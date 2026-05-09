ETV Bharat / opinion

One Year After Operation Sindoor: How India's Military Thinking Is Changing

Former DGMO Lt. Gen. Rajiv Ghai, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Lt Gen Zubil A. Minwalla, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar and Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod during a press conference over Operation Sindoor Anniversary, in Jaipur on May 07, 2026. ( ANI )

One year after Operation Sindoor, India’s security thinking appears to be undergoing a deeper shift. The focus is no longer on merely deterring Pakistan-sponsored terrorism through retaliation.

The emphasis is moving toward imposing such heavy military, political and psychological costs on Pakistan’s military establishment that sustaining proxy warfare becomes increasingly difficult. The objective is to force a reassessment within Rawalpindi of whether the long-standing strategy of using terror groups against India remains viable at all.

One year after Operation Sindoor, the most important change is the transformation in India’s national security approach. The operation forced India to rethink how future wars will be fought, controlled and sustained. It has set a new benchmark in India’s military preparedness, technological capability, intelligence integration and political resolve.

A view of diyas on the Operation Sindoor theme during Deep Utsav, near Clock Tower in Srinagar on Oct 21, 2025. (ANI)

From Conventional Warfare to Network-Centric Conflict

The older military model relied heavily on territorial defence, large force mobilisation and sequential escalation. Each service operated within its own domain. Intelligence flows were fragmented. Information warfare remained secondary.

Operation Sindoor showed that Military operations today unfold simultaneously across land, air, cyber, space and information domains. The battlefield is no longer limited to borders. Modern conflict is becoming compressed, technology-driven and network-centric. Drones, cyber intrusions, satellite surveillance and digital propaganda can influence events far behind the frontlines.

School teachers celebrate the success of 'Operation Sindoor', in Bikaner on Dec 30, 2025. (ANI)

The Shift Towards Integrated Warfighting

There is a major shift inside the Indian Armed Forces. The emphasis is on moving from isolated service operations toward integrated warfighting. The three services are increasingly moving from “coordination” to “integration”. Coordination means different organisations working together when necessary. Integration means taking operational decisions from fused inputs produced by a common ecosystem.

Decision Speed Has Become a Weapon

The side that observes first, understands first and reacts first will increasingly dominate future conflicts. Operation Sindoor reinforced the importance of compressed operational timelines. Targets appear briefly. Drone swarms evolve rapidly. Narratives spread globally within minutes. Cyber attacks occur instantly.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during the “Shaurya Sandhya” event on the 1st anniversary of Operation Sindoor at KG Marg, India Gate, in New Delhi on May 02, 2026. (ANI)

India is moving toward integrated intelligence fusion and network-centric warfare. Joint operational structures, real-time data sharing, indigenous fusion systems, AI-assisted analytics and faster sensor-to-shooter loops are receiving greater emphasis. The future commander will rely increasingly on fused real-time operational pictures rather than slow-moving fragmented reports.

Drones Are Reshaping the Battlefield

Perhaps no technology has changed military thinking more dramatically than drones. Cheap drones can now conduct surveillance, precision strikes, artillery correction, electronic warfare support and psychological operations. A low-cost drone can force the defender to use disproportionately expensive interception systems.