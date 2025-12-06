People At The Centre, Fossil Fuels At The Sidelines: The Paradox Of COP30
COP30 - the 30th annual United Nations climate meeting was held in Brazil from November 10, 2025, to November 21, 2025.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 2:01 AM IST
By Hari Krishna Nibanupudi
COP30 in Belém arrived with enormous expectations. Branded the "Forest COP" and backed by Brazil's pledge to champion Indigenous peoples and tropical forests, it was seen as a potential turning point—one that could finally shift global climate action from lofty commitments to real-world delivery.
The world expected countries to strengthen national climate plans, reform global finance so money flowed toward green and resilient economies, and treat adaptation as a central investment in growth and security. Hopes were also pinned on bold action to protect nature, reform food systems and secure Indigenous land rights, recognising that climate and nature crises are deeply intertwined.
COP30 showcased strong symbolism and ambitious language but lacked a decisive plan to meet the demands of climate science, highlighting a gap between words and action.
The Promise of a Global Mutirão
At the heart of COP30 was the decision on a "Global Mutirão" —a call for collective mobilisation against climate change. Rooted in the Tupi word motirõ, meaning “working together,” it signalled a shift toward shared responsibility across governments, businesses, civil society and communities. The message was clear: climate action can no longer be confined to negotiations alone; it must be a global, society-wide effort.
Brazil sought to embody this spirit through leadership on forests and Indigenous rights. It launched the $25 billion Tropical Forest Fund, aiming to become the largest nature finance mechanism in history. Though only $6.6 billion was secured, the fund introduces a new model of paying countries annually for forest protection. The demarcation of ten new Indigenous territories—nearly 1,000 square miles—and the decision to allocate a fifth of the fund to Indigenous forest guardians underscored Brazil's commitment to stewardship and cultural protection. These steps marked a meaningful recognition that forests are both ecological stabilisers and cultural lifelines.
The Belém Action Mechanism (BAM) emerged as another milestone. For the first time in COP history, a decision adopted language explicitly recognising human rights, labour rights, Indigenous Peoples’ rights, gender equality, women’s empowerment and youth participation. BAM affirmed that climate action must be people-centred, and that a just transition depends on dignity, fairness and participation. Its commitment to integrating justice into national climate plans and securing grant-based finance for just transition signalled a long-awaited shift toward climate justice.
The Gaping Hole: No Fossil Fuel Roadmap
COP30's failure to produce a roadmap for a fossil fuel phase-out was its most significant shortcoming, risking the effectiveness of future climate efforts and exposing the influence of the fossil fuel industry. The absence of a roadmap weakens global ambition and ignores mounting evidence that clean electrification is already lowering costs, boosting competitiveness and strengthening resilience.
Without a binding plan, the transition risks becoming slower, fragmented and profoundly inequitable—leaving vulnerable communities to bear the brunt of climate instability.
Brazil’s offer to pursue Presidency-led roadmaps provides a narrow opening, and the issue may resurface at mid-year negotiations in Bonn. But the fact remains: COP30 failed to treat fossil fuels as the core driver of the crisis. Even the recent International Court of Justice opinion—suggesting states could be held liable for failing to reduce emissions—was sidelined, mentioned only in side events with no reflection in the final decisions.
This gap highlights a deeper reality: leadership on phasing out fossil fuels is increasingly emerging outside the UN system. Colombia, Pacific Island states and other governments are moving ahead independently, driven by science and justice rather than consensus politics.
Civil Society Steps Forward
While negotiations stalled, civil society surged. The Global Day of Action on 15 November echoed across 60 cities, with the People's March in Belém placing communities—especially Indigenous peoples and older leaders—at the heart of climate action. The march demanded an end to fossil fuels, systemic change and meaningful action on inequality. It stood in sharp contrast to previous COPs, where host nations restricted civic space.
Global civil society mobilisation signalled a shift, showing that solutions to the climate crisis are increasingly driven beyond diplomatic spaces and emphasising grassroots influence.
Yet the gap between national commitments and the 1.5°C threshold remains alarming. Around 120 countries have updated their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), but collective ambition still falls short. India, preparing to submit its revised NDC and Biennial Transparency Report, emphasised that greater ambition must be matched with finance and technology—highlighting a longstanding truth: developing nations cannot leap forward without support from those historically responsible for emissions.
From Plans to Delivery
Despite being labelled the "Implementation COP," COP30 remains defined more by pledges than concrete action. Adaptation ambition was diluted, timelines were pushed back, and critical grant-based finance for vulnerable nations was rolled back. Even the call to triple adaptation finance by 2035 fell short of what poorer countries demanded.
Some movement emerged: for the first time, trade will enter climate discussions through dedicated dialogues over three years, signalling recognition that climate action is inseparable from economic systems. Still, structural transformation—particularly in global finance—remains distant. The world lacks a financial architecture capable of directing resources to those most at risk.
COP30 will be remembered for its focus on forests, Indigenous leadership and inclusive language. It revealed what is possible: renewed recognition of rights, innovative forest finance models and a people-centred approach to climate governance. But these advances fall short without decisive action on fossil fuels and more substantial national commitments.
The Work Ahead
The real test begins now. A Global Mutirão cannot succeed through declarations alone. It requires governments to reaffirm the 1.5°C target and produce clear strategies for transitioning key sectors, supporting workers and accelerating implementation over the next five years. It demands financial reforms that channel resources to where they matter most. And it calls for civil society, businesses and communities to stay mobilised—holding leaders accountable and pushing relentlessly for a fossil-free future.
COP30 reminds us that multilateralism still matters—but only if it keeps pace with science and the lived realities of people on the frontlines. The legacy of COP30 will be defined not by its promises, but by whether its spirit of collective effort—its mutirão—translates into real, measurable change.
