Seeds Bill 2025: A New Law For The Future Of Farmers

The Government of India is getting ready to present the Draft Seeds Bill – 2025 in Parliament. With this, a major discussion has started on the changes it may bring to Indian agriculture and its impact on farmers. The new Bill aims to combine the existing Seeds Act of 1966 and the Seeds Control Order of 1983 into a single legislation.

According to the officials, the main objective of the Seeds Bill – 2025 is ensuring the supply of quality seeds, digital traceability of seeds, reducing the spread of fake seeds and strengthening farmers’ welfare.

Experts say that the old laws cannot keep up with the new realities of today’s seed market, such as the growing role of private seed companies, biotechnology applications, international seed imports, and online seed trading. Since the laws made in the 1960s–70s are not suitable for the present agricultural, commercial and technological conditions, the new Bill attempts to modernise seed supply processes with stricter transparency, quality control and accountability.

The Bill mandates official registration for every organisation related to seeds, including seed producers, seed sellers, nurseries and testing laboratories. It makes it compulsory for seed packets to carry details like batch numbers, source and lot details and QR codes for traceability. The primary purpose of these new standards is to prevent the spread of fake seeds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during the inauguration of the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025, in Coimbatore on Wednesday. (ANI via DPR PMO)

The Bill also introduces strict rules for seed quality testing, accreditation of private testing labs, sample sizes and testing procedures. This is intended to build confidence in seed quality and reduce losses faced by farmers because of poor seeds. Similarly, while there may be some relaxation in imports and exports of seeds, the government wants to strengthen biosafety norms such as quarantine and inspection for disease-causing microorganisms in order to protect biodiversity.

The Bill clearly specifies how suppliers should take responsibility if a farmer suffers loss due to poor-quality seeds. The government wants to ensure that legal mechanisms are in place for complaints, case handling and compensation. However, many farmers, small seed sellers and some scholars have expressed strong concerns about the Bill.

Farmers in India have historically used their own seeds for generations, sharing them with neighbours and preserving local varieties without depending on the formal market. They fear that making every step of seed production and distribution dependent on registration, licensing, labelling and traceability may weaken these traditional systems.