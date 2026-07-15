ETV Bharat / opinion

Analysis | Repeating Landslide Disasters In Wayanad: Intriguing Occurrence Of July 7 Event In Kalladi Near Tunnel Portal

A bus stuck in debris after a landslide at Kalladi, near Meppadi tunnel project in Wayanad, Kerala, Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Speaking to reporters after visiting the landslide site, North Zone DIG K Karthick said the bodies of three persons had been recovered till evening, while nine others had been injured in the incident. ( PTI )

The fragile hills of Wayanad are once again in the news, this time due to yet another devastating landslide that struck on July 7, claiming eight lives and destroying significant property following a heavy downpour. What makes this particular event deeply intriguing —and alarming—is its precise location: near the entrance to the under-construction tunnel at Kalladi, Meppadi panchayat, in close vicinity to Chooralmala.

This very area was the epicentre of a disastrous, massive landslide in 2024 and has witnessed several other such calamities in the past, raising urgent questions about the cumulative impact of human intervention in one of India's most ecologically sensitive regions.

Search and rescue operation underway at the site of the landslide that struck the under-construction Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi twin tunnel project, in Wayanad district, Thursday, July 9, 2026. The death toll following the Wayanad landslide rose to eight with recovery of all the missing people from the disaster site (PTI)

The Rs 2,000 crore tunnel project, which aims to provide an 8-km-long twin-tube tunnel link between Annakampoyil in the neighbouring Kozhikode district and Meppadi in Wayanad, has been embroiled in controversy ever since the idea was first mooted.

Environmentalists and geologists have consistently flagged it as a recipe for disaster, warning that the Western Ghats, with their fragile laterite soil and extreme rainfall patterns, are wholly unsuited for such large-scale subterranean excavation. Despite these persistent objections, the project was fast-tracked, with authorities prioritising connectivity and development over ecological caution.

In April this year, the Supreme Court, citing the project's "national importance," approved it while turning a blind eye to its massive environmental consequences. Whether in the Himalayas or the Great Nicobar or Kerala, this has now become a troubling "USP" for the authorities to greenlight controversial infrastructure projects, often at the expense of long-term ecological security and the safety of local communities.

Search and rescue operation underway at the site of the landslide that struck the under-construction Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi twin tunnel project, in Wayanad district, Thursday, July 9, 2026. The death toll following the Wayanad landslide rose to eight with recovery of all the missing people from the disaster site. (PTI)

The role of tunnel boring in triggering the debris slide in Kalladi needs to be confirmed after conducting a thorough geomorphological probe, yet the circumstantial evidence is deeply suggestive. The disaster seems to have originated from a mix of failures on the part of the authorities, including the failure of the company involved in boring to properly remove the dredged material—spoil that might have added significantly to the volume of the debris flow.

Security camera visuals reportedly indicate an avalanche-like flow of debris down the hillslope that was being bored, moving with terrifying speed and force. This strongly suggests that the boring process may have played a role in destabilising the upper reaches of the hill slope, weakening the geological fabric that had, until then, held the mountainside together.