ETV Bharat / opinion

Protests In France Are Symptom Of Fear And Anxiety Over Economic Future

Protesters walk next to tear gas and the 'Statue de la Republique' as they gather as clashes erupted at Place de la Republique in Paris, on October 18. ( AFP )

New Delhi: The protests this time round began with high school students bursting out onto the streets in late September, complaining about the shortage of teachers and dilapidated school buildings.

It seemed strange that the school-going youth should be out on the streets in large numbers – they were in the thousands – and it spread from Marseille in the south of the country to Paris and the rest of France.

Clashes occurred between the teenage protestors and the riot police at several locations. Government officials and ministers believed that the far-left party, France Unbowed, led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, was instigating the protests.

But there was no plan to address the key issue even though officials acknowledged that the high schools, known as lycées in France, were in bad shape, particularly due to a lack of teachers.

People ride past burned-out bikes in Paris. (AP)

Over the weekend, the nationwide protest expanded and changed into a general protest against the cost of living and rising prices, with the government resorting to tear gas and water cannons. This expanded national protest also saw widespread violence as shops were looted, cars burned in Paris, and public buildings like town halls, some historic ones like in Lille, were also targeted.

No one is denying that the anger of the protestors, like that of the students before them, was legitimate. What President Emmanuel Macron, whose second and final term ends in May 2027, finds unacceptable is the looting and arson. He said in his televised address on Sunday, “Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses it. Tonight we all feel anger and shame.”

Smashed window of a looted bank in Marseille. (AP)

Far-right leader and presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen will likely feel that the government's inability to address the protests will be politically advantageous but she has also criticised the violent protests. She highlighted that “violence is not an opinion" adding that "destruction is not a form of expression. And chaos cannot serve as a project for France.”

France is not unused to street protests and outbursts of violence. It can be traced back to the 1789 French Revolution, when a crowd of protestors attacked the Bastille, which housed political prisoners, on July 14, which is celebrated as Bastille Day, marking the fall of the monarchy.

So, when a protester in Marseilles shouts as the crowd forces its way into the mayoral office, “It’s the Revolution – we are taking the Bastille,” there is a misplaced sense of history reverberating among the protesters.

The French are unlike many others in Europe. For them, protests on the streets come more naturally than to many others in other countries. And student protests are not unfamiliar either. There were the famous 1968 student protests in Paris in the summer of 1968, which served as a live reference point for protesting students in France. And school students have protested in 1990, 1998, and 2006.