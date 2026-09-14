ETV Bharat / opinion

Nepal Floods Hold Lessons For India's Himalayan Future

Visuals from Bidur municipality in Nuwakot district of Nepal, days after the devastating flash floods ( ETV Bharat )

The devastation in Nepal is not an isolated Himalayan tragedy. It is a warning of what happens when extreme climate events collide with infrastructure, settlements and economies increasingly concentrated in fragile mountain landscapes.

For India, that warning is particularly consequential. The Indian Himalayan Region stretches nearly 2,500 kilometres across 13 states and Union Territories, houses almost 50 million people, and supports some of the country’s most important hydropower, tourism and connectivity infrastructure.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand alone have more than 31 GW of exploitable hydropower potential, while tourism contributes nearly 8% of Himachal Pradesh’s GSDP. But as the economic value concentrated in these mountains grows, so does the cost when infrastructure fails.

An area covered in mud and silt washed along the flash flood, near Trishuli Dam. (PTI)

That cost is already visible. The 2021 Chamoli disaster killed more than 200 people and destroyed the 13.2-MW Rishiganga project while severely damaging the 520-MW Tapovan-Vishnugad project.

In 2023, the South Lhonak GLOF destroyed 13 bridges and the 1,200-MW Teesta-III project, leaving Sikkim with an estimated ₹18,555 crore in damage—more than the state’s annual budget. Himachal Pradesh suffered around ₹10,000 crore of direct losses during the 2023 monsoon alone.

Climate change is making this development equation more difficult. The Hindu Kush Himalayan region lost around 12% of its glacier area between 1990 and 2020, while the rate of ice loss has doubled since 2000. More intense rainfall, retreating glaciers, expanding glacial lakes and unstable slopes are changing the risk environment in which infrastructure is being built.

Yet projects expected to operate for 50 or 100 years continue to rely substantially on historical rainfall, flood and hydrological records to anticipate future risk. In effect, the infrastructures being built for tomorrow are using assumptions derived from yesterday’s climate.

The recent floods in Nepal sharpen this contradiction. The question for India is therefore not whether development in the Himalayas should continue, but how much of the next disaster can be prevented by changing the decisions we make before infrastructure is built?

Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River (AP)

Early warnings must buy time, not just generate alerts

India has significantly expanded its ability to identify Himalayan hazards. The Central Water Commission (CWC) monitors 902 glacial lakes and water bodies larger than 10 hectares, while the ₹150-crore National Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Mitigation Programme is strengthening monitoring and early-warning systems across four Himalayan states.

However, the 2023 South Lhonak GLOF exposed the gap between identifying a hazard and translating that information into timely action. The lake had been recognised as potentially dangerous years before its outburst, yet no operational warning reached downstream communities before the flood devastated the Teesta valley.

Following the disaster, the CWC identified 47 dams potentially exposed to GLOFs; as of 2024, GLOF studies had been completed for only 31.

India must build the missing link between forecast and action by institutionalising impact-based forecasting and forecast-based action protocols for high-risk Himalayan catchments. Inundation and downstream impact modelling should establish where a flood will travel, what settlements and critical infrastructure lie in its path, and the likely lead time at different points downstream.