ETV Bharat / opinion

Saudi Arabia Struggles To Find Friends Against The Growing Houthi Threat

Supporters of Yemen's Houthi rebels raise their machine guns during a rally in support of the group and to protest Saudi Arabia's accusation that the Houthis targeted Islam's holiest site of Mecca, in Sanaa, Yemen, on September 18. ( AP )

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia finds itself in a difficult situation even as the Houthis, the Iran-backed Shia militant group in Yemen, have stepped up the military offensive, seizing critical points on Yemen’s Red Sea coast, giving them significant leverage over the strategic Bab-al-Mandeb Strait, a key international sea lane for oil and gas supplies.

As the Iran conflict has engulfed Saudi Arabia, the kingdom has discovered the limitations of its alignment with the US. It has found that its other friends are also not extending military support in its fight against the Houthis.

Not only has the US declined to get involved militarily, but others from Europe to Pakistan have so far shown unwillingness to be dragged into an increasingly complex conflict.

Trump says not now

US President Donald Trump has declined Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plea for direct military intervention even though the two have close ties and has instead opened channels of communication with the Houthis.

This is part of Trump’s unorthodox but transactional diplomacy through the good offices of Oman. Trump has reportedly extracted a promise from the Houthis that they would not attack American ships in the Red Sea.

The US has not completely abandoned Saudi Arabia. Washington has continued to share intelligence and agreed to sell F-35 stealth planes to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth $24.3 billion, underlining how defence cooperation is evolving between the two countries. But the problem is that it doesn't help Riyadh immediately in tackling the growing Houthi threat, as deliveries of the fighter planes would not be immediate and would take years.

There is also the Israel angle. Trump and America’s precondition to Saudi Arabia for stability is that Riyadh should recognise Israel and normalise diplomatic ties with the Zionist state. Saudi Arabia has been holding out. Riyadh has continued to resist normalisation without progress on the issue of Palestine statehood. Could this also be a reason for America not throwing its full weight behind Riyadh in its fight against the Houthis?

Other friends like the United Kingdom, France, and Egypt have all held back. Beijing, following an appeal from Riyadh, reportedly asked Teheran to ask the Houthis to hold back.

But Iran has reportedly maintained it does not influence the Houthis. The statement reveals Iran's strategic calculus as it seeks to raise the cost of conflict for Saudi Arabia and the region.

The Makkah pact's first test

And to top it all, the Makkah Defence Agreement signed between Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan in August has not yet yielded ground support for the kingdom.

If there was ever a time for the agreement to be implemented, it would be now. Still, as the Houthis pummel civilian and infrastructural targets in the western parts of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan has not spelt out how it plans to help Saudi Arabia, which likely signed the agreement for exactly this eventuality.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif first said in an interview with Pakistan television channel Geo News that if the war with the Houthis spills over into Saudi Arabia, then Pakistan would be forced to join it.