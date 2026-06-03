Small Reactors, Big Aspirations: India's Path Toward 100 GW Nuclear Capacity
Shanti Bill 2025 aims to transform India’s nuclear sector by opening private participation and accelerating Small Modular Reactor (SMR) development, writes Y Srinivas.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
The recently enacted Shanti Bill 2025 marks a pivotal evolution for India's nuclear sector. Small Modular Reactors are poised to become a cornerstone technology for the country's energy future. This legislation, which received Presidential approval in December 2025, repeals the Atomic Energy Act 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act 2010, fundamentally transforming India's nuclear development landscape by opening the sector to private participation for the first time since independence.
Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) represent an evolution in nuclear power technology, emerging from decades of nuclear engineering experience. While the concept gained widespread popularity in the early 2000s, its roots trace back to naval nuclear propulsion systems developed in the 1950s and 1960s. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) began officially tracking SMR development in 2000, and by 2010, several countries were actively pursuing SMR designs as solutions to climate change and energy security concerns.
The term "Small Modular Reactor" typically refers to advanced nuclear reactors with power outputs up to 300 megawatts, approximately one-third the capacity of conventional nuclear plants. The push for SMRs accelerated after the 2011 Fukushima disaster, with designers incorporating active mechanical systems capable of operating without human intervention or features with enhanced passive safety standards.
From a technical perspective, SMRs differ significantly from conventional nuclear reactors in their design philosophy and construction methodology. Most SMR designs have electrical power outputs ranging from 50 to 300 megawatts electrical (MWe). The cost structure of SMRs compared to conventional nuclear power presents both advantages and challenges.
Initial capital costs for a single SMR module typically range from three to six billion dollars, with per-megawatt costs often higher than for larger reactors due to economies of scale. The Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) for SMRs is estimated to range between $60 and over $100 per megawatt-hour, depending on deployment design and scale, though these figures remain uncertain due to limited commercial deployment. Cost reductions are expected through learning curves as more units are built, with some analyses suggesting costs could decrease by 20-30% after the first several units.
From India's strategic perspective, SMRs align with the country's energy security and development needs. India aims to achieve 100 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2047, with SMRs designed for three specific applications: repurposing retired coal plants, providing captive power to energy-intensive industries like steel and cement, and supplying electricity to remote areas without grid connectivity. India's diverse geography creates situations where traditional large reactors are impractical but energy demand is critical.
SMRs with capacities of 55-200 megawatts can serve specific markets while contributing to decarbonization goals and the 2070 net-zero commitment. The Shanti Bill directly facilitates SMR deployment through several mechanisms. It allows private companies to participate in plant operations, electricity generation, equipment manufacturing, and nuclear fuel fabrication, while maintaining government control over sensitive fuel cycle operations such as enrichment, reprocessing, and heavy water production. The legislation establishes a graded liability framework with capacity-based limits ranging from Rs. 100 crore to Rs. 3,000 crore, replacing the previous flat ceiling, which reduces financial uncertainty for investors.
The bill grants statutory recognition to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, transforming it from an administrative body into an independent regulator with clear legal authority and parliamentary accountability—crucial for investor confidence and international cooperation. Specifically, for SMR deployment, these changes mean private companies can now finance, build, and effectively operate small nuclear facilities with clear regulatory pathways and manageable liability exposure.
India's Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is developing three SMR types: the 200 MW Bharat SMR for hydrogen production, a 55 MW SMR, and a 5 MW thermal high-temperature gas-cooled reactor. The BSMR-200 uses pressurized water reactor technology with slightly enriched uranium and enhanced passive safety features. The government has allocated approximately $2.5 billion for SMR development, targeting five operational units by 2033. Lead units have been proposed for Tarapur in Maharashtra.
Despite global scepticism about SMR cost-competitiveness, India's manufacturing capabilities and lower labour costs may offer competitive advantages. The modular approach aligns with "Make in India" and could position India as an SMR technology exporter. Major private groups like Tata Power, Reliance, Adani, JSW Energy, and Naveen Jindal Group have expressed interest, with the Adani Group indicating plans for eight 200 MW units totalling 1.6 gigawatts of capacity. For energy-intensive industries, captive SMR production offers stable baseload power with zero emissions and predictable costs.
The bill's initial removal of supplier liability led to controversy but may attract international technology partners who previously declined to engage with India's nuclear sector. This facilitates access to advanced reactor designs and manufacturing methods, accelerating India's learning curve for SMR deployment.
SMRs can offer applications beyond electricity generation: hydrogen production through the 5 MW thermal reactor supporting India's Green Hydrogen Mission, desalination in coastal areas, process heat for industries, and power for data centres. Railways have expressed interest for electrification needs. Indigenous SMR capability will reduce fossil fuel import dependence and enhance energy security. Let us hope this successful deployment can position India as a technological power offering solutions to developing nations.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
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