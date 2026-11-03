ETV Bharat / opinion

The 'Quiet Managing' Crisis In Offices: Why Line Managers Are Failing To Engage Teams

According to the 2026 Global Workforce Report by Gallup, the world’s employee engagement has dropped to 20% from its peak in 2022 of 23%. This number is concerning, given that employee engagement has been linked to positive individual and organizational outcomes like job satisfaction, organizational commitment, reduced turnover intention, performance and productivity.

Even though academicians, business consultants, and practitioners define employee engagement in different ways, broadly, employee engagement can be understood as a motivational state where employees are psychologically present at work and physically, cognitively, and emotionally connected to their work. There is strong research evidence that leaders play an important role in promoting employee engagement. However, the traditional transactional style of leadership characterized by contingent reward and punishments may not be sufficient to promote sustained engagement.

The ‘quiet management’ style is similar to the transactional leadership style since both believe in assigning tasks, monitoring deadlines and the management of routine administrative responsibilities. Even though these managerial tasks are important in running the day-to-day administration, they may fall short in actively engaging the employees.

Researchers have highlighted that to be engaged in work, an employee needs to find the work meaningful, feel psychologically safe at work, and have resources to invest at the workplace. To a large extent, the manager can facilitate these conditions that promote engagement.

To foster engagement, managers need to go beyond a ‘quiet management’ style and adopt a more active style of leadership. Evidence shows that transformational leadership characterized by idealized influence, inspirational motivation, intellectual stimulation, and individual consideration has a positive impact on employee engagement. Managers can reinforce a sense of vision and mission among the employees by providing idealized influence. Through inspirational motivation, they can set high-performance expectations and through intellectual stimulation, they can appeal to the problem solving and critical thinking capacity of the employees.

Finally, by providing individual attention to the employees, they can offer coaching and mentoring tailored to their specific needs. Thus, by shifting from a passive role, the line managers can take a more active role in promoting engagement. However, it is important to see what are the reasons for the line managers to often find it difficult to take up the active leadership role. In fact, the recent fall in employee engagement is largely because engagement among managers has dropped, according to the same Gallup Global Workforce Report 2026.