Pakistan's Implosion And The Munir Moment: Religion, Army And Collapse Of Purpose | Analysis

Local residents stand by burnt vehicles after police in Pakistan clashed with thousands of protesters during a march in support of Palestinians, in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. ( AP )

Field Marshal Asim Munir’s attempt to rule through faith and force has trapped Pakistan in its own contradictions. Street power, insurgency, and exhaustion now meet at a single point: a nation unsure of what it stands for. For India, this is a moment to stay calm and quietly shape the narrative.

A country under strain

Pakistan has lived with crisis for so long that disorder now feels like routine. Yet the present moment is different. The tremors are simultaneous. The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, or TLP, marches in the name of faith and shuts down cities. The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) kills soldiers almost weekly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Baloch insurgents strike convoys and sabotage pipelines. Even the border with Afghanistan burns under artillery fire.

Police fire tear gas shells to disperse supporters of Islamist party 'Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan' during their pro-Palestinian march toward the capital Islamabad, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. (AP)

Amid this turmoil, Pakistan’s generals court Western goodwill by helping hunt the Islamic State Khorasan Province. They are praised in Washington for “phenomenal cooperation.” But such praise does not fill the treasury or calm the streets. It simply buys time, and in Pakistan, time always runs out faster than expected.

The Rise Of The Opportunist

Into this confusion steps Field Marshal Asim Munir, Hafiz e Qur’an, soldier-scholar, former spymaster, and now the most powerful man in the country. His career has always been built on access, first to intelligence files, then to political secrets, and finally to power itself. When he took over in 2022, Pakistan was already fraying. Civilian authority had collapsed, clerics had reclaimed the microphone, and the army was trying to pretend that it still held the script.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) greets Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif (L) as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on September 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Also pictured is Pakistani Army Chief Gen. Syed Asim Munir. (AFP)

Munir’s instinct was not to reform the system but to master it. He merged religious symbolism with military authority, using faith as a language of legitimacy and the army as its principal interpreter. By May 2025, when the government elevated him to Field Marshal, Pakistan had found its new Ayub Khan, a leader blending piety, power, and propaganda to maintain control.

Faith As Instrument, Not Ideal

Munir’s Pakistan continues to treat religion as a policy tool. It is a resource to be managed, not a conviction to be lived. Sermons are choreographed, clerics are briefed, and mobs are calibrated to signal loyalty or dissent.

The TLP, the Barelvi street movement, is the clearest example. Born from blasphemy protests, it now acts as both a populist outlet and a political bargaining chip. In the ongoing protests, under the banner of solidarity with Palestine, thousands marched from Lahore toward Islamabad. The government blocked highways with shipping containers. Police clashed with demonstrators. Several died. The spectacle ended, but the threat lingered.

Munir understands the danger of crushing TLP completely. ‘Martyrs’ are harder to manage than protesters. He also knows that letting it grow unchecked weakens the state. So he oscillates: a few arrests, a few negotiations, and a steady stream of conspiracy theories to explain away unrest. Religion is not just faith here, it is crowd control.

The Deobandi Mirror

Far from the Punjab plains, another form of piety wages war. The TTP, rooted in Deobandi ideology, has revived its campaign of terror in the north-west. These militants see Pakistan’s army as an impostor regime. Muslim in name, un-Islamic in conduct. Their sanctuaries in Afghanistan give them breathing space, their propaganda gives them purpose.

Since the Taliban’s return to Kabul, attacks have spiked. By mid-2025, Pakistan was losing men in ambushes almost every week. Villages that had once celebrated “clearance operations” now dread the sound of convoys. The state’s control is receding into the cantonments.

Munir blames Kabul for harbouring terrorists. Kabul blames Islamabad for bombing its border villages. In October 2025, both sides traded artillery fire; crossings at Torkham and Chaman were shut for days. The two regimes, once allies under the Taliban banner, now glare at each other through gun sights.

Residents remove debris from a house damaged by Wednesday's two drone strikes, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (AP)

Balochistan: The Unfinished War

In Balochistan, the insurgency is older and more secular but no less stubborn. Generations of neglect have produced generations of rebellion. Each time Islamabad promises development, another bomb explodes on a Chinese project. The state responds with force and silence.

Disappeared activists, shuttered newspapers, and censored reports are the norm. Yet the anger does not fade. The Gwadar corridor, meant to symbolise prosperity, has become a symbol of exploitation. Even local clerics who once preached obedience now mutter about injustice. The state’s writ exists mostly on paper.

A Triangle Of Exhaustion