ETV Bharat / opinion

Software Will Decide The Outcome Of The Next War

Ukraine has shown with brutal clarity how drones have become the most visible symbol of modern war. Cheap drones have damaged expensive guns, tanks, radars, warships, aircraft and supply columns. They make movement risky and concealment temporary.

This does not mean tanks, guns, aircraft or ships are obsolete. The real lesson is that anything which can be seen, becomes vulnerable. Survival now depends on concealment, dispersion, electronic protection, deception and rapid movement. The battlefield has become more visible. But visibility alone may not win wars.

The Real Challenge Is Making Sense

Every drone produces data. So do satellites, radars, patrols, electronic warfare units, human sources, communication intercepts and open-source feeds. Modern armies are not short of information. They are often overloaded by it. A drone may show vehicles moving near a road. A patrol may report fresh tracks. A radar may detect an emission. A satellite image may show new construction. A human source may report additional troops in the area.

Individually, these are fragments. Their real value, however emerges only when they are placed together by location, time and context.

This is intelligence fusion. In simple terms, it means combining inputs from different sources to create a clearer picture of what is happening, why it may be happening and what may happen next.

A feed from a sensor like drone is only video until it is linked with terrain, previous activity, enemy order of battle, electronic signals and ground reports. A patrol report is only text until it is georeferenced. A radar emission is only a signal until it is linked to a unit, location, time and activity pattern.

It is fusion that converts scattered inputs into military meaning.

The drone numbers matter, but intelligence fusion and software sovereignty matter more. (NATO ALLIED COMMAND TRANSFORMATION)

Why Software Matters?

A drone may watch, relay signals, jam communications or strike a target. The decisive advantage lies in the software that connects sensors, commanders and weapons into one fast system. This software does three things.

1) It fuses information, brings together drone feeds, satellite images, radar inputs, electronic signatures, patrol reports and past records.

2) It identifies meaning. It helps distinguish routine movement from threat activity. It shows whether a new road, convoy, tents in an area or communication signal fits a larger pattern.

3) It speeds up action. Once a target is verified, the system can recommend options, pass information to the shooter and support post-strike assessment.

The drone is the visible machine. The software is the system that turns what the drone sees, into a decision. Ukraine’s Delta system is a battlefield-management system that integrates information, supports planning, enables messaging and helps build a common operational picture.

From Data to Decision

The benefits of intelligence fusion which affect the battlefield outcomes are:

A commander does not have to wait for separate reports to be manually compared. It improves confidence.

One source may be wrong. Three independent sources pointing to the same activity create stronger evidence.

It reduces error. Fusion with past activity, terrain and communications can prevent wrong conclusions.

It improves targeting. Fusion helps establish identity, activity, timing, value and risk of a target.