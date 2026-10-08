ETV Bharat / opinion

PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Service: A Study In Seva And Action

In a democracy, when someone completes 25 consecutive years as the head of government, it is indeed special. I heartily congratulate Narendra Modi on 25 glorious years of service as head of government. He is someone I am very fond of and someone I have interacted with closely over the years.

For me, Prime Minister Modi is a blend of both leadership and spirituality.

When I reflect upon the life of Narendrabhai, one quality that draws my attention is this sense of an underlying purpose running through very different phases of his life. I have often spoken of the divided heart -- a heart pulled in many directions by competing desires. There is an inherent tension between freedom and desire, between what is pleasant and what is good. Aspirants on the spiritual path encounter this tension and have to work at resolving it before real progress is possible.

In Narendrabhai’s life, we can see that this work happened quite early on. I recently learned that at seventeen, he left home, travelled across India and spent time in the Himalayas; influenced by Swami Vivekananda and his encounters with different communities and traditions, his life began to orient itself towards service. Thereafter, the outer form kept changing—from Pracharak to organiser, from Chief Minister to Prime Minister, but the idea of service remained a recurring thread. When the heart becomes united in purpose, positions cease to be destinations in themselves. They become different instruments through which that purpose can find expression.

The devastating flood at Morbi in 1979, following the failure of the Machchhu dam, gave this commitment a demanding field of action. Narendrabhai worked there as a volunteer in the aftermath of the disaster. Years later, while visiting landslide-affected Wayanad in 2024, he recalled that experience as helping him understand the suffering of families who had lost so much. When we serve people in their hour of distress, their difficulties cease to be distant concerns. They become responsibilities we feel within ourselves.

A sense of purpose finds its expression in the way we respond to the person before us. When Seva takes root in the heart, even an ordinary encounter becomes an opportunity to care. An incident from Narendrabhai’s earlier life brings this quality to mind.

In her account "A train journey and two names to remember," published in The Hindu in 2014, Leena Sarma recalled her journey from Delhi to Ahmedabad in 1990 with Utpalparna Hazarika. Both women were Indian Railway Traffic Service probationers, travelling for the next phase of their training without confirmed berths. The Travelling Ticket Examiner found them temporary space in a first-class compartment occupied by Narendra Modi and Shankersinh Vaghela. That evening, Narendrabhai paid for all four vegetarian meals. Later, when the ticket examiner explained that no berths could be arranged for the women, both men readily surrendered theirs, spread a cloth on the compartment floor and slept there, leaving the berths to the two probationers.

What touches me is the ease with which they gave up their comfort. In Sarma’s recollection, the kindness came without ceremony. This was long before Narendrabhai became Chief Minister or Prime Minister, and the need before him was simple and immediate. Such moments invite us to reflect on how we behave when no one is watching, as an example of leadership. Can we notice another person’s difficulty and respond without seeking recognition? To me, this is generosity of heart. It gives a human warmth to purpose and allows seva to become part of everyday life.