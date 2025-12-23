ETV Bharat / opinion

Redefining The Aravallis: What Happens When Legal Elevations Overshadow Ecological Realities?

The Aravalli Hills have long been one of India’s most important ecological assets, threading through four states and supporting water cycles, biodiversity and climate resilience across semi-arid landscapes. Recently, this ancient range has become the centre of an intense controversy after the Supreme Court accepted a new legal definition of what constitutes a “hill” in the Aravalli context — one predicated largely on elevation relative to local relief. This shift has sparked protests in Gurugram, Udaipur and beyond, with activists warning that a technical regulatory fix could unravel decades of ecological protection.

The new definition specifies that for a landform to qualify as a hill under the Aravalli framework, it must rise at least 100 metres above surrounding terrain, and that two such hills within 500 metres constitute a range. On its face, this seeks to standardise classification across multiple jurisdictions where inconsistent interpretations of the Aravallis have previously enabled unregulated mining and legal contests. Yet the fallout reveals a pressing question:

When legal definitions privilege geometric thresholds over functional ecology, what do we gain — and what do we risk losing?

Answering this requires unpacking the tension between administrative clarity and ecological function. Scientific mapping, which underpins land-use regulations, is inherently technical: it uses GIS, digital elevation models and contour surveys to chart terrain features. For policymakers, such clarity is meant to draw bright lines around protected areas and to curb the very ambiguity that has allowed mining leases to proliferate in parts of the Aravallis. But the assumption that only landforms above a discrete height threshold are ecologically significant does not align with how ecosystems operate. In the Aravalli context, even minor ridges and lower slopes — often below the 100-metre cut-off — play essential roles in modulating hydrology, stabilising soils, and sustaining vegetation patterns that trap dust and buffer extreme temperatures. These functions do not magically disappear beneath a regulatory threshold.

The ecological reality is that the Aravalli system is a continuum shaped by millions of years of geological processes, now weathered into a mosaic of hills, ridges, outcrops and plateaus. These features collectively regulate rainwater infiltration into fractured rock aquifers, which in turn sustains wells, springs and baseflows for rural communities across Rajasthan and Haryana who rely on groundwater for drinking, irrigation and livestock through dry seasons. When smaller landforms are legally derecognised, their hydrological contributions risk being disregarded in planning and protection frameworks, even if they remain physically present on the ground.