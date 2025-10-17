ETV Bharat / opinion

Into The Quantum World: Exploring The Universe's Mysterious Architecture

Quantum mechanics is the branch of physics that explains the behaviour of matter and energy at the smallest scales ( Getty Images )

Indeed, the principles of quantum mechanics are already the bedrock of modern technology. They are behind the transistors in every computer chip, enable ultra-secure quantum cryptography, and are the reason for the incredible precision of atomic clocks. We are now on the cusp of a second quantum revolution, moving from using quantum rules to building quantum systems.

This foundational work, along with the pioneering engineering of scientists like John Clarke, Michel H. Devoret, and John Martinis, who received the Nobel Prize in 2025, has been crucial in showing that microscopic quantum effects can be harnessed and observed in larger, engineered systems. This is the essential breakthrough paving the way for transformative technologies like quantum computers.

This year holds special significance as we celebrate the profound legacy of quantum mechanics. This was underscored by the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics, which was awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser, and Anton Zeilinger. Their experiments conclusively demonstrated the reality of quantum entanglement, a bizarre effect where particles remain connected regardless of distance, proving that quantum mechanics' strange predictions are not just theoretical.

While Einstein's predictions about the macroscopic universe have proven accurate, the uncertainty in the microscopic world remains puzzling. Although quantum mechanics has endured criticism over time and has developed into a scientific discipline supported by principles, the main issue is that many phenomena that defy our common sense occur in the strange quantum realm.

The event horizon is the point of no return; beyond this boundary, the black hole's gravity is so intense that not even light can escape, and the laws of spacetime as we know them break down, thanks to the insights provided by scientists like Stephen Hawking. This image provided stunning visual evidence and further validation for the predictions of general relativity under the most extreme conditions.

Soon after, in 2019, a new era in cosmology began with the release of the first-ever image of a black hole's event horizon. Captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration, the image revealed the shadow of the supermassive black hole at the centre of galaxy Messier 87 (M87).

Another discovery that caused a major stir was the first direct detection of gravitational waves in 2015, announced in 2016. These waves, generated by the collision of two black holes 1.3 billion years ago, caused a minuscule tremor in the fabric of spacetime that was sensed on Earth. The historic observation was made by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), confirming a key prediction made by Einstein's theory of general relativity back in 1916.

The confirmation of the Higgs boson in 2012, based on data from the LHC, was a scientific revolution. The Higgs boson is the fundamental particle associated with the Higgs field, which is responsible for giving mass to other fundamental particles. Its existence was predicted in 1964 by theoretical physicists, most notably Peter Higgs and François Englert, and its discovery nearly 50 years later completed the Standard Model of particle physics.

The dawn of the 21st century has been marked by spectacular experimental confirmations of these theories. A landmark achievement has come from the experiments at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) in Switzerland—a circular tunnel 27 kilometres in circumference. The LHC accelerates protons in opposite directions to over 99.99% of the speed of light and smashes them together.

Albert Einstein's theory of relativity, together with quantum mechanics developed by scientists like Niels Bohr, was among the foundational advances that revolutionised 20th-century physics, marking a profound leap forward from the classical framework established by Isaac Newton.

Harnessing quantum phenomena for technology

The work of the 2025 prize winners was built upon foundational quantum principles, such as quantum tunnelling. This phenomenon allows a particle to pass through an energy barrier that would be completely impenetrable in classical physics. A perfect analogy is a ball, when thrown at a wall, having a chance to suddenly appear on the other side without breaking the wall.

A prime example of this is radioactive alpha decay. An alpha particle (two protons and two neutrons) is confined within the nucleus by a powerful energy barrier. Quantum mechanics dictates that instead of being definitively trapped, the particle has a specific probability to 'tunnel' through this barrier each second, which explains the random nature of radioactive decay.

Basic principles of the cosmic universe (ETV Bharat Creative)

This bizarre behaviour is ultimately explained by the principle of superposition, where a particle does not have a single definite location but exists in a spread-out wave of probabilities. This means there is a non-zero probability of finding the particle on either side of the barrier, allowing for the tunnelling effect. These principles are not just theoretical; they are essential for technologies ranging from nuclear reactors to the flash memory in our USB drives.

The bizarre world of quantum mechanics also consists of a counterintuitive concept called entanglement (particles being linked regardless of distance). Here, two particles are flying in opposite directions. They are located on opposite sides of star clusters separated by light-years, yet remain entangled. This invisible connection between the particles is called quantum entanglement.

The quantum world is also known for a marvel called the wave-particle duality, where particles act as both waves and particles. This phenomenon, revealed in the early 20th century through the work of Einstein, de Broglie, and Bohr, shows that particles can behave as both waves and particles.”

The particles can exist simultaneously in superpositions of multiple seemingly contradictory states, and can have their properties perfectly correlated, so that they are linked irrespective of how far apart they are. Schrödinger humorously introduced a quantum cat that is half-living and half-dead at the same time to explain this complex process. In the macroscopic nature around us, all the laws regarding the reality of objects are subverted in the quantum world.

Basic principles of classical forces (ETV Bharat Creative)

The interaction, known as ‘entanglement’, was first described in a paper by Einstein and his colleagues. However, even they refused to believe in this phenomenon. Albert Einstein believed that the properties of all matter in nature, including its position and velocity, could be calculated through precise observations. However, Niels Bohr and his colleagues argued that there was an uncertainty in such properties in the microscopic world of matter.

Einstein was not convinced by the interpretation that particles do not have definite properties until they are measured, which he believed conflicted with the existence of an external, objective reality. He thought that there must be hidden variables underlying the probabilistic nature of quantum phenomena.

The quest for a unified Theory of Everything

James Clerk Maxwell, a Scottish physicist, established the classical theory of electromagnetism, explaining that light is an electromagnetic wave, with the publication of “A Dynamical Theory of the Electromagnetic Field” in 1865. Maxwell’s equations unify electricity and magnetism and are complete within classical physics, though they do not incorporate quantum mechanics or general relativity, which are required for a full description of all fundamental forces.

There is still a long way to go before we reach a fundamental model of physics. Unification in physics is the search for a single, consistent framework to describe all fundamental forces and particles, with a major obstacle being the reconciliation of quantum mechanics and Einstein's theory of general relativity (gravity) – the unification of micro and macro worlds. While quantum mechanics and the other three forces (electromagnetic, weak, and strong nuclear) are described by a single framework called the Standard Model, gravity remains classical and doesn't fit with quantum principles.

Unification in Physics and the Theory of Everything (ETV Bharat Creative)

The "Theory of Everything" is the ultimate goal, aiming to unify all fundamental forces, including gravity, into a single theory, with potential candidates including string theory and loop quantum gravity. General relativity describes gravity as the curvature of spacetime, which is incompatible with the quantum uncertainty inherent in quantum mechanics. To overcome this, some mathematical physicists are trying to unify all forces through superstring theory.

This theory, which claims that fundamental particles appear like the sounds of strings plucked, is not limited to our universe. This theory proposes that fundamental particles are like tiny vibrating strings existing in up to 10 or 11 dimensions. It also predicts a symmetry between known particles and their unseen counterparts, a concept known as supersymmetry. They are looking for whether the visible particles, including the Higgs boson, can lead to the unification of the world of gravity and quantum particles.

The other unknown factor is the suspected presence of ‘dark energy’, the mysterious form of energy that is causing the expansion of the universe, counteracting gravity, comprising about 68% of total energy and matter in the universe. Would the black holes hold the secret of dark energy? We don’t know yet, although some recent studies point to that possibility.

In any case, an exciting era in physics lies ahead of us. Science is starting to leave the safe havens and row into the open ocean full of turmoil. Even if we find the answer to the question of how, the question of ‘why’ will remain. The answer to the ‘why’ question of the universe should be sought within us.