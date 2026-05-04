ETV Bharat / opinion

Saffron Gale In Bengal, How BJP Rewrote The State's Political Script

BJP supporters celebrate party's lead near the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata, Monday, May 4, 2026 ( PTI )

West Bengal's 2026 Assembly election may well be remembered as the moment when a long-building political current turned into a full-fledged gale. A decisive rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a state historically resistant to its ideology, has now taken the shape of a structural shift. This is not merely an electoral victory in the conventional sense, it is the consolidation of a new political imagination in Bengal, one that places the BJP at its centre.

The significance of this moment lies not just in the scale of the party’s performance, but in the depth of its penetration into a society that had, for decades, been defined by very different political instincts.

From Peripheral Player to Principal Force

For most of the post-Independence history, the BJP remained a marginal actor in West Bengal. After the Congress, the state’s politics was shaped by the ideological dominance of the Left, and then by the populist regionalism of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). The BJP’s idiom, which is rooted in nationalism, identity, and centralised organisation, found little traction in a landscape that cradled class politics and later welfare-driven mobilisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the gathering during an event celebrating the party's performance in Assembly elections across four states and one union territory, at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Monday, May 4, 2026. Party National President Nitin Nabin also seen. (PTI)

Yet, over the past decade, the saffron party undertook a quiet but determined expansion. It moved beyond symbolic presence and invested in building an organisational spine. Booth committees, grassroots mobilisers, and a cadre-like structure allowed it to translate scattered support into a cohesive electoral base.

By the time the 2026 elections were announced, the BJP was no longer an outsider knocking at the gates as it had made its presence felt deep in the 2019 general elections. It was a contender with a credible claim to power.

At the heart of the BJP’s surge lies its ability to craft a new social coalition in Bengal. This coalition is not monolithic, rather, it is a carefully assembled alignment of diverse groups whose interests and anxieties converged at a particular political moment.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leaves her residence on the day of Assembly election results, in Kolkata, Monday, May 4, 2026. (PTI)

In the tribal belts of western Bengal, in the districts like Jhargram and Purulia, where development promises have long rung hollow, the party tapped into long-standing grievances around development and representation. In north Bengal, it leveraged regional aspirations and identity concerns.

Among sections of the Matua community, it built support through citizenship-related assurances. Urban voters, particularly the middle-class Bengali 'bhadralok', were drawn by the promise of governance reform and a break from entrenched patronage networks.

Overlaying these strands was a broader consolidation of Hindu identity, which though historically diffused in Bengal, began to coalesce under conditions of political polarisation. The BJP did not create these sentiments from scratch. It recognised, amplified, and organised them.

The result was a coalition that cut across geography and class, unified less by ideology in the traditional sense and more by a shared desire for political change.

Narrative as Strategy

Elections are fought as much on perception as on performance, and here the BJP demonstrated considerable strategic clarity. It reframed the contest from a choice between competing welfare models to a referendum on governance itself. Issues of corruption, administrative opacity, and local-level patronage were foregrounded.