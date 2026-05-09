One Year After Operation Sindoor: How India's Military Thinking Is Changing
Operation Sindoor may ultimately be remembered less for the targets it destroyed and more for the transformation it triggered inside India’s military thinking.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST
One year after Operation Sindoor, India’s security thinking appears to be undergoing a deeper shift. The focus is no longer on merely deterring Pakistan-sponsored terrorism through retaliation.
The emphasis is moving toward imposing such heavy military, political and psychological costs on Pakistan’s military establishment that sustaining proxy warfare becomes increasingly difficult. The objective is to force a reassessment within Rawalpindi of whether the long-standing strategy of using terror groups against India remains viable at all.
One year after Operation Sindoor, the most important change is the transformation in India’s national security approach. The operation forced India to rethink how future wars will be fought, controlled and sustained. It has set a new benchmark in India’s military preparedness, technological capability, intelligence integration and political resolve.
From Conventional Warfare to Network-Centric Conflict
The older military model relied heavily on territorial defence, large force mobilisation and sequential escalation. Each service operated within its own domain. Intelligence flows were fragmented. Information warfare remained secondary.
Operation Sindoor showed that Military operations today unfold simultaneously across land, air, cyber, space and information domains. The battlefield is no longer limited to borders. Modern conflict is becoming compressed, technology-driven and network-centric. Drones, cyber intrusions, satellite surveillance and digital propaganda can influence events far behind the frontlines.
The Shift Towards Integrated Warfighting
There is a major shift inside the Indian Armed Forces. The emphasis is on moving from isolated service operations toward integrated warfighting. The three services are increasingly moving from “coordination” to “integration”. Coordination means different organisations working together when necessary. Integration means taking operational decisions from fused inputs produced by a common ecosystem.
Decision Speed Has Become a Weapon
The side that observes first, understands first and reacts first will increasingly dominate future conflicts. Operation Sindoor reinforced the importance of compressed operational timelines. Targets appear briefly. Drone swarms evolve rapidly. Narratives spread globally within minutes. Cyber attacks occur instantly.
India is moving toward integrated intelligence fusion and network-centric warfare. Joint operational structures, real-time data sharing, indigenous fusion systems, AI-assisted analytics and faster sensor-to-shooter loops are receiving greater emphasis. The future commander will rely increasingly on fused real-time operational pictures rather than slow-moving fragmented reports.
Drones Are Reshaping the Battlefield
Perhaps no technology has changed military thinking more dramatically than drones. Cheap drones can now conduct surveillance, precision strikes, artillery correction, electronic warfare support and psychological operations. A low-cost drone can force the defender to use disproportionately expensive interception systems.
This is driving major changes. Drone capability is gradually moving down to tactical formations. This includes surveillance drones, armed drones, loitering munitions, swarm systems and counter-drone units.
Air Defence and Battlefield Transparency
The drone era is also reshaping air defence. Small drones flying at low altitude have exposed the limitations of traditional systems designed mainly against aircraft and missiles. India is therefore placing greater emphasis on layered defences involving low-altitude radars, AI-assisted tracking, electronic jammers and mobile anti-drone systems.
The battlefield is also becoming increasingly transparent. Persistent surveillance from satellites and drones is reducing the effectiveness of static deployments and predictable military patterns. Camouflage, deception, mobility and electromagnetic discipline are becoming far more important than before.
The Shift From Conventional War to Continuous Contestation
The most significant change after Operation Sindoor may not be technological, but psychological. India increasingly recognises that adversaries like Pakistan and China operate through continuous pressure even during peacetime.
Proxy warfare, cyber intrusions, disinformation campaigns, diplomatic signalling, economic leverage and military posturing now function together as part of a larger strategy designed to shape behaviour without triggering full-scale war. This is gradually reshaping the mindset inside the Indian Armed Forces. The focus is shifting toward constant vigilance, faster response cycles, information dominance and the ability to manage escalation across multiple domains simultaneously.
Information Warfare Is Becoming Institutionalised
Operation Sindoor reinforced that battlefield success alone is insufficient if the narrative space is lost. Pakistan rapidly pushed selective claims through digital platforms using manipulated visuals, coordinated propaganda and AI-generated content. This highlighted the growing importance of information warfare alongside conventional operations. India is therefore placing greater emphasis on strategic communication, rapid evidence presentation, digital monitoring and AI-assisted disinformation tracking.
China’s Expanding Shadow
The China factor has further complicated India’s security environment. Chinese-origin drones, fighters, radars, communication systems and air defence platforms are deeply embedded inside Pakistan’s military structure. Every India-Pakistan confrontation is becoming a testing ground for Chinese military technologies.
Atmanibharta
This has strengthened the strategic logic behind Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence. The issue is no longer only about manufacturing weapons domestically. Modern warfare depends on semiconductors, sensors, communication chips, software systems, batteries and rare earth supply chains. India’s military leadership increasingly recognises that dependence on foreign technological ecosystems creates strategic vulnerability during crises.
What India Should Do
- At the strategic level, India must build comprehensive national power rather than depend only on military retaliation.
- Defence indigenisation focusing on critical technologies such as semiconductors, AI systems, sensors, communication architecture and electronic warfare.
- India must institutionalise strategic communication capabilities to counter disinformation during crises.
- The armed forces must accelerate integrated theatre structures, intelligence fusion systems and real-time decision-support architectures.
- Joint operations involving cyber, space, drones, precision fires and air defence need to become routine rather than exceptional.
- Logistics resilience and protection of critical infrastructure must also receive greater emphasis.
- Adapt to drone-centric warfare, persistent surveillance and electronic warfare environments.
Conclusion
One year after Operation Sindoor, the larger lesson is becoming clear. Future wars will not be decided only by troop numbers or territorial gains. They will depend upon intelligence, technological resilience, decision speed, information dominance and integrated operational capability.
Operation Sindoor may ultimately be remembered less for the targets it destroyed and more for the transformation it triggered inside India’s military thinking.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
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