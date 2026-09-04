Radiation Therapy For Cancer Treatment: Separating The Facts From The Myths
Patients undergoing radiation therapy should ask questions rather than allow misunderstandings to influence their choices, writes seasoned radiation oncologist Dr Shantling Nigudgi.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
The simple mention of the term ‘radiation’ often scares patients long before they know anything about how it works as a therapy. It can conjure up visions of severe burns, extreme fatigue or permanent damage to vital organs. Some even think they will become radioactive themselves after undergoing treatment. These concerns are legitimate, but they stem from outdated information about radiation therapy.
There have been many advances in radiation oncology. Today, radiation therapy is planned using imaging, computer technology and highly accurate delivery techniques. The goal is not simply to “radiate” the tumour, but to deliver the correct amount of radiation to cancer cells while minimising damage to surrounding normal tissue. Better information about radiation oncology can help dispel fears and give patients greater confidence in their treatment.
What Is Radiation Therapy?
Radiation therapy uses high-energy X-rays or other forms of radiation to damage the DNA of cancer cells, thus inhibiting their growth and multiplication. Depending on the type and stage of cancer, it can be used as a first-line treatment, administered before or after surgery, combined with systemic treatments such as chemotherapy, or be used to relieve symptoms such as pain, bleeding or compression caused by advanced disease.
As mentioned earlier, radiation therapy is a highly customised treatment based on factors such as the type and stage of cancer, tumour location and its relationship with nearby organs. Technologies such as intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) and stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) allow radiation oncologists to deliver treatment with greater precision.
Myth 1: Radiation Therapy Is A Painful Procedure
External beam radiotherapy usually does not cause pain during the treatment itself. The patient is carefully positioned on the treatment couch, and radiation is delivered while the patient remains still.
This is not to imply that radiation therapy has no side effects. Depending on the body part being treated, patients may experience fatigue, skin reactions or other side effects specific to the treatment area. Most side effects are predictable and can be monitored and managed by the treating team. It is also important to remember that every individual responds to radiation treatment differently. The possibility of developing a particular side effect does not mean that the patient will necessarily experience it.
Myth 2: Radiation Turns You Into A Radioactive Person
One of the most common myths about radiation therapy concerns radioactivity in patients. People undergoing external beam radiation therapy do not become radioactive during the treatment. The radiation is delivered by a machine, and only when the machine is switched on.
Under normal circumstances, patients can go home and interact normally with their family members immediately after the session. Certain types of internal radiation therapy, such as brachytherapy and treatment involving radioactive drugs, are exceptions and may require special precautions. The radiation oncology team will explain these measures to the patient and family.
Myth 3: More Radiation Sessions Mean Better Care
The idea that radiation therapy must involve weeks of daily treatment is changing, with shorter treatment schedules now being used for selected cancers and patients. One important example is the 10-year follow-up of the FAST-Forward trial in early breast cancer. The trial evaluated whether selected patients could receive adjuvant radiotherapy in five fractions over one week, instead of 15 fractions over three weeks. The study found that 26 Gy delivered in five fractions over one week was an effective and safe option for appropriately selected patients. This is particularly useful for patients because a one-week regimen can reduce the number of hospital visits, travel and disruption to everyday activities such as work and family life.
At the same time, shorter treatment is not necessarily better for everyone. The appropriate regimen depends on the type of cancer and the patient's individual clinical characteristics. The goal is not simply to reduce the number of sessions, but to choose a treatment schedule that is safe and effective for that particular patient. The increasing use of highly conformal treatments such as SBRT is another important development.
Are There Any Long-Term Side Effects?
Radiation can affect normal cells near the cancerous area, which means side effects are possible. Some develop during treatment and improve afterwards, while others may appear months or even years later.
The likelihood of side effects depends on factors such as the treatment site, radiation dose, nearby organs, previous treatments and individual patient characteristics. Treatment planning aims to minimise unnecessary radiation exposure to normal tissues, but no treatment is completely free of risk.
This is why it is important to discuss both short- and long-term potential side effects with your radiation oncologist before beginning treatment.
Replace Fear With Informed Choices
Patients undergoing radiation therapy should ask questions rather than allow misunderstandings to influence their choices:
- Why is radiation therapy being recommended?
- What is the purpose of the treatment?
- Is the aim to cure the cancer, reduce the risk of recurrence or manage symptoms?
- What side effects can be expected, and how can they be managed?
- Would the cancer benefit from a more targeted form of radiation therapy?
Radiation therapy has evolved from a treatment that was once familiar but widely feared into one that increasingly focuses on precision, science and personalisation. The goal is not to use as much radiation as possible but to deliver the right treatment to the right patient, at the appropriate dose and to the appropriate area. When patients and their families understand this, radiation therapy can become less intimidating. Fear can give way to knowledge, and knowledge can help patients make informed decisions about their treatment.
The author Dr Shantling Nigudgi is Senior Consultant Radiation Oncologist, HCG Cancer Hospital, Kalaburagi, Karnataka. His expertise was honed at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Centre (MSKCC) in New York. Dr. Nigudgi has handled over 5,000 cases so far.
References:
- https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(26)00076-8/fulltext
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31413454/
(The facts and opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
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