People At The Centre, Fossil Fuels At The Sidelines: The Paradox Of COP30

An attendee poses for a photo near a sign for the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Belem, Brazil. ( AP )

By Hari Krishna Nibanupudi

COP30 in Belém arrived with enormous expectations. Branded the "Forest COP" and backed by Brazil's pledge to champion Indigenous peoples and tropical forests, it was seen as a potential turning point—one that could finally shift global climate action from lofty commitments to real-world delivery.

The world expected countries to strengthen national climate plans, reform global finance so money flowed toward green and resilient economies, and treat adaptation as a central investment in growth and security. Hopes were also pinned on bold action to protect nature, reform food systems and secure Indigenous land rights, recognising that climate and nature crises are deeply intertwined.

COP30 showcased strong symbolism and ambitious language but lacked a decisive plan to meet the demands of climate science, highlighting a gap between words and action.

People walk outside the Indonesia Pavilion at the COP30 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, in Belem, Brazil (AP)

The Promise of a Global Mutirão

At the heart of COP30 was the decision on a "Global Mutirão" —a call for collective mobilisation against climate change. Rooted in the Tupi word motirõ, meaning “working together,” it signalled a shift toward shared responsibility across governments, businesses, civil society and communities. The message was clear: climate action can no longer be confined to negotiations alone; it must be a global, society-wide effort.

Brazil sought to embody this spirit through leadership on forests and Indigenous rights. It launched the $25 billion Tropical Forest Fund, aiming to become the largest nature finance mechanism in history. Though only $6.6 billion was secured, the fund introduces a new model of paying countries annually for forest protection. The demarcation of ten new Indigenous territories—nearly 1,000 square miles—and the decision to allocate a fifth of the fund to Indigenous forest guardians underscored Brazil's commitment to stewardship and cultural protection. These steps marked a meaningful recognition that forests are both ecological stabilisers and cultural lifelines.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav meets Brazil's Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Marina Silva on the sidelines of the Pre-COP, in Brasília on Tuesday. (@byadavbjpX/ANI Photo)

The Belém Action Mechanism (BAM) emerged as another milestone. For the first time in COP history, a decision adopted language explicitly recognising human rights, labour rights, Indigenous Peoples’ rights, gender equality, women’s empowerment and youth participation. BAM affirmed that climate action must be people-centred, and that a just transition depends on dignity, fairness and participation. Its commitment to integrating justice into national climate plans and securing grant-based finance for just transition signalled a long-awaited shift toward climate justice.

The Gaping Hole: No Fossil Fuel Roadmap

COP30's failure to produce a roadmap for a fossil fuel phase-out was its most significant shortcoming, risking the effectiveness of future climate efforts and exposing the influence of the fossil fuel industry. The absence of a roadmap weakens global ambition and ignores mounting evidence that clean electrification is already lowering costs, boosting competitiveness and strengthening resilience.

Without a binding plan, the transition risks becoming slower, fragmented and profoundly inequitable—leaving vulnerable communities to bear the brunt of climate instability.