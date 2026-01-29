Singur: A Patch of Bengal’s Soil That Keeps Kneading 2026 Politics
With PM Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee holding programmes in Singur, the town is being reclaimed as a stage for the upcoming Assembly elections.
New Delhi: Singur has an uncanny habit of returning to West Bengal’s political imagination just as elections draw close, and it never does quietly.
It is less of a place than a political text, one that the state keeps rereading: sometimes to remember, sometimes to forget, and often to reinterpret. Each time it carries with it the weight of unfinished arguments about land, livelihoods, industry and the meaning of development itself.
So when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Singur on January 18, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her own administrative-political programme at the same site barely 10 days later, it was evident that Singur was once again being reclaimed as a stage for competing narratives ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee climbed the dais on January 28, turning a routine government event into a politically charged moment layered with history.
Today’s Singur is not merely a relic of 2006, nor just a symbol of a derailed industrial dream. It is a living political metaphor of consent and coercion, welfare and growth, promise and betrayal. And it keeps resurfacing precisely because Bengal has never fully resolved what Singur came to represent.
Agitation That Rewrote Power
To understand why Singur continues to matter, one must return to the mid-2000s, when the Left Front government under Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee sought to recast West Bengal as an industrial destination after decades of economic stagnation. The proposed Tata Motors small car factory, announced in 2006, was meant to be the centrepiece of that vision.
Nearly 997 acres of fertile agricultural land were acquired, largely under colonial-era land acquisition laws. While compensation was offered, many farmers alleged coercion and lack of genuine consent. What began as local disquiet soon snowballed into a full-blown political agitation.
Mamata Banerjee, then an opposition leader with limited legislative strength but relentless political instinct, transformed Singur into a moral battlefield. Through road sit-ins in both Kolkata and Singur, hunger strikes, confrontations with the police and an unrelenting focus on farmers’ rights, she reframed the debate from industrial growth to democratic consent. Between 2006 and 2008, Singur became the epicentre of resistance politics in Bengal.
The agitation culminated in October 2008, when Tata Motors withdrew the Nano project and relocated it to Sanand in Gujarat. The factory never came up, but the political consequences were profound. Singur marked the beginning of the end of the Left Front’s 34-year rule. By the time the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011, Singur had become a foundational chapter in Mamata Banerjee’s political ascent, a perfect script for resistance politics with Mamata Banerjee as its undisputed author.
The Supreme Court’s 2016 verdict ordering the return of land to unwilling farmers was hailed by the Trinamool as moral vindication. Despite the apex court’s directive and the Tata Motors returning the entire 997 acres of land to the unwilling farmers of Singur, allegations persist that a substantial portion of that land remains agriculturally unusable. According to local accounts, at least 300 acres of the reclaimed land needs to be restored to cultivable condition, leaving large tracts fallow and farmers without livelihoods.
The Singur Bhandya Jami Punaruddhar Committee (Singur Barren Land Restoration Committee), has publicly questioned the handling of the land rehabilitation process alleging that only about 300 acres have been made cultivable so far and work in underway to restore another 300 acres, which doesn’t have any timeframe attached.
Singur is literally frozen in time, a place remembered mostly for what never happened.
Modi On A Loaded Landscape
Prime Minister Modi’s visit earlier this month sought to reopen that frozen narrative. Addressing a rally near the abandoned Tata Motors site, Modi criticised the Trinamool government for allegedly driving away industry. Without naming the Tata Motors directly, he invoked the episode as emblematic of Bengal’s alleged hostility to enterprise.
But, Modi did not announce any concrete industrial project for Singur from that rally. Nor did he outline a roadmap for employment generation specific to the region. The speech was rather political, aimed less at Singur’s present than at its symbolic past.
For the BJP, Singur serves as a rhetorical bridge which links the Left’s failure with the Trinamool’s legacy. The saffron edition of Bengal desperately wants to position itself as a party that can balance farmers’ rights with industrial growth. Incidentally, Modi’s speech didn’t help.
Mamata’s Calculated Return
Ten days later, Mamata Banerjee returned to Singur with a markedly different grammar of politics. Officially, it was an administrative review meeting. Politically, it was vintage Didi - measured, symbolic and rooted in welfare delivery rather than rebuttal.
While presenting a broad account of beneficiaries under state government schemes, Mamata eased into the question of industry. She announced that an agro-industrial park had already been completed in Singur spread across eight acres at a cost of Rs 9.2 crore. Of the 28 plots in the park, she said, 25 had already been allotted. “Agriculture will continue, industry will grow without forcibly taking over farmland,” she stressed.
She spoke of a second initiative: a private industrial park proposed on 77 acres, which she claimed would generate employment for thousands. Major e-commerce players such as Amazon and Flipkart, she said, were setting up large warehouses, with all administrative clearances already in place. “We don’t make tall promises. We deliver,” she remarked.
The announcements were immediately contested by the Opposition. The BJP dismissed the projects as symbolic and accused the government of dressing up logistics and warehousing as industry. The Left was even sharper, questioning whether such initiatives bore any comparison to a full-scale manufacturing unit like the Tata Motors plant that was once envisaged.
But, Mamata was not attempting to recreate the past. For her, Singur was no longer about factories alone, it was about redefining development on her own terms.
Welfare, Defiance and Politics
Beyond industry, the Singur meeting was also a platform for Mamata to sharpen her political attacks. A significant portion of her nearly 40-minute speech was devoted to criticising the Centre, the Election Commission, Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
She alleged that married women were being harassed during verification hearings over changes in surname and address, calling the process a “conspiracy against women”. Mamata knows, women are a crucial spoke in her support wheel and pulls are poll cart to victory every time an election comes knocking.
The rhetoric soon turned defiant. “I usually move like a cool breeze,” Mamata said. “But if I am attacked, I turn into a tornado, a storm, a Nor’wester. No one can stop me.” She asserted that threats of imprisonment or violence would not intimidate her and confidently predicted her return to power after the elections.
Party insiders say the Trinamool supremo’s counter of Modi’s claims with growth statistics, state-led infrastructure expansion, and employment through welfare schemes was just text. The subtext is, Mamata’s confidence in her grassroots machinery remains unwavering.
Trinamool’s strength has never been ideological coherence. It lies in its ability to translate state resources into local networks of loyalty. Singur, with its lingering sensitivities, offered Mamata a perfect stage to display that capacity.
Singur And The Math of 2026
For the Bengal polls, Singur is not a bellwether seat. But, its symbolism cuts across many constituencies. In 2021, the Trinamool reclaimed the Singur seat by fielding Becharam Manna from neighbouring Haripal, underscoring how sensitive the party remains to the area’s political volatility.
The BJP, which had made gains here during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, also sees Singur as a fertile ground to revive its narrative of “lost opportunity”.
The Left, once the principal actor in this entire political drama, is now largely absent and reduced to footnotes in a story it once dominated.
Two decades after it first grabbed national headlines, Singur refuses to fade. Each visit, whether by a Prime Minister invoking lost opportunity or a Chief Minister reaffirming political legacy, adds another layer to an argument that Bengal is yet to resolve.
As the 2026 Assembly election approaches, Singur is no longer about land or a factory. It is about who gets to define Bengal’s political conscience. Singur is a mirror reflecting Bengal’s anxieties about development, dignity, and direction. And like all mirrors in politics, it shows different truths depending on who is looking.
