ETV Bharat / opinion

Sleep, Stress And The Digital Lifestyle Affect Your Brain Too

Most of us check our phones before we check in with ourselves. A late-night scroll becomes a 1 am habit, a stressful week becomes a stressful year, and lunch is eaten at the desk. We rarely connect these small habits to the brain. However, they do have an impact. I learnt this early during my general surgery training which I was fortunate to complete as a gold medalist. It taught me that no organ works alone. Today as a neurosurgeon in Vadodara, I see the brain as part of one larger system; the heart, blood vessels, sleep and everyday habits all feed into it.

Researchers believe the brain has a waste-clearing system that works best during deep sleep, washing away proteins linked to memory loss. A 2025 study of MRI scans from about 40,000 adults by Cambridge University found that weaker clearance of brain fluid was linked to a higher chance of dementia over the next 10 years, with blood pressure and diabetes playing a part. In plain words, poor sleep and poor heart health may be hurting the same organ.

Loud snoring with tiredness on waking is not just a family joke. Sleep apnoea, where breathing repeatedly pauses at night, fragments sleep and lowers oxygen to the brain. It has been linked with higher dementia and stroke risk, yet it can be tested and treated often with simple measures like a night-time breathing device or by losing weight.

If snoring comes with persistent headaches, memory lapses or unusual drowsiness, do not wait. A brain specialist can examine you, order the right tests and involve other doctors only where needed. Keep an eye on blood pressure and sugar too as both strain the brain's blood supply.

Stress Is Not 'Just In The Mind'

A 2025 study published in the journal Neurology looked at people aged 18 to 49 who had a stroke without any visible underlying cause. Stress in the month before the stroke was linked to higher risk in the women but not in the men. It shows an association, not proof. Many women carry work, home and caregiving together, and stress that stays for months keeps blood pressure high and pushes us towards skipped sleep and other stressful habits, all of which strain the brain's blood vessels.