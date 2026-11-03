The 'Quiet Managing' Crisis In Offices: Why Line Managers Are Failing To Engage Teams
To foster engagement, managers need to go beyond a ‘quiet management’ style and adopt a more active style of leadership, writes Dr. Keerthi Kishore S.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
According to the 2026 Global Workforce Report by Gallup, the world’s employee engagement has dropped to 20% from its peak in 2022 of 23%. This number is concerning, given that employee engagement has been linked to positive individual and organizational outcomes like job satisfaction, organizational commitment, reduced turnover intention, performance and productivity.
Even though academicians, business consultants, and practitioners define employee engagement in different ways, broadly, employee engagement can be understood as a motivational state where employees are psychologically present at work and physically, cognitively, and emotionally connected to their work. There is strong research evidence that leaders play an important role in promoting employee engagement. However, the traditional transactional style of leadership characterized by contingent reward and punishments may not be sufficient to promote sustained engagement.
The ‘quiet management’ style is similar to the transactional leadership style since both believe in assigning tasks, monitoring deadlines and the management of routine administrative responsibilities. Even though these managerial tasks are important in running the day-to-day administration, they may fall short in actively engaging the employees.
Researchers have highlighted that to be engaged in work, an employee needs to find the work meaningful, feel psychologically safe at work, and have resources to invest at the workplace. To a large extent, the manager can facilitate these conditions that promote engagement.
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To foster engagement, managers need to go beyond a ‘quiet management’ style and adopt a more active style of leadership. Evidence shows that transformational leadership characterized by idealized influence, inspirational motivation, intellectual stimulation, and individual consideration has a positive impact on employee engagement. Managers can reinforce a sense of vision and mission among the employees by providing idealized influence. Through inspirational motivation, they can set high-performance expectations and through intellectual stimulation, they can appeal to the problem solving and critical thinking capacity of the employees.
Finally, by providing individual attention to the employees, they can offer coaching and mentoring tailored to their specific needs. Thus, by shifting from a passive role, the line managers can take a more active role in promoting engagement. However, it is important to see what are the reasons for the line managers to often find it difficult to take up the active leadership role. In fact, the recent fall in employee engagement is largely because engagement among managers has dropped, according to the same Gallup Global Workforce Report 2026.
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This could be due to a number of factors including higher workload and pressure and consequent emotional exhaustion, conflicting expectations from senior management and structural issues like organizational flattening due to AI adoption. Such poor management involvement can negatively affect employee motivation, psychological safety, growth and learning opportunities, and overall engagement.
Top management needs to be sensitive to the needs of line managers and empower them. In particular, top management can train managers in skills such as coaching, mentorship and conflict management. They can also help to remove unnecessary administrative overheads, and clearly articulate key priorities, so they can spend more time and focus on driving engagement initiatives.
Alternatively, a line managers’ failure to engage teams could be a result of a focus on engagement at the individual level rather than at the team level. Thus, strategies for engaging teams might be different from strategies for engaging individual employees. Team engagement is the feeling of synergy, collaboration and joint effort toward the teams’ goals. So, while leading the teams, line managers may improve team engagement by motivating team efforts, managing conflicts in the team, and helping team members to cope with their emotions. Through the implementation of interventions at the team level, line managers can ensure that the team as a whole is collectively engaged and works collaboratively to achieve shared goals.
The author Dr. Keerthi Kishore S. is Assistant Professor, School Of Liberal Arts and Sciences at RV University in Karnataka.
(The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.)
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