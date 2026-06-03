ETV Bharat / opinion

Small Reactors, Big Aspirations: India's Path Toward 100 GW Nuclear Capacity

The recently enacted Shanti Bill 2025 marks a pivotal evolution for India's nuclear sector. Small Modular Reactors are poised to become a cornerstone technology for the country's energy future. This legislation, which received Presidential approval in December 2025, repeals the Atomic Energy Act 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act 2010, fundamentally transforming India's nuclear development landscape by opening the sector to private participation for the first time since independence.

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) represent an evolution in nuclear power technology, emerging from decades of nuclear engineering experience. While the concept gained widespread popularity in the early 2000s, its roots trace back to naval nuclear propulsion systems developed in the 1950s and 1960s. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) began officially tracking SMR development in 2000, and by 2010, several countries were actively pursuing SMR designs as solutions to climate change and energy security concerns.

Representational Image (ANI)

The term "Small Modular Reactor" typically refers to advanced nuclear reactors with power outputs up to 300 megawatts, approximately one-third the capacity of conventional nuclear plants. The push for SMRs accelerated after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, with designers incorporating active mechanical systems capable of operating without human intervention or features with enhanced passive safety standards.

From a technical perspective, SMRs differ significantly from conventional nuclear reactors in their design philosophy and construction methodology. Most SMR designs have electrical power outputs ranging from 50 to 300 megawatts electrical (MWe). The cost structure of SMRs compared to conventional nuclear power presents both advantages and challenges.

Representational Image (ANI)

Initial capital costs for a single SMR module typically range from three to six billion dollars, with per-megawatt costs often higher than for larger reactors due to economies of scale. The Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) for SMRs is estimated to range between $60 and over $100 per megawatt-hour, depending on deployment design and scale, though these figures remain uncertain due to limited commercial deployment. Cost reductions are expected through learning curves as more units are built, with some analyses suggesting costs could decrease by 20-30% after the first several units.