Seeds Bill 2025: A New Law For The Future Of Farmers
The new Seeds Bill 2025 aims to combine the existing Seeds Act of 1966 and the Seeds Control Order of 1983 into one legislation.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 8:41 PM IST
The Government of India is getting ready to present the Draft Seeds Bill – 2025 in Parliament. With this, a major discussion has started on the changes it may bring to Indian agriculture and its impact on farmers. The new Bill aims to combine the existing Seeds Act of 1966 and the Seeds Control Order of 1983 into a single legislation.
According to the officials, the main objective of the Seeds Bill – 2025 is ensuring the supply of quality seeds, digital traceability of seeds, reducing the spread of fake seeds and strengthening farmers’ welfare.
Experts say that the old laws cannot keep up with the new realities of today’s seed market, such as the growing role of private seed companies, biotechnology applications, international seed imports, and online seed trading. Since the laws made in the 1960s–70s are not suitable for the present agricultural, commercial and technological conditions, the new Bill attempts to modernise seed supply processes with stricter transparency, quality control and accountability.
The Bill mandates official registration for every organisation related to seeds, including seed producers, seed sellers, nurseries and testing laboratories. It makes it compulsory for seed packets to carry details like batch numbers, source and lot details and QR codes for traceability. The primary purpose of these new standards is to prevent the spread of fake seeds.
The Bill also introduces strict rules for seed quality testing, accreditation of private testing labs, sample sizes and testing procedures. This is intended to build confidence in seed quality and reduce losses faced by farmers because of poor seeds. Similarly, while there may be some relaxation in imports and exports of seeds, the government wants to strengthen biosafety norms such as quarantine and inspection for disease-causing microorganisms in order to protect biodiversity.
The Bill clearly specifies how suppliers should take responsibility if a farmer suffers loss due to poor-quality seeds. The government wants to ensure that legal mechanisms are in place for complaints, case handling and compensation. However, many farmers, small seed sellers and some scholars have expressed strong concerns about the Bill.
Farmers in India have historically used their own seeds for generations, sharing them with neighbours and preserving local varieties without depending on the formal market. They fear that making every step of seed production and distribution dependent on registration, licensing, labelling and traceability may weaken these traditional systems.
Another worry is that small seed producers, local cooperatives and village-level seed vendors may not be financially or technically ready to follow the new rules. While large companies may easily handle the regulatory burden, the local seed system may not survive. As a result, concerns are being raised that local seed diversity, indigenous varieties and farmers’ independent seed systems might decline.
While strict enforcement and action against fake seeds are necessary, some farmers and experts feel that criminalising such issues and imposing penalties may not be the right solution. Many factors affect seed quality, which include weather, storage conditions, handling and natural problems. Treating every failure as cheating and punishing farmers or small traders may create new difficulties for them.
For this Bill to be effective, the government needs adequate testing labs, trained officials, traceability infrastructure and complaint resolution mechanisms at the state level. But in many states, such systems do not exist. Without this infrastructure, even if the Bill is passed, its real impact may be limited.
Some in the seed industry, however, welcome the Bill. They say that regulation, licensing and strict action against fake seeds will help supply better seeds to farmers. At the same time, they also caution that the Bill may hurt small organisations and promote only licence-based formal business models.
Many stakeholders demand that the Bill should be improved after taking into consideration farmers’ views and state-level conditions. They suggest that along with protecting farmers’ seed rights, there should be phased implementation, support systems for small sellers, low-interest loans and local seed banks to help local communities.
Since the Bill has been opened for public consultation, farmers, seed sellers, researchers, traders and government representatives should discuss and shape the Bill through wider debate. Seeds are a lifeline for farmers. A wrong policy can harm farmer independence, seed diversity and preservation of local varieties. At the same time, this Bill can be an opportunity to make the seed market more transparent and quality-based while protecting seed rights. But it must be implemented carefully without ignoring ground realities, farmers’ welfare and administrative capacity. Protecting seed diversity, seed quality, and farmers’ rights in the future is essential.
The Seeds Bill 2025 should not only impose strict rules but must function through supportive and cooperative systems. In this digital age, if technology is used correctly, it should help farmers and not become an obstacle. It is the responsibility of our Parliament to ensure this. We hope that Parliament debates the Bill thoroughly and passes it in a way that does not cause fear or uncertainty among farmers, but becomes acceptable to all.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)