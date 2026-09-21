Saudi Arabia Struggles To Find Friends Against The Growing Houthi Threat
The kingdom has discovered the limitations of its alignment with the US.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 3:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Saudi Arabia finds itself in a difficult situation even as the Houthis, the Iran-backed Shia militant group in Yemen, have stepped up the military offensive, seizing critical points on Yemen’s Red Sea coast, giving them significant leverage over the strategic Bab-al-Mandeb Strait, a key international sea lane for oil and gas supplies.
As the Iran conflict has engulfed Saudi Arabia, the kingdom has discovered the limitations of its alignment with the US. It has found that its other friends are also not extending military support in its fight against the Houthis.
Not only has the US declined to get involved militarily, but others from Europe to Pakistan have so far shown unwillingness to be dragged into an increasingly complex conflict.
Trump says not now
US President Donald Trump has declined Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plea for direct military intervention even though the two have close ties and has instead opened channels of communication with the Houthis.
This is part of Trump’s unorthodox but transactional diplomacy through the good offices of Oman. Trump has reportedly extracted a promise from the Houthis that they would not attack American ships in the Red Sea.
The US has not completely abandoned Saudi Arabia. Washington has continued to share intelligence and agreed to sell F-35 stealth planes to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth $24.3 billion, underlining how defence cooperation is evolving between the two countries. But the problem is that it doesn't help Riyadh immediately in tackling the growing Houthi threat, as deliveries of the fighter planes would not be immediate and would take years.
There is also the Israel angle. Trump and America’s precondition to Saudi Arabia for stability is that Riyadh should recognise Israel and normalise diplomatic ties with the Zionist state. Saudi Arabia has been holding out. Riyadh has continued to resist normalisation without progress on the issue of Palestine statehood. Could this also be a reason for America not throwing its full weight behind Riyadh in its fight against the Houthis?
Other friends like the United Kingdom, France, and Egypt have all held back. Beijing, following an appeal from Riyadh, reportedly asked Teheran to ask the Houthis to hold back.
But Iran has reportedly maintained it does not influence the Houthis. The statement reveals Iran's strategic calculus as it seeks to raise the cost of conflict for Saudi Arabia and the region.
The Makkah pact's first test
And to top it all, the Makkah Defence Agreement signed between Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan in August has not yet yielded ground support for the kingdom.
If there was ever a time for the agreement to be implemented, it would be now. Still, as the Houthis pummel civilian and infrastructural targets in the western parts of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan has not spelt out how it plans to help Saudi Arabia, which likely signed the agreement for exactly this eventuality.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif first said in an interview with Pakistan television channel Geo News that if the war with the Houthis spills over into Saudi Arabia, then Pakistan would be forced to join it.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended full support to the government, and people of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations director Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in an interview with Arab News said his country "fully stands with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both diplomatically and physically."
While it remains to be seen how this translates in terms of ground support, an estimated 8000 Pakistani troops are stationed in Saudi Arabia. But so far, Pakistan’s enthusiastic support has not translated directly into military support.
There are other complications also. Under the terms of the Makkah agreement, the full details of which are not yet out, if any of the three signatories come under attack, then the others would be at war as well.
Technically speaking, Saudi Arabia’s war with the Houthis in Yemen is a proxy war. Saudi Arabia and a host of other Gulf Arab countries, except Oman, support the Yemeni government or the Presidential Leadership Council (PLF) headquartered in Aden.
The Yemeni government represents the majority Sunnis, who form 60 per cent of the population. Riyadh is giving military aid to the government headed by the PLF, and it is of great strategic importance for Saudi Arabia that the Houthis do not assume power over the whole of Yemen because it brings the Iran threat directly to its border.
This conflict with the Houthis is actually an indirect power struggle between Iran and Saudi Arabia. With Iran already targeting the Gulf, why would any of Saudi Arabia’s allies be dragged into a war with the Houthis in Yemen where they have no direct stakes?
Similarly, Pakistan, which has been negotiating between Iran and the US, would also lose its negotiating space if it joins Saudi Arabia in attacking the Houthis.
Still, the kingdom has found some comfort. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian targets. It has been alleged that a Houthi drone was targeted at Makkah, the holiest of Islamic shrines. The Houthis, however, denied it.
Impact on Saudi Arabia's economic rebranding
All this has impacted Saudi Arabia's effort to rebrand itself as an economic powerhouse in the region. Mohammed bin Salman wants to get rid of the Wahhabi orthodoxy that has defined Saudi Arabia for nearly a century and open up the country as an attractive cultural and tourist destination for the rest of the world, especially the West.
This effort is aimed at moving the economy from its excessive reliance on oil and making Saudi Arabia a rival to Dubai as an international hub of finance and entertainment as envisaged in his futuristic Saudi Vision 2030.
At the same time, he also wants to maintain the strategic dominance of the country in the region, over the other Gulf Arab countries, and its traditional rivalry with Iran.
The question now is how much of this proxy war with Iran will drain Saudi Arabia’s resources and impact Vision 2030. There is no doubt that if the Houthis were to remain a dominant power in Yemen, it would translate into insecurities for Saudi Arabia. Political stability in Yemen is very much a prerequisite for Saudi Arabia’s security as well as its plans.
Saudi Arabia, along with other Gulf Arab countries, was not in favour of the United States-Israel war against Iran, and now it is paying the price. Iran has attacked the Saudi-based American military bases, and in the process has also attacked the economic infrastructure in the country. It is not surprising that Saudi Arabia feels stranded in the geo-strategic battles that affect its own position in the region.