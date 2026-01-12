ETV Bharat / opinion

Remembering Madhav Gadgil: The Father Of Ecological Science In India

A remembrance of Professor Madhav Gadgil is to celebrate not just an individual, but an entire philosophy of science that is democratic, rigorous, and rooted in the Indian context.

Professor Gadgil, who passed away on January 7, is universally acknowledged as the foundational figure who shaped modern ecological and environmental studies in India. He joined the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) as a faculty member in the early 1980s, following his doctoral studies in Mathematical Ecology at Harvard University.

File photo of late Madhav Gadgil while speaking to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

Shortly thereafter, in 1983, he founded the Centre for Ecological Sciences, which he nurtured into a premier institution for ecological research. While at IISc, I was reminded of Madhav Gadgil by a tree-like, gigantic climber in an ecological park near my old research office.

The association felt profoundly apt, for Gadgil — who had planted that remarkable specimen — was himself a phenomenal, foundational figure in Indian environmental science: a sturdy, wide-canopied climber-tree whose work provided shade and structure for an entire field of study.

Gadgil's 2023 autobiography, A Walk Up the Hill: Living with People and Nature, reveals how his early life forged his unique philosophy. More than a memoir, it presents a vision for uniting ethics, science, and practical life. He emphasises that his ecology is rooted not only in laboratories but in humility, justice, and care for both nature and people.

The narrative makes clear that his worldview was shaped by a profound closeness to nature, meaningful associations with people across diverse socio-economic realities, and a sharp awareness of the injustices they endured. Childhood wanderings — birdwatching, trekking, and observing forests — taught him to see nature as a living, locally integrated entity.

Environmentalists in Bengaluru remember late Madhav Gadgil (ETV Bharat)

These formative experiences were later enriched and affirmed through his associations with naturalists like Salim Ali and environmentalists like Sundarlal Bahuguna, further strengthening his resolve to bridge ecological science with social equity.

An experience from his youth, around the age of twelve, may have laid a crucial foundation for this vision. He recounts a trek in 1954 in Yavateshwara, near his mother's home, a small scenic village nestled in the hills about four kilometres west of Satara city, close to the Western Ghats: "I went there for a trek with our gardener's young son. Not having carried any water, we were thirsty after a 3-hour trek in the hot sun. At last, we had reached the lonely temple on the hilltop. It had a large Gular tree, and in the shade was a well and next to it the priest's house. When we requested him for water, he curtly asked: 'Are you Brahmins? I have water only for other Brahmins.' It was then that I vividly realised why both Baba and my mother, Pramila said that caste was an abomination. I replied that we are not Brahmins, and we walked on."