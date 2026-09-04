ETV Bharat / opinion

Radiation Therapy For Cancer Treatment: Separating The Facts From The Myths

The simple mention of the term ‘radiation’ often scares patients long before they know anything about how it works as a therapy. It can conjure up visions of severe burns, extreme fatigue or permanent damage to vital organs. Some even think they will become radioactive themselves after undergoing treatment. These concerns are legitimate, but they stem from outdated information about radiation therapy.

There have been many advances in radiation oncology. Today, radiation therapy is planned using imaging, computer technology and highly accurate delivery techniques. The goal is not simply to “radiate” the tumour, but to deliver the correct amount of radiation to cancer cells while minimising damage to surrounding normal tissue. Better information about radiation oncology can help dispel fears and give patients greater confidence in their treatment.

What Is Radiation Therapy?

Radiation therapy uses high-energy X-rays or other forms of radiation to damage the DNA of cancer cells, thus inhibiting their growth and multiplication. Depending on the type and stage of cancer, it can be used as a first-line treatment, administered before or after surgery, combined with systemic treatments such as chemotherapy, or be used to relieve symptoms such as pain, bleeding or compression caused by advanced disease.

As mentioned earlier, radiation therapy is a highly customised treatment based on factors such as the type and stage of cancer, tumour location and its relationship with nearby organs. Technologies such as intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) allow radiation oncologists to deliver treatment with greater precision.

Myth 1: Radiation Therapy Is A Painful Procedure

External beam radiotherapy usually does not cause pain during the treatment itself. The patient is carefully positioned on the treatment couch, and radiation is delivered while the patient remains still.

This is not to imply that radiation therapy has no side effects. Depending on the body part being treated, patients may experience fatigue, skin reactions or other side effects specific to the treatment area. Most side effects are predictable and can be monitored and managed by the treating team. It is also important to remember that every individual responds to radiation treatment differently. The possibility of developing a particular side effect does not mean that the patient will necessarily experience it.

Myth 2: Radiation Turns You Into A Radioactive Person

One of the most common myths about radiation therapy concerns radioactivity in patients. People undergoing external beam radiation therapy do not become radioactive during the treatment. The radiation is delivered by a machine, and only when the machine is switched on.

Under normal circumstances, patients can go home and interact normally with their family members immediately after the session. Certain types of internal radiation therapy, such as brachytherapy and treatment involving radioactive drugs, are exceptions and may require special precautions. The radiation oncology team will explain these measures to the patient and family.