other airlines were simply too small to absorb the rush when its flights were cancelled. Airfares on many routes shot up sharply, and ordinary travellers realised that they did not have a real alternative if IndiGo failed to fly.
What This Crisis Really Shows
For years, India’s aviation story has swung between big dreams and sudden collapses: several airlines have shut down or gone bankrupt, leaving fewer players and giving IndiGo more and more market power. IndiGo grew by running a simple, low-cost, high-efficiency model. Same type of planes, very high daily use, tight crew planning. But this left almost no safety cushion when rules changed or things went wrong.
At the same time, the country has not invested enough in training pilots, building robust airport systems and planning for bad days such as fog, technical problems or new safety regulations. The result is a fragile system where one company's mistake or misjudgment can throw the entire network into disorder.
Government’s First Reaction: Helpful, But Also Worrying
To calm the situation, the government quickly relaxed some parts of the new pilot duty and rest rules for a temporary period and promised strict action against the airline for poor planning. It also tried to control the sudden fare jump and reminded airlines about their duty to refund and help passengers affected by cancellations.
But rolling back or weakening pilot rest rules under pressure from airlines sends the wrong message — that safety rules can be bent when big companies are in trouble. Pilot bodies have already warned that long duty hours and less rest increase the risk of fatigue, which directly affects passenger safety in the air.
What Must Be Done Right Now
In the immediate term, the focus must be on protecting passengers, not rescuing one airline’s business model. Three steps are urgent:
Clear, automatic refund and compensation: When flights are cancelled or badly delayed due to the airline's fault, passengers should automatically get full refunds plus fixed compensation, without having to fight or beg at counters or call centres.
Crisis playbook for mass disruptions: Whenever cancellations cross a certain level in a day, a standard "emergency code" should kick in—temporary fare caps on key routes, quicker approvals for other airlines to add flights, and compulsory cooperation among airlines to rebook affected passengers.
Do not dilute safety for convenience: Any relaxation in pilot rest and duty norms should be minimal, narrowly defined and strictly time-bound, and always reviewed by an independent expert group that looks only at safety, not profits.
Medium-term Changes: Reduce Monopoly Risk
In the next 2–5 years, the government must reduce the risk of any single airline becoming "too big to fail".
Check route-wise dominance: For busy routes and big airports, regulators should monitor how much capacity one airline controls, and prevent it from cornering most of the prime time slots. This will give smaller and new airlines a fair chance.
Extra rules for 'systemically important' airlines: Once an airline crosses a certain national or route-wise share, it should follow stricter rules: more spare pilots and aircraft, stronger stress tests for new schedules, and regular checks on whether it can handle changes in rules or sudden shocks.
Strong passenger rights law: India needs a clear, simple passenger rights code in law, not just guidelines, so that travellers know what they are entitled to and can get quick remedies online when airlines fail to deliver.
Long-term Agenda: Build Resilience, Not Just Low Cost
Over the long term, aviation policy must match India's economic ambition and geographical size.
National capacity plan: Airport expansion, air traffic control upgrades, airline fleet growth and pilot training must be planned together, with realistic estimates of future demand, instead of each part working in isolation.
Invest in people: The country needs many more trained pilots, engineers and ground staff. This requires more training institutes, easier education loans and strict quality standards so that safety is never compromised.
Independent safety and resilience body: A separate institution should continuously study fatigue, schedules, near-miss incidents and big disruptions, and regularly update rules before a tragedy forces change.
India's current air passenger rules, mainly under the 1934 Aircraft Act and DGCA guidelines, require airlines to offer refunds, alternate flights, or compensation like up to ₹20,000 for delays and cancellations. But these are weak guidelines without strong legal backing, so airlines often ignore them—as seen in the recent IndiGo crisis, where over 1,000 flights were cancelled due to crew shortages, stranding thousands without quick refunds or help while ticket prices shot up. We need stricter laws with heavy mandatory fines, fast online complaint fixes, and a special Passenger Authority to protect common travellers from such repeated failures.
If this crisis is treated only as a bad week for one airline, India will learn nothing and repeat the mistake when the next shock comes. If it is treated as a turning point, the country can build an aviation system where passengers are respected, safety is non-negotiable, and no single private company can hold the skies—and the economy—hostage.
An economy that seeks to be the planet's third largest cannot run its skies on the logic of jugaad, last-minute relaxations and private monopolies treated as indispensable saviours. The IndiGo fiasco should be treated as a constitutional moment in infrastructure governance: a reminder that essential network industries must be designed for resilience, redundancy and fairness, not just cost efficiency and short-term growth metrics.
If the government uses this crisis to build a safety-first, passenger-centric and competition-friendly aviation ecosystem, India can emerge with an air transport system worthy of its economic ambitions; if it merely patches over the cracks to protect one dominant player, the next sneeze will be louder—and far more costly for the millions who today have no alternative but to fly on IndiGo's terms.
(The author is a former Senior Editor, The Economic Times, and practising as an advocate at the Telangana High Court.)
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)