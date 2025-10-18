Pakistan's Implosion And The Munir Moment: Religion, Army And Collapse Of Purpose | Analysis
Munir sits atop a triangle of distrust: army, clergy, and public. None can live without the other, yet none believe the other can be trusted.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 2:06 PM IST|
Updated : October 18, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST
Field Marshal Asim Munir’s attempt to rule through faith and force has trapped Pakistan in its own contradictions. Street power, insurgency, and exhaustion now meet at a single point: a nation unsure of what it stands for. For India, this is a moment to stay calm and quietly shape the narrative.
A country under strain
Pakistan has lived with crisis for so long that disorder now feels like routine. Yet the present moment is different. The tremors are simultaneous. The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, or TLP, marches in the name of faith and shuts down cities. The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) kills soldiers almost weekly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Baloch insurgents strike convoys and sabotage pipelines. Even the border with Afghanistan burns under artillery fire.
Amid this turmoil, Pakistan’s generals court Western goodwill by helping hunt the Islamic State Khorasan Province. They are praised in Washington for “phenomenal cooperation.” But such praise does not fill the treasury or calm the streets. It simply buys time, and in Pakistan, time always runs out faster than expected.
The Rise Of The Opportunist
Into this confusion steps Field Marshal Asim Munir, Hafiz e Qur’an, soldier-scholar, former spymaster, and now the most powerful man in the country. His career has always been built on access, first to intelligence files, then to political secrets, and finally to power itself. When he took over in 2022, Pakistan was already fraying. Civilian authority had collapsed, clerics had reclaimed the microphone, and the army was trying to pretend that it still held the script.
Munir’s instinct was not to reform the system but to master it. He merged religious symbolism with military authority, using faith as a language of legitimacy and the army as its principal interpreter. By May 2025, when the government elevated him to Field Marshal, Pakistan had found its new Ayub Khan, a leader blending piety, power, and propaganda to maintain control.
Faith As Instrument, Not Ideal
Munir’s Pakistan continues to treat religion as a policy tool. It is a resource to be managed, not a conviction to be lived. Sermons are choreographed, clerics are briefed, and mobs are calibrated to signal loyalty or dissent.
The TLP, the Barelvi street movement, is the clearest example. Born from blasphemy protests, it now acts as both a populist outlet and a political bargaining chip. In the ongoing protests, under the banner of solidarity with Palestine, thousands marched from Lahore toward Islamabad. The government blocked highways with shipping containers. Police clashed with demonstrators. Several died. The spectacle ended, but the threat lingered.
Munir understands the danger of crushing TLP completely. ‘Martyrs’ are harder to manage than protesters. He also knows that letting it grow unchecked weakens the state. So he oscillates: a few arrests, a few negotiations, and a steady stream of conspiracy theories to explain away unrest. Religion is not just faith here, it is crowd control.
The Deobandi Mirror
Far from the Punjab plains, another form of piety wages war. The TTP, rooted in Deobandi ideology, has revived its campaign of terror in the north-west. These militants see Pakistan’s army as an impostor regime. Muslim in name, un-Islamic in conduct. Their sanctuaries in Afghanistan give them breathing space, their propaganda gives them purpose.
Since the Taliban’s return to Kabul, attacks have spiked. By mid-2025, Pakistan was losing men in ambushes almost every week. Villages that had once celebrated “clearance operations” now dread the sound of convoys. The state’s control is receding into the cantonments.
Munir blames Kabul for harbouring terrorists. Kabul blames Islamabad for bombing its border villages. In October 2025, both sides traded artillery fire; crossings at Torkham and Chaman were shut for days. The two regimes, once allies under the Taliban banner, now glare at each other through gun sights.
Balochistan: The Unfinished War
In Balochistan, the insurgency is older and more secular but no less stubborn. Generations of neglect have produced generations of rebellion. Each time Islamabad promises development, another bomb explodes on a Chinese project. The state responds with force and silence.
Disappeared activists, shuttered newspapers, and censored reports are the norm. Yet the anger does not fade. The Gwadar corridor, meant to symbolise prosperity, has become a symbol of exploitation. Even local clerics who once preached obedience now mutter about injustice. The state’s writ exists mostly on paper.
A Triangle Of Exhaustion
Munir sits atop a triangle of distrust: army, clergy, and public. None can live without the other, yet none believe the other can be trusted. The army holds the guns, the clergy hold the streets, and the people hold the anger.
His method is to keep each group slightly afraid of the others. A balancing act that works only while fear outweighs hope. But Pakistan’s fear is fraying. The cost of living has soared, the rupee has collapsed, and young people who once marched for blasphemy laws now queue for visas. When faith becomes a burden, sermons lose their echo.
Purpose Without Meaning
Pakistan was born with a purpose to protect the subcontinent’s Muslims. Over time, that purpose hardened into ideology and then into habit. The state used Islam to justify power. The army used power to define Islam. Now both instruments have lost tune.
Munir claims to defend the Republic, but every crackdown against dissenters, journalists, and minorities pushes it closer to collapse. Each alliance with radical clerics buys temporary calm but deepens long-term chaos. The state has become a hostage to the myths it once authored.
When the army becomes priest and jailer, governance turns into ritual. Pakistan is not dying from invasion; it is dying from repetition.
India’s Moment Of Patience
For India, this crisis is both an opportunity and a test. The temptation to celebrate Pakistan’s unravelling must be resisted. A failed neighbour is never truly quiet. The wiser course is strategic composure — to exploit contradictions without inflaming them.
India’s best weapon is contrast. A functioning democracy, stable economy, and plural society expose the emptiness of Pakistan’s narrative far more effectively than rhetoric. Each Indian success in science, trade, or culture silently undercuts the claim that faith-based states are superior.
Beyond symbolism, there are tools of pressure that do not cross red lines.
Engage with moderate Pakistani and diaspora scholars from the Barelvi and Sufi traditions. Let their voices, not official Indian ones, question extremism.
Work quietly with Afghanistan, Iran, and Western partners to document terror finance and human-rights abuses.
Strengthen internal defences — intelligence sharing, border management, cyber vigilance — so restraint appears as strength, not hesitation.
The goal is not to push Pakistan over the edge. It is to make it spend its strength keeping balance.
The Media Trap
Here, discipline matters most. India’s media must not hand Field Marshal Munir his favourite weapon: the external enemy. Every unverified story, every triumphant headline about Pakistan’s “collapse,” becomes a recruiting poster for radicals.
Extremist groups thrive on humiliation. They use the rhetoric of foreign insults to mobilise youth who have nothing else to hold on to. Even allies in Washington and Brussels would view reckless Indian coverage as proof that New Delhi seeks not peace but schadenfreude.
Accuracy is not caution; it is power. Calm reporting, verified data, and a balanced tone make India look confident. Loud gloating makes it look insecure. In this contest, silence often wins more than shouting.
A Fragile Endgame
Munir believes he can hold Pakistan together through a blend of coercion and creed. It is a faith in fear, and fear is a wasting asset. Each protest he suppresses, each sermon he manipulates, and each soldier he sends to fight an invisible enemy erodes the myth of control.
The real danger is internal exhaustion. When citizens lose faith in religion as a moral guide, in the army as a protector, and in democracy as a possibility, the centre cannot hold. Pakistan may not collapse overnight, but it is already hollowing from within.
The Lesson For India
India’s task is to keep perspective. Pakistan’s decline will tempt many to look for quick gains. But strategy lies in longevity. New Delhi must invest in stability at home and clarity abroad. Every calm statement, every restrained response, every act of competence builds moral weight.
Munir may win a few tactical rounds, a crackdown here, a ceasefire there, but his system is unsustainable. A state that tries to govern through religion and fear will eventually face a people immune to both. When that happens, Pakistan’s collapse will not be dramatic; it will be quiet, administrative, and complete.
India does not need to hasten it. It only needs to stand steady as its neighbour unravels.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
Read More