ETV Bharat / opinion

Standards As The Foundation Of Sustainable Development and the Circular Economy

Today, development is measured not just by increased production but by the responsible use of resources to create products sustainably. As industries grow rapidly, large-scale manufacturing expands, and issues like counterfeit goods rise, the role of standards becomes more crucial. It's vital to go beyond basic standards for product quality and safety, establishing them as key to a circular economy and sustainable progress.

This year’s World Standards Day theme emphasises the need to provide everyone with affordable, reliable, and clean energy, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7).

Traditionally, standards aim to ensure product quality, safety, reliability, and consistency. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), India’s national standards agency, has established over twenty-two thousand standards, which are crucial for certifying that products meet required quality standards. Indicators such as the ISI mark and Hallmark, issued under BIS, bolster consumer trust.

Circular Economy Definition (ETV Bharat Graphics)

In today’s economy, a product’s value shouldn’t be measured solely by quality and price. It’s also vital to consider production resources, energy use, lifespan, and opportunities for repair and reuse. If standards focus more on making products durable, repairable, reusable, and recyclable, they can significantly reduce resource waste, conserve natural resources, and support the circular economy and sustainable growth.

According to the Circularity Gap Report 2023, recycled materials accounted for only 7.2% of the total materials used in the global economy. This indicates that the global economy remains heavily dependent on virgin natural resources. In this context, effective standards governing product design, manufacturing, use, and recycling can play a significant role in reducing resource wastage.

The circular economy seeks to maximise the use of products, materials, and natural resources while reducing waste. Standards are vital in this effort by offering guidelines for product design, manufacturing, usage, repair, and recycling.

Although ISO has established standards like ISO 59004:2024 and ISO 59020:2024 that focus on circular economy principles and ways to measure circularity, these initiatives alone are not enough. Future standards should promote designs that prioritise durability, repairability, ready access to spare parts, reuse, and recyclability. Such approaches can lengthen product lifespans and support the recovery of valuable materials at end-of-life.

Additionally, the Digital Product Passport (DPP), a digital record with detailed product information, can significantly aid in more efficient and effective resource use.