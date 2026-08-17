ETV Bharat / opinion

Robotic Surgery Is No Longer The Future, It Is Becoming The Standard For Complex Procedures

Robotic surgery has moved from being a specialised offering at select hospitals to becoming part of mainstream surgical practice. Urology, colorectal surgery, gastrointestinal procedures, gynaecology, thoracic surgery and complex hernia repairs are among the areas where robotic systems are increasingly being used. Some operations require surgeons to work deep within the body, close to delicate structures and in areas where conventional laparoscopic instruments can be difficult to manoeuvre. Robotic systems give surgeons a clearer three-dimensional view and greater freedom of movement, allowing them to work with more precision in these technically demanding areas.

A robotic system does not perform the operation independently. The surgeon remains in control of every movement and decision. The system translates the surgeon’s hand movements into precise movements of small instruments placed inside the patient. The surgeon also operates with a magnified, high-definition three-dimensional view of the surgical field. This can make it easier to see small anatomical structures, and can also help in procedures that involve fine dissection or reconstruction. Another benefit is instrument articulation. Tools used in laparoscopy have limited mobility. Robots are capable of bending and twisting within the body, providing surgeons greater flexibility in tight spaces.

A surgeon performs robotic surgery (Getty Images)

Where The Technology Counts Most

The benefit of robotic surgery becomes clearer in complex procedures. Pelvic operations, colorectal surgery, gastrointestinal procedures and difficult abdominal surgeries can involve challenging angles and structures that require careful handling. Revision surgery presents another challenge. Previous operations can leave scar tissue and change the normal anatomy. In selected cases, the enhanced visualisation and instrument control available through a robotic platform can help surgeons work through these technical difficulties.

This does not mean every patient requires robotic surgery. The choice depends on the diagnosis, the procedure being planned, the patient’s medical history and the surgeon’s assessment. Robotic technology is most useful when it offers a genuine surgical advantage for the case.

What Patients Can Expect

For many minimally invasive procedures, robotic surgery is associated with smaller incisions rather than open surgery. This can mean less tissue trauma, reduced post-operative discomfort, lower blood loss and earlier movement after surgery. Hospital stay and recovery time depend on the operation and the patient’s overall health. The benefit is particularly relevant for patients who want to return to normal activities as early as clinically appropriate. Earlier mobilisation can also support recovery and reduce some of the challenges associated with prolonged hospitalisation.