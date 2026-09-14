Nepal Floods Hold Lessons For India's Himalayan Future
The devastating floods in Nepal is a warning for India where the Himalayan region stretches nearly 2,500 kilometres across 13 states and Union Territories.
By Aparna Roy
Published : September 14, 2026 at 6:00 AM IST
The devastation in Nepal is not an isolated Himalayan tragedy. It is a warning of what happens when extreme climate events collide with infrastructure, settlements and economies increasingly concentrated in fragile mountain landscapes.
For India, that warning is particularly consequential. The Indian Himalayan Region stretches nearly 2,500 kilometres across 13 states and Union Territories, houses almost 50 million people, and supports some of the country’s most important hydropower, tourism and connectivity infrastructure.
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand alone have more than 31 GW of exploitable hydropower potential, while tourism contributes nearly 8% of Himachal Pradesh’s GSDP. But as the economic value concentrated in these mountains grows, so does the cost when infrastructure fails.
That cost is already visible. The 2021 Chamoli disaster killed more than 200 people and destroyed the 13.2-MW Rishiganga project while severely damaging the 520-MW Tapovan-Vishnugad project.
In 2023, the South Lhonak GLOF destroyed 13 bridges and the 1,200-MW Teesta-III project, leaving Sikkim with an estimated ₹18,555 crore in damage—more than the state’s annual budget. Himachal Pradesh suffered around ₹10,000 crore of direct losses during the 2023 monsoon alone.
Climate change is making this development equation more difficult. The Hindu Kush Himalayan region lost around 12% of its glacier area between 1990 and 2020, while the rate of ice loss has doubled since 2000. More intense rainfall, retreating glaciers, expanding glacial lakes and unstable slopes are changing the risk environment in which infrastructure is being built.
Yet projects expected to operate for 50 or 100 years continue to rely substantially on historical rainfall, flood and hydrological records to anticipate future risk. In effect, the infrastructures being built for tomorrow are using assumptions derived from yesterday’s climate.
The recent floods in Nepal sharpen this contradiction. The question for India is therefore not whether development in the Himalayas should continue, but how much of the next disaster can be prevented by changing the decisions we make before infrastructure is built?
Early warnings must buy time, not just generate alerts
India has significantly expanded its ability to identify Himalayan hazards. The Central Water Commission (CWC) monitors 902 glacial lakes and water bodies larger than 10 hectares, while the ₹150-crore National Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risk Mitigation Programme is strengthening monitoring and early-warning systems across four Himalayan states.
However, the 2023 South Lhonak GLOF exposed the gap between identifying a hazard and translating that information into timely action. The lake had been recognised as potentially dangerous years before its outburst, yet no operational warning reached downstream communities before the flood devastated the Teesta valley.
Following the disaster, the CWC identified 47 dams potentially exposed to GLOFs; as of 2024, GLOF studies had been completed for only 31.
India must build the missing link between forecast and action by institutionalising impact-based forecasting and forecast-based action protocols for high-risk Himalayan catchments. Inundation and downstream impact modelling should establish where a flood will travel, what settlements and critical infrastructure lie in its path, and the likely lead time at different points downstream.
These impact maps should be integrated into district and state disaster-management plans and linked to pre-defined warning thresholds and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for road closures, evacuations and protection of critical infrastructure and essential services.
High-altitude monitoring systems must also have redundant sensors, backup power and multiple communication channels so the hazard itself does not disable the warning system.
Price the cost of failure before building
India’s infrastructure appraisal largely captures construction costs, while the wider economic cost of failure remains inadequately priced into project decisions. CDRI estimates India’s annual average infrastructure losses from disasters at nearly US$32 billion, while an additional 10–15% investment in resilient infrastructure design can generate economic returns of seven to twelve times through avoided losses.
India should therefore embed climate-risk screening, lifecycle costing and resilience cost-benefit analysis into DPRs and public-investment appraisal for major Himalayan infrastructure. Roads, bridges, tunnels, hydropower projects and transmission corridors should account for reconstruction, service downtime and cascading economic losses over their lifetime. CDRI’s existing Resilience Cost-Benefit Analysis methodology provides a ready framework for integrating these considerations into project appraisal, financing and procurement.
These assessments must also be forward-looking rather than historically calibrated. Infrastructure expected to operate until 2070 or 2080 should be stress-tested against projected rainfall intensity, flood discharge, GLOF exposure, debris flows and slope instability—not simply historical 50- or 100-year events.
A project that is cheaper to build but more expensive to repeatedly repair is not cheaper infrastructure. Resilience must become an upfront investment criterion rather than a reconstruction cost.
Stop adding new vulnerability into the Himalayas
Climate-resilient infrastructure is not only about building stronger; sometimes it means deciding where not to build. Uttarakhand received more than six crore tourists and pilgrims in 2025, while Himachal Pradesh received 1.81 crore tourists in 2024.
Roads, hotels, parking facilities, pilgrimage infrastructure and commercial construction follow this growth, often into narrow valleys and constrained mountain towns where land is scarce and evacuation routes limited. NITI Aayog has itself argued that tourism growth in the Indian Himalayan Region must be governed by local carrying capacity.
India must therefore institutionalise multi-hazard risk zonation within statutory land-use planning and Development Control Regulations (DCRs). District and urban development plans should overlay landslide susceptibility, floodplains, debris-flow channels and potential GLOF inundation zones with settlements, tourism infrastructure, transport corridors and critical services.
These maps should determine what can be built and at what intensity: prohibiting new high-occupancy development in very high-risk zones, restricting density in intermediate-risk areas, and directing growth towards safer locations.
Carrying-capacity assessments should also incorporate evacuation capacity—not simply how many tourists a destination can accommodate, but how many people can be moved safely if a road, bridge or communication network fails.
The institutional architecture partly exists. NDMA’s landslide-management guidelines provide for hazard zonation and regulation of development in vulnerable areas, while floodplain zoning has long been part of India’s disaster-risk framework.
The missing step is to make these assessments legally consequential for master plans, building permissions and infrastructure approvals. A hazard map that identifies vulnerability but does not alter where or how construction occurs is information, not risk reduction.
India will continue to build in the Himalayas. It must. But the Nepal floods underline the cost of building for a climate that no longer exists. Early warning must buy time, infrastructure investment must price future risk, and development rules must reduce what India puts in harm’s way. The choice is not between development and conservation. It is between infrastructure designed around yesterday’s risks and development capable of surviving tomorrow’s.
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat.
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