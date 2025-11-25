ETV Bharat / opinion

Prince Mohammed bin Salman: Trump’s Bet On A Post-Conflict Middle East

FILE - President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Nov. 18, 2025. ( AP )

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s (MBS) visit to Washington comes at a pivotal moment for both the region and the United States. For years, the US–Saudi partnership -- rooted historically in oil, security, and mutual convenience -- has appeared uneasy.

President Joe Biden’s earlier vow to make Saudi Arabia a "pariah" over human-rights concerns, followed by a cold, awkward visit to Jeddah, symbolised the lowest point in bilateral ties in decades. The Democratic administration’s emphasis on human rights had recalibrated the relationship into a values-based framework that Riyadh neither accepted nor saw as sustainable.

Yet, MBS’s worldview has always been more transactional, pragmatic, and future-oriented. His ambitions for Vision 2030, megaprojects like NEOM, and a rising profile for Saudi Arabia in geopolitics demand predictable partnerships and deep economic cooperation. These conditions align far more comfortably with Donald Trump’s approach.

President Donald Trump with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during the Saudi Investment Forum with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Kennedy Center, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP)

Trump’s return to the White House has therefore created an opening for Riyadh to rebuild, reset, and recast its ties with Washington on terms that better suit both sides.

Trump’s Middle East Agenda

The backdrop to the visit is Trump’s renewed focus on reshaping the Middle East through two parallel bets in the region.

First, there is a post-Gaza regional order, rooted in conflict management and reconstruction; and second, a revived connectivity and normalisation agenda, building on the Abraham Accords from his first term.

The visit by MBS also coincides with Trump’s broader ambition to lower regional temperatures while simultaneously pushing warring parties into backchannel negotiations. The frequent presence of his envoys like Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Gulf capitals has signalled both diplomatic hyperactivity and a desire to reclaim Washington’s lost influence.

President Donald Trump speaks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Elon Musk, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and others, during the Saudi Investment Forum with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Kennedy Center, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP)