Singur: A Patch of Bengal’s Soil That Keeps Kneading 2026 Politics

New Delhi: Singur has an uncanny habit of returning to West Bengal’s political imagination just as elections draw close, and it never does quietly.

It is less of a place than a political text, one that the state keeps rereading: sometimes to remember, sometimes to forget, and often to reinterpret. Each time it carries with it the weight of unfinished arguments about land, livelihoods, industry and the meaning of development itself.

So when Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Singur on January 18, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced her own administrative-political programme at the same site barely 10 days later, it was evident that Singur was once again being reclaimed as a stage for competing narratives ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee climbed the dais on January 28, turning a routine government event into a politically charged moment layered with history.

Today’s Singur is not merely a relic of 2006, nor just a symbol of a derailed industrial dream. It is a living political metaphor of consent and coercion, welfare and growth, promise and betrayal. And it keeps resurfacing precisely because Bengal has never fully resolved what Singur came to represent.

Agitation That Rewrote Power

To understand why Singur continues to matter, one must return to the mid-2000s, when the Left Front government under Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee sought to recast West Bengal as an industrial destination after decades of economic stagnation. The proposed Tata Motors small car factory, announced in 2006, was meant to be the centrepiece of that vision.

Nearly 997 acres of fertile agricultural land were acquired, largely under colonial-era land acquisition laws. While compensation was offered, many farmers alleged coercion and lack of genuine consent. What began as local disquiet soon snowballed into a full-blown political agitation.

Mamata Banerjee, then an opposition leader with limited legislative strength but relentless political instinct, transformed Singur into a moral battlefield. Through road sit-ins in both Kolkata and Singur, hunger strikes, confrontations with the police and an unrelenting focus on farmers’ rights, she reframed the debate from industrial growth to democratic consent. Between 2006 and 2008, Singur became the epicentre of resistance politics in Bengal.

The agitation culminated in October 2008, when Tata Motors withdrew the Nano project and relocated it to Sanand in Gujarat. The factory never came up, but the political consequences were profound. Singur marked the beginning of the end of the Left Front’s 34-year rule. By the time the Trinamool Congress came to power in 2011, Singur had become a foundational chapter in Mamata Banerjee’s political ascent, a perfect script for resistance politics with Mamata Banerjee as its undisputed author.

The Supreme Court’s 2016 verdict ordering the return of land to unwilling farmers was hailed by the Trinamool as moral vindication. Despite the apex court’s directive and the Tata Motors returning the entire 997 acres of land to the unwilling farmers of Singur, allegations persist that a substantial portion of that land remains agriculturally unusable. According to local accounts, at least 300 acres of the reclaimed land needs to be restored to cultivable condition, leaving large tracts fallow and farmers without livelihoods.

The Singur Bhandya Jami Punaruddhar Committee (Singur Barren Land Restoration Committee), has publicly questioned the handling of the land rehabilitation process alleging that only about 300 acres have been made cultivable so far and work in underway to restore another 300 acres, which doesn’t have any timeframe attached.

Singur is literally frozen in time, a place remembered mostly for what never happened.

Modi On A Loaded Landscape

Prime Minister Modi’s visit earlier this month sought to reopen that frozen narrative. Addressing a rally near the abandoned Tata Motors site, Modi criticised the Trinamool government for allegedly driving away industry. Without naming the Tata Motors directly, he invoked the episode as emblematic of Bengal’s alleged hostility to enterprise.

But, Modi did not announce any concrete industrial project for Singur from that rally. Nor did he outline a roadmap for employment generation specific to the region. The speech was rather political, aimed less at Singur’s present than at its symbolic past.

For the BJP, Singur serves as a rhetorical bridge which links the Left’s failure with the Trinamool’s legacy. The saffron edition of Bengal desperately wants to position itself as a party that can balance farmers’ rights with industrial growth. Incidentally, Modi’s speech didn’t help.

Mamata’s Calculated Return