ETV Bharat / opinion

Nepal And Tibet Floods: What's Behind The Sudden Disaster?

On the morning of August 26, 2026, a catastrophic flash flood tore down the Lhende Khola–Trishuli–Narayani river corridor. The disaster is believed to have originated from a glacier or ice-rock collapse, and possibly a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF), roughly 20 kilometres northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing, on the Tibetan (Chinese) side of the frontier.

The flood wave—reported at 8 to 10 metres in places, with a 9-metre surge within 30 minutes at Galchhi and 7 metres at Malekhu on the Trishuli—swept away entire market settlements, including Timure, the Rasuwagadhi customs area, parts of Syafrubesi (Syabrubesi), Mailung, Shantibazaar, and Betrawati. It destroyed 12 hydropower plants (431.1 MW disconnected from the grid), at least 19 motorable bridges, and roughly 40 kilometres of road.

The exact cause of the Nepal floods is not yet fully established. Satellite imagery and recent rainfall data from the region require detailed examination to determine whether any glaciers underwent sudden drainage. Initial assessments pointed to a 4.4-magnitude earthquake in the area as the trigger, possibly fracturing the base of a glacier.

However, new studies by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) have ruled out this hypothesis, attributing the event instead to avalanches and rock falls in the mountains. The disaster may have begun when water from rain or melting snow destabilised soil and snowpack.

The Nepal National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that the landslide was caused by debris falling into the Lende River, approximately 20 km northeast of the Nepal-China border at Rasuwagadhi. The rugged terrain of the Himalayas inherently amplifies the risk of such events.

According to the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), the disaster originated in the mountains of Tibet. The Indian Earthquake Networks Centre recorded a 4.9-magnitude tremor at 8:22 am (IST) near the Rasuwa region (latitude 28.076°N, longitude 86.494°E), at a depth of 10 km. This tremor may have triggered the collapse of the Zirk Glacier. A massive avalanche of ice and rock then plunged down a steep mountain valley, temporarily blocking the river's natural flow.

Subsequently, a devastating flash flood—carrying water, mud, rocks, and debris—swept through the Trishuli River Valley, causing widespread destruction. Satellite image analysis by scientists has confirmed that the flood resulted from a glacier collapse and an ensuing ice-rock avalanche. While such events are often classified as glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs)—where lakes dammed by landslide debris burst—a similar incident had already occurred in Nepal in 2024.

Climate Change as a Threat: The 'Third Pole' at Risk

Climate change is accelerating glacier melt across the Hindu Kush Himalayan region. The Himalayas, which hold the largest reserve of snow and ice outside the Arctic and Antarctic, are known as the "Third Pole" of the world. As temperatures rise, centuries-old permafrost—layers of frozen rock, soil, and snow—on steep slopes begins to thaw, triggering sudden debris flows.