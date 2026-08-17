Robotic Surgery Is No Longer The Future, It Is Becoming The Standard For Complex Procedures
The true value of robotic surgery is the ability to blend the expertise of surgeons with technology, writes senior robotic surgeon Dr. Ashish Gautam.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST
Robotic surgery has moved from being a specialised offering at select hospitals to becoming part of mainstream surgical practice. Urology, colorectal surgery, gastrointestinal procedures, gynaecology, thoracic surgery and complex hernia repairs are among the areas where robotic systems are increasingly being used. Some operations require surgeons to work deep within the body, close to delicate structures and in areas where conventional laparoscopic instruments can be difficult to manoeuvre. Robotic systems give surgeons a clearer three-dimensional view and greater freedom of movement, allowing them to work with more precision in these technically demanding areas.
A robotic system does not perform the operation independently. The surgeon remains in control of every movement and decision. The system translates the surgeon’s hand movements into precise movements of small instruments placed inside the patient. The surgeon also operates with a magnified, high-definition three-dimensional view of the surgical field. This can make it easier to see small anatomical structures, and can also help in procedures that involve fine dissection or reconstruction. Another benefit is instrument articulation. Tools used in laparoscopy have limited mobility. Robots are capable of bending and twisting within the body, providing surgeons greater flexibility in tight spaces.
Where The Technology Counts Most
The benefit of robotic surgery becomes clearer in complex procedures. Pelvic operations, colorectal surgery, gastrointestinal procedures and difficult abdominal surgeries can involve challenging angles and structures that require careful handling. Revision surgery presents another challenge. Previous operations can leave scar tissue and change the normal anatomy. In selected cases, the enhanced visualisation and instrument control available through a robotic platform can help surgeons work through these technical difficulties.
This does not mean every patient requires robotic surgery. The choice depends on the diagnosis, the procedure being planned, the patient’s medical history and the surgeon’s assessment. Robotic technology is most useful when it offers a genuine surgical advantage for the case.
What Patients Can Expect
For many minimally invasive procedures, robotic surgery is associated with smaller incisions rather than open surgery. This can mean less tissue trauma, reduced post-operative discomfort, lower blood loss and earlier movement after surgery. Hospital stay and recovery time depend on the operation and the patient’s overall health. The benefit is particularly relevant for patients who want to return to normal activities as early as clinically appropriate. Earlier mobilisation can also support recovery and reduce some of the challenges associated with prolonged hospitalisation.
At the same time, robotic surgery should not be presented as a guarantee of faster recovery. Outcomes depend on the type of operation, the complexity of the case, the surgeon’s experience and the patient’s health.
Experience Remains Central
The availability of a robotic system alone does not determine the quality of surgery. The surgeon’s training and experience remain critical. Robotic surgery requires familiarity with the platform as well as a strong understanding of anatomy and minimally invasive surgical principles. Complex cases demand even greater surgical judgement. Knowing when to use robotic assistance, when another minimally invasive approach is more appropriate and when open surgery offers the better option is part of good surgical practice.
This is also why the growth of robotic surgery has been accompanied by greater emphasis on specialised training. Surgeons are gaining experience with different robotic platforms and developing techniques for increasingly complex procedures.
Next Stage Of Surgical Care
Robotic surgery is also becoming more closely connected with digital imaging, surgical planning and data-driven tools. These developments could give surgeons more information before and during an operation and help refine treatment for individual patients. Artificial intelligence is likely to play an increasing role in this field, especially in image analysis, surgical planning and decision support, but the surgeon is responsible for interpreting this information and making clinical decisions.
The true value of robotic surgery is the ability to blend the expertise of surgeons with technology. For complex procedures, where precision and access can make a meaningful difference, the ability to see more clearly and manoeuvre more precisely can be valuable. Robotic surgery has therefore earned a place in modern operating rooms. Its role will continue to expand as surgeons gain experience, platforms improve and evidence grows across different specialties. For patients facing complex surgery, the more relevant question is becoming whether robotic assistance can offer a meaningful advantage for their particular procedure and whether it is being performed by a team with the expertise to use the technology well.
(The author Dr. Ashish Gautam is Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital at Patparganj in New Delhi. The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
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