ETV Bharat / opinion

Paying For The City: The CURE For Hyderabad's Finances

The draft CURE Bill has triggered an understandable question among Hyderabad's property owners: why should we pay more? It is a legitimate question.

The proposed Core Urban Region (Integrated Governance) Bill, 2026 would change the basis on which property tax is calculated in Hyderabad- from the current system based on estimated rental value to one linked to government assessed capital value. This could increase tax liabilities for many property owners.

But there is another question that deserves equal attention: why does Hyderabad need to strengthen its municipal revenue base in the first place? The answer lies not simply in the proposed tax increase, but in how Hyderabad has been financing its growing infrastructure and service needs—and whether that model can continue.

Hyderabad Already Pays for Its City- But It Is Not Enough

Looking at Hyderabad's finances over the last six years, government grants have not been a major source of municipal revenue. According to budget data, between 2018–19 and 2023–24, grants accounted for just 3–18 per cent of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) total revenue. In 2023–24, grants amounted to about Rs 1,184 crore against total GHMC revenue of Rs 7,105 crore—around 17 per cent.

Total grants as % of total revenue (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The pressure becomes clearer when revenue is compared with expenditure. Between 2019-20 and 2023-24, GHMC's revenue grew a substantial 61 per cent. But capital expenditure grew 234 per cent over the same period, driven by the Strategic Road Development Programme, the Strategic Nala Development Programme, and the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme, together worth roughly Rs 10,249 crore, of which Rs 6,390 crore was debt-financed.

Borrowing helped bridge the gap, but it also created a growing debt servicing burden. GHMC's outstanding debt stood at around Rs 6,749 crore in 2023–24, while debt servicing and interest payments were already exceeding Rs 100 crore a month. By March this year, GHMC officials sought State support to clear pending dues or take over servicing of its infrastructure loans, warning that continued delays could affect the corporation’s ability to fund development works. The State has since moved to take over these liabilities.

That provides welcome breathing room. But debt relief can repair a balance sheet; it cannot create the recurring revenues needed to finance Hyderabad’s next phase of growth.

Why a New Property Tax Base, and why now?

Hyderabad faces a choice: keep depending on intermittent state support, or build a revenue base of its own that actually keeps pace with the city’s needs. Grants have never covered more than a fifth of GHMC's budget even at their peak. That makes own-source revenue critical—and within it, property tax is the largest single component, accounting for more than half of GHMC’s own source revenue on average.