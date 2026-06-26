ETV Bharat / opinion

Redefining India-EU Energy Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico visits an exhibition of paintings created by Slovak children inspired by the Panchatantra and Jataka tales during his ceremonial welcome in Bratislava, Slovaki ( IANS )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Europe comes at a moment when energy security has returned to the geopolitical foreground. The war in Ukraine exposed Europe's dependence on imported fuels. The recent escalation in West Asia has once again highlighted the fragility of global energy flows. At the same time, competition over batteries, critical minerals and clean- energy supply chains is intensifying.

For both India and Europe, the energy transition is no longer simply a climate project. It has become a question of economic security, industrial competitiveness and geopolitical resilience. Yet much of the India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership remains framed around the priorities of an earlier era: renewable deployment, technology transfer and climate ambition.

Those objectives remain important. But neither side's principal challenge today is adding another gigawatt of renewable energy. The challenge is what comes after. Can India build an electricity system capable of reliably integrating large volumes of renewable energy? Can Europe decarbonise without undermining industrial competitiveness?

Can both reduce fossil-fuel dependence without creating new strategic dependencies around critical minerals, technologies and capital? These questions should define the next phase of India-EU cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron (IANS)

The first priority is system resilience.

India's energy transition is increasingly constrained not by generation but by integration. Solar power peaks during the day while demand rises after sunset. Renewable-rich regions are often located far from industrial centres. Between May and December 2025, India curtailed around 2.3 TWh of renewable electricity, highlighting growing bottlenecks in moving and balancing clean power across the system.

The challenge is no longer producing renewable electricity. It is ensuring that electricity reaches consumers when and where it is needed. This requires capabilities such as advanced grid management, forecasting systems, balancing markets, storage integration and demand- response mechanisms.

Europe has spent decades developing many of these institutional capabilities. The next phase of cooperation should therefore move beyond renewable deployment towards power-system transformation. This could include partnerships between Indian grid operators and their European counterparts on renewable forecasting, ancillary services and balancing markets; regulatory cooperation on storage-linked procurement and flexibility mechanisms; and joint demonstration projects in renewable-rich states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat.

As India moves towards a high-renewable electricity system, lessons from Europe's experience in integrating variable power, managing congestion and maintaining system adequacy could prove as valuable as technology transfer itself.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico visits an exhibition of paintings created by Slovak children inspired by the Panchatantra and Jataka tales during his ceremonial welcome in Bratislava, Slovaki (IANS)

The second priority is industrial competitiveness.