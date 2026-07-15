ETV Bharat / opinion

Marks Are Rising. Why Is Emotional Strength Falling?

If we want emotionally strong children, we cannot focus only on marksheets ( Getty Images )

In many Telugu homes today, conversations about children increasingly revolve around marks, coaching centres, college admissions, jobs, and opportunities abroad. Parents are working hard and sacrificing a lot because they want their children to have a better life than they had.

Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, education is not just about learning. For many families, it represents security, respect, and hope for the future. But alongside this aspiration, another reality is growing. Our children are becoming smarter and more skilled but many are also becoming more anxious, fearful and emotionally lonely.

Almost every week, we hear painful news about students unable to cope with pressure, disappointment, or fear about the future. Recent NCRB data continues to show worrying levels of student suicides across India, including in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Behind every number is a young person who slowly began to feel trapped, hopeless, ashamed, or alone. This is not because today’s youth are weak nor is it because parents don't care.

In many homes, parents wake children up early, arrange tuition, prepare meals, worry about fees, and constantly think about their future. Children also see this sacrifice. Sometimes that love slowly becomes pressure for both sides. Somewhere along the way, marks, ranks, salaries, and jobs have become closely tied to self-worth.

Many young people now feel:

“If I fail, my life is over.”

“If I disappoint my parents, I have no value.”

“If others move ahead of me, I am falling behind.”

Growing up in places like Anantapur, many of us learned the importance of hard work, discipline, and persistence. Those values are still important today. Competition is real. Good jobs are not easy to get. We cannot pretend otherwise. But fear alone cannot build strong human beings.

Confidence does not come only from marks, coaching classes, or motivational talks. It grows slowly when children feel supported, trusted, and emotionally safe even during difficulty. In many homes today, coaching is increasing. Monitoring is increasing. Expectations are increasing. But calm conversations are decreasing. In many families, children are taught how to study, compete, and behave. But they are rarely taught how to handle fear, disappointment, jealousy, confusion, or loneliness. Many boys especially grow up believing they should silently tolerate emotional pain. Over time, emotions that are never spoken about do not disappear. They become stress, anger, withdrawal, or hopelessness.

Children often hear:

“Don’t fail.”

“Look at your cousin.”

“What will people say?”

“You are wasting your future.”

Parents usually say these things out of concern. But when fear and comparison become constant, children slowly begin to believe that love and respect depend only on success. A child feels valued only when succeeding becomes emotionally fragile during failure. This is one of the hidden problems of our time.

Recently, I spoke to a student who had scored well by normal standards but was afraid to go home because relatives would ask why he did not score a higher rank. Another young person said the silence at home after exam results felt heavier than the marks themselves.

Many students today are carrying invisible emotional burdens while appearing normal on the outside. Previous generations also faced hardship and competition but today’s young people face something different. Comparison never stops. Through phones and social media, students constantly see others’ marks, jobs, lifestyles, achievements, and relationships. Even ordinary setbacks begin to feel public and permanent. Many silently start believing that everyone else is happier, smarter, or more successful than they are.

Out of love, many parents try to protect children from every difficulty. They solve problems quickly, manage every detail, and try to remove discomfort from their children’s lives. But emotional strength develops differently. Children become stronger when they face manageable difficulties with support — not when they are constantly pressured or completely protected.