Nepal's Interim Govt Led By Sushila Karki On Path To Mar 5 Election, Ousted Oli To Contest

Kathmandu: Despite pressures from various 'Gen Z' leaders, Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki is on the path to carrying out parliamentary elections in March as well as working to ensure that her government remains neutral as mandated by September's mass protests.

Karki has lately remained busy reaching out to key political players, including former prime ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda, Sher Bahadur Deuba and KP Sharma Oli, seeking to create a smooth environment for the March 5 elections.

As election preparations continue, she has made it clear in a cabinet meeting on January 6 that all party-affiliated ministers planning to contest the polls should quit the government and help boost her government's image as a neutral and citizen-led one, as it was formed a few days after the September 'Gen Z' revolt toppled the Oli government.

On January 7, honouring Karki's appeal, Energy Minister Kulman Ghising, who also helmed two other ministries, announced his resignation. Ghising, a former head of Nepal's power utility, is widely admired in Nepal for his role in ending "load-shedding" in the country a few years ago.

Of late, he had remained busy forming his political outfit, Ujyaalo Nepal Party, which later merged with the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), a 2022-born party led by former television presenter Rabi Lamichhane and now backed by Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah as well.

But two other ministers in her cabinet - Information and Communication Minister Jagadish Kharel and Sports and Culture Minister Bablu Gupta - have yet to quit. Although the two are widely perceived to be keen on contesting elections and keeping their political ambitions open, they have defended their position as neutral and fit to carry out ministerial duties.

Internal Security Challenges

During recent meetings with Prime Minister Karki, several political leaders have voiced their concerns over possible security challenges stemming from the thousands of inmates who fled jails across Nepal during the September protests and looting of hundreds of arms from security personnel. Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal has attempted to allay such fears, saying a majority of the inmates have returned and the arms have been recovered.

That issue was high on the agenda during a one-on-one meeting between Karki and former prime minister Oli on January 8. The meeting was a sort of landmark development in itself, given it was the first such meeting between the two leaders after Oli was ousted on September 9. The discussion centred on improving the overall environment in the run-up to the March 5 election, according to Ram Rawal, an aide to Karki.