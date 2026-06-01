China, Russia And The US: What The Recent Summits Really Tell India
Both China and Russia advocate a more multipolar world where power is distributed among several major states rather than concentrated in Washington.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Recent diplomatic engagements involving China, Russia and the United States have triggered a debate about the future balance of power. The discussion intensified after the summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on May 14 to 15, 2026, followed less than a week later by the meeting between Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Some commentators view the sequence as proof that a powerful China-Russia bloc is emerging against the United States.
Others argued that US power and alliances remain unmatched. The truth lies somewhere between these competing narratives.
Two Summits, Two Different Objectives
The Trump-Xi summit was never expected to produce a historic breakthrough. Its primary purpose was to stabilise relations and prevent it to slide into uncontrolled confrontation. Both sides entered the talks with modest expectations. Major disagreements on Taiwan, trade, technology restrictions, and regional security remained unresolved.
The Xi-Putin meeting had a different character. It focused on reinforcing the established strategic partnership. The two leaders issued a joint statement and signed multiple cooperation agreements. They publicly reaffirmed their commitment to deeper coordination across economic, technological, and diplomatic domains. These visible outcomes led many observers to conclude that the China-Russia relationship appears stronger and more substantive than the limited achievements of the Trump-Xi summit.
Is China-Russia Partnership Becoming an Alliance?
Many analyses portray China and Russia as a unified anti-Western bloc. However, leading strategic institutions such as the Centre for Strategic and International Studies and Chatham House point out that China and Russia remain partners and not treaty allies. Unlike NATO members, neither country is obligated to come to the other's military assistance during a conflict.
A useful test is Taiwan. If a crisis erupts in the Taiwan Strait, there is no formal commitment requiring Russia to fight alongside China. Similarly, despite supporting Moscow politically and economically during the Ukraine war, China has carefully avoided direct military involvement. This suggests that both countries still value strategic flexibility rather than binding alliance commitments.
Why the Partnership Remains Strong
Despite the absence of a formal alliance, the China-Russia relationship is stronger today than at any point since the Cold War. Both countries share concerns about US global influence. Both oppose what they describe as a US-dominated international order. Both advocate a more multipolar world where power is distributed among several major states rather than concentrated in Washington.
Economic interests also reinforce the relationship. China requires secure access to Russian energy, raw materials, and strategic depth. Russia requires Chinese markets, technology, finance, and investment. These complementary interests provide a strong foundation for continued cooperation.
The Hidden Weaknesses in the Relationship
Yet the partnership has vulnerabilities. The most important challenge is growing asymmetry. China's economy is now several times larger than Russia's. Western sanctions following the Ukraine war have increased Moscow's dependence on Beijing. China is Russia's largest trading partner and a critical source of technology and industrial inputs. In this relationship, while Moscow benefits from Chinese support, excessive dependence could gradually reduce Russia's strategic autonomy. This imbalance could become a source of friction in future.
Historically, China and Russia have had border skirmishes, ideological rivalry and competition for influence in East and Central Asia. Although current leadership relations are excellent, historical mistrust has not completely disappeared. It remains dormant.
Has Trump's Attempt to Split China and Russia Failed?
An article by Linggong Kong in The Diplomat, dated May 26, 2026, argues that some of President Trump's policies may have inadvertently benefited China and Russia. Trade disputes with allies and disagreements with European partners created strains within the Western coalition. A more unilateral U.S. approach weakened the perception of American leadership. This, according to the author, provided Beijing and Moscow with an opportunity to portray themselves as advocates of stability, multilateralism, and a balanced international order. This has improved their diplomatic positioning on the global stage.
Has American Influence Declined?
It would be premature to interpret recent diplomatic developments as evidence of a declining United States. The strongest argument in favour of continued American influence lies in its unparalleled network of alliances and strategic partnerships. No other power today possesses a comparable coalition of treaty allies spanning Europe and the Indo-Pacific. Relationships with Japan, South Korea, Australia and the members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation provide Washington with a depth of political, military and economic support. Neither China nor Russia can presently replicate this. This alliance architecture remains one of America's most enduring strategic advantages and a key pillar of its global influence.
Moreover, China’s largest trading relationships continue to include the United States, the European Union, and major Asian economies. Beijing therefore has strong incentives to avoid becoming completely tied to Moscow's geopolitical agenda.
What Does This Mean for the Emerging World Order?
International politics is entering a period of intense competition among several major powers. China and Russia are working together to increase their influence and challenge aspects of the existing system. The United States retains enormous economic, military, technological, and alliance advantages. Neither side currently possesses sufficient power to decisively shape the international order on its own.
As a result, strategic competition is likely to persist for many years, producing a world that is increasingly multipolar, contested, and unpredictable.
Implications for India
For India, the most important development is the long-term trend of growing Russian dependence on China. If Moscow becomes increasingly dependent on China for trade, technology, and finance, Russia's room for independent strategic manoeuvre may gradually shrink.
At the same time, India should avoid viewing the China-Russia relationship as an unbreakable alliance. Significant asymmetries and latent tensions remain beneath the surface. New Delhi's best course remains strategic autonomy, maintaining strong ties with Russia, expanding cooperation with the United States and its partners, and continuing to strengthen its own economic and military capabilities.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
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