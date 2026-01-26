ETV Bharat / opinion

Power Over Process: The Board Of Peace Experiment

In the past few years, the modus operandi of international relations and diplomacy has changed considerably. The world appears to have come full circle to the classic Melian Dialogue dictum: "the strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must." Just when it seemed that the much-discussed "rise of the rest" was making the international order more plural and balanced, a sharp reversal led by the world’s most powerful nation under the unorthodox presidency of Donald Trump has challenged that assumption. The Trump presidency has reinforced an old but enduring truth: nothing commands outcomes quite like power.

What remains to be seen, however, is whether the brute exercise of power can lead to the creation of international structures capable of delivering lasting peace. That was, at least, the foundational assumption behind the US-led post–World War II institutional architecture, which has now completed nearly eight decades of existence.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Board of Peace charter announcement during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP)

The United States, under Trump’s second presidency, once again finds itself at the helm of reshaping the global institutional order though not necessarily a liberal one in the traditional sense. This recalibration is unfolding against the backdrop of a broader conservative and transactional turn in global politics. It is in this context that Donald Trump announced the creation of a Board of Peace (BoP) on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The initiative follows UN Resolution 2803 adopted in November last year. Structurally, the BoP consists of a chair and an executive committee, granting it sweeping authority over peace enforcement and reconstruction efforts.

By creating the BoP, Trump may have directly challenged the existing institutional order, if not bringing it to an abrupt end, and certainly signalling the beginning of its erosion. For the world’s largest economy and most powerful military actor, the temptation to rewrite the rules of global governance by imposing peace—particularly in a region as strategically vital as the Middle East may appear feasible. Yet history offers little reassurance. The Middle East has long been marked by cyclical instability, deep-rooted political grievances, and unresolved identity conflicts. Expecting a durable settlement in Gaza within a two-year timeframe (the BoP’s current mandate until 2027) appears overly optimistic. It is therefore likely that the Board’s mandate may need to be extended beyond 2027, subject to a fresh UN resolution.