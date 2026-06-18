Software Will Decide The Outcome Of The Next War
The next war will still be fought by soldiers, but the soldiers will fight inside a software-shaped battlefield.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
Ukraine has shown with brutal clarity how drones have become the most visible symbol of modern war. Cheap drones have damaged expensive guns, tanks, radars, warships, aircraft and supply columns. They make movement risky and concealment temporary.
This does not mean tanks, guns, aircraft or ships are obsolete. The real lesson is that anything which can be seen, becomes vulnerable. Survival now depends on concealment, dispersion, electronic protection, deception and rapid movement. The battlefield has become more visible. But visibility alone may not win wars.
The Real Challenge Is Making Sense
Every drone produces data. So do satellites, radars, patrols, electronic warfare units, human sources, communication intercepts and open-source feeds. Modern armies are not short of information. They are often overloaded by it. A drone may show vehicles moving near a road. A patrol may report fresh tracks. A radar may detect an emission. A satellite image may show new construction. A human source may report additional troops in the area.
Individually, these are fragments. Their real value, however emerges only when they are placed together by location, time and context.
This is intelligence fusion. In simple terms, it means combining inputs from different sources to create a clearer picture of what is happening, why it may be happening and what may happen next.
A feed from a sensor like drone is only video until it is linked with terrain, previous activity, enemy order of battle, electronic signals and ground reports. A patrol report is only text until it is georeferenced. A radar emission is only a signal until it is linked to a unit, location, time and activity pattern.
It is fusion that converts scattered inputs into military meaning.
Why Software Matters?
A drone may watch, relay signals, jam communications or strike a target. The decisive advantage lies in the software that connects sensors, commanders and weapons into one fast system. This software does three things.
1) It fuses information, brings together drone feeds, satellite images, radar inputs, electronic signatures, patrol reports and past records.
2) It identifies meaning. It helps distinguish routine movement from threat activity. It shows whether a new road, convoy, tents in an area or communication signal fits a larger pattern.
3) It speeds up action. Once a target is verified, the system can recommend options, pass information to the shooter and support post-strike assessment.
The drone is the visible machine. The software is the system that turns what the drone sees, into a decision. Ukraine’s Delta system is a battlefield-management system that integrates information, supports planning, enables messaging and helps build a common operational picture.
From Data to Decision
The benefits of intelligence fusion which affect the battlefield outcomes are:
A commander does not have to wait for separate reports to be manually compared. It improves confidence.
One source may be wrong. Three independent sources pointing to the same activity create stronger evidence.
It reduces error. Fusion with past activity, terrain and communications can prevent wrong conclusions.
It improves targeting. Fusion helps establish identity, activity, timing, value and risk of a target.
A good fusion system preserves the evidence trail. It shows what was seen, how it was interpreted and why a decision was taken.
Fusion gives commanders speed with context.
Autonomy Needs Control
An autonomous weapon system is one that, after activation, can select and engage targets without further human intervention. Software can help detect, classify, prioritise and assign targets to these autonomous weapons. It can compress the time between seeing and striking.
However, there is a felt need of Human Intervention due to the following reasons:
A machine may detect a vehicle. It may not understand whether civilians are nearby.
The software may not understand surrender, deception, medical evacuation or protected status.
India Needs a Fusion-Centric Approach
India needs drones for surveillance of the Line of Actual Control. It needs loitering munitions for tactical targets. It needs naval drones for the Indian Ocean. It needs logistics drones for difficult terrain. It also needs counter-drone systems to protect bases, radars, ammunition areas, convoys and forward troops.
But drone acquisition is only the first layer. India requires systems that can combine inputs from drones, satellites, radars, electronic warfare sensors, patrol reports, intelligence summaries and terrain databases.
These systems must understand Indian military terminology, grid references, reporting formats, rules of engagement and operational logic. A generic commercial AI model will not automatically understand this. Mountain warfare, desert operations, maritime surveillance and counter-insurgency all produce different patterns.
The China Front Makes It Urgent
The fusion challenge is most urgent. The Himalayan battlefield is not a flat digital map. Terrain dictates movement. Valleys restrict approach routes. Weather disrupts sensors. High altitude affects drones, helicopters, vehicles and troops. Communications are vulnerable to terrain masking and electronic warfare.
Against China, India will face a technologically capable adversary. The People’s Liberation Army has connected satellites, drones, missiles, cyber, electronic warfare and information operations. The contest will be about who detects first, understands first, disrupts first and strikes first.
This is where intelligence fusion becomes a combat capability. It helps commanders detect changes early. It reveals patterns over time. It reduces uncertainty. It supports decentralised command when communications are degraded.
Lower commanders must be able to act within the commander’s intent. They cannot wait for slow clearance when the target may move, the signal may disappear or the enemy may strike first.
Implications for India’s Security
India’s security requirement is now clear. Drone numbers matter. But intelligence fusion and software sovereignty matter more. Dependence on imported flight controllers, foreign mission software, closed AI models, external cloud services or vulnerable navigation support can become a wartime weakness. Access may be denied. Updates may stop. Data may leak. Hidden dependencies may be exploited.
India should treat military software and intelligence fusion as strategic capabilities. It should build a secure defence data backbone. It should develop military-specific AI models. It should build edge-computing capability for degraded communication zones. It should strengthen GPS-denied and NavIC-backed navigation. It should test AI systems under Indian field conditions.
The next war will still be fought by soldiers. Courage, leadership, logistics and morale will remain decisive. But soldiers will fight inside a software-shaped battlefield.
Drones will provide eyes and reach. Intelligence fusion will provide understanding. Software will decide how quickly that understanding becomes action.
(DISCLAIMER: The opinions and facts expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)