ETV Bharat / opinion

China, Russia And The US: What The Recent Summits Really Tell India

Recent diplomatic engagements involving China, Russia and the United States have triggered a debate about the future balance of power. The discussion intensified after the summit between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on May 14 to 15, 2026, followed less than a week later by the meeting between Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Some commentators view the sequence as proof that a powerful China-Russia bloc is emerging against the United States.

Others argued that US power and alliances remain unmatched. The truth lies somewhere between these competing narratives.

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 20, 2026 (AP)

Two Summits, Two Different Objectives

The Trump-Xi summit was never expected to produce a historic breakthrough. Its primary purpose was to stabilise relations and prevent it to slide into uncontrolled confrontation. Both sides entered the talks with modest expectations. Major disagreements on Taiwan, trade, technology restrictions, and regional security remained unresolved.

The Xi-Putin meeting had a different character. It focused on reinforcing the established strategic partnership. The two leaders issued a joint statement and signed multiple cooperation agreements. They publicly reaffirmed their commitment to deeper coordination across economic, technological, and diplomatic domains. These visible outcomes led many observers to conclude that the China-Russia relationship appears stronger and more substantive than the limited achievements of the Trump-Xi summit.

Is China-Russia Partnership Becoming an Alliance?

Many analyses portray China and Russia as a unified anti-Western bloc. However, leading strategic institutions such as the Centre for Strategic and International Studies and Chatham House point out that China and Russia remain partners and not treaty allies. Unlike NATO members, neither country is obligated to come to the other's military assistance during a conflict.

A useful test is Taiwan. If a crisis erupts in the Taiwan Strait, there is no formal commitment requiring Russia to fight alongside China. Similarly, despite supporting Moscow politically and economically during the Ukraine war, China has carefully avoided direct military involvement. This suggests that both countries still value strategic flexibility rather than binding alliance commitments.

Why the Partnership Remains Strong

Despite the absence of a formal alliance, the China-Russia relationship is stronger today than at any point since the Cold War. Both countries share concerns about US global influence. Both oppose what they describe as a US-dominated international order. Both advocate a more multipolar world where power is distributed among several major states rather than concentrated in Washington.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump attend a meeting on the sidelines of their visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, Friday, May 15, 2026. (AP)

Economic interests also reinforce the relationship. China requires secure access to Russian energy, raw materials, and strategic depth. Russia requires Chinese markets, technology, finance, and investment. These complementary interests provide a strong foundation for continued cooperation.