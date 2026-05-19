ETV Bharat / opinion

Pakistan's Manufactured Global Importance And The Deepening Military Grip

Pakistan’s global diplomatic projection masks a deepening economic crisis and tightening military control over state institutions. Behind this narrative of rising importance, democratic space and civil liberties continue to erode rapidly.

Pakistan’s internal situation is deteriorating rapidly, with the country on the verge of economic collapse. Inflation is rising, fuel prices are soaring, and ordinary people are struggling to survive. Instead of addressing these real challenges, the state is busy projecting a different image abroad, that of Pakistan as an important player at the centre of global diplomacy.

This narrative is being pushed hard, especially through claims of mediation between the United States and Iran. But this projection is profoundly misleading. It creates the impression that Pakistan’s economic and political crises will somehow disappear simply because it’s engaging in high-level diplomacy. The truth is, this so-called global importance is being used as a cover.

Power Centralisation Under Asif Munir

At the core of this strategy is the military leadership under Asif Munir, which is using this narrative to further tighten its grip on Pakistan. What little democracy existed in the country has now been systematically dismantled. Almost all the key institutions – the judiciary, the media, the political structures – are now effectively under military control. Judges are being shifted, and the Judicial Commission’s recommendations to transfer Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz of the Islamabad High Court, which were approved in April 2026, have been widely criticised for lack of transparency. Broader constitutional changes have altered the structure of the judiciary itself. Military courts are overriding civilian authority, and constitutional changes such as the 27th Amendment have further centralised power.

This handout photograph taken and released on May 22, 2025 by the Pakistan's Press Information Department (PID) shows Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (R) and President Asif Ali Zardari (C) jointly conferring the Baton of Field Marshal on Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir during a ceremony at the country's President House in Islamabad. Constitutional changes rushed through parliament in November gave sweeping new powers to the current army chief Asim Munir, already considered the most powerful man of the country. Munir has also bolstered his international standing, recently making two official visits to the United States, where President Donald Trump called him "his favourite field marshal". (AFP)

The crisis with India, particularly during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, was not merely a security incident. It provided the perfect opportunity for Munir to consolidate power, elevate his status, and justify a more authoritarian system. His promotion to Field Marshal symbolised not the strength of the state but the deepening dominance of the military over civilian life. At the same time, Pakistan’s outreach to Donald Trump has been highly strategic.

By praising Trump and signalling a willingness to align with his expectations, Munir ensured the military regime would remain in his good books. 5 This was especially significant at the time, because when Trump returned to power for a second term, expectations were growing—particularly among supporters of Imran Khan and sections of the Pakistani diaspora—that his administration would pressure Pakistan’s military establishment to secure Khan’s release. These expectations were reinforced by lobbying efforts and discussions within U.S. policy circles.

However, by positioning himself as a cooperative and useful partner, willing to serve his interests in other important potential geopolitical theatres, Munir effectively neutralised potential external pressure.

This approach also fits within a broader pattern often seen in authoritarian systems, where rulers seek external validation to counter internal insecurity about political continuity. Crucially, in light of the substantial influence and leverage that the United States continues to wield over Pakistan’s military establishment, staying in the good graces of Washington is not merely a diplomatic preference but a strategic imperative, all the more so when shaping the political and strategic calculus. In the past, Pakistan’s military rulers have always relied on external support, especially from the United States, to bolster and prolong their rule, as in the cases of Ayub Khan, Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf.

As a result, when the 27th Amendment was introduced by Field Marshal Asif Munner to further consolidate his military control, there was little to no pushback from the United States. This was not accidental – it was carefully managed through diplomatic signalling and personal outreach.

Preparing Ground for the 28th Constitutional Amendment

Now, the same pattern is repeating. Pakistan is again positioning itself as a mediator in global crises, not to genuinely resolve conflicts, but to distract from internal failures and to prepare the ground for even more draconian measures, including a proposed 28th Constitutional Amendment. According to government statements, this amendment is expected to address issues such as local governance, revenue distribution, and administrative restructuring. However, reports suggest that it will revisit federal–provincial power balances and shift key sectors towards the centre, further undermining its constitutional authority and cementing the dominance of its Field Marshal. This raises serious concerns that, under the guise of “reform,” further centralisation of power would occur, continuing the broader trend of weakening institutional autonomy in Pakistan. The Pakistani mainstream media is being used as a tool in this process, constantly glorifying Pakistan’s so-called rising global status while ignoring the suffering of its own people.

A political-economy dynamic guides the Pakistan military’s interventions in domestic politics. For instance, Ayesha Siddiqa noted that “the military’s political power hastens its involvement in the economy, and its involvement in the economy enhances its political power…as a result, the military has little incentive to withdraw to the barracks.” However, as Christine Fair argued, the Pakistan military “intervened only with the active assistance of civilian institutions, which are subsequently further eroded with every military takeover.” The Pakistan army takes every available opportunity to consolidate its presence in domestic politics. As Michael Kugelman, referring to the 2014 protests, pointed out, “the outcome of the protests remains uncertain, this much is clear: The Pakistani military is the big winner…This is bad news for Pakistan’s fragile democracy.”