Mukul Roy: The Chanakya Of Bengal Politics

The passing of veteran politician Mukul Roy marks the end of a distinct political style in West Bengal, one that did not operate under the glare of the arc light or in front of microphones, but from the negotiation tables, back-channel conversations and the shadows of party offices where political blueprints are drawn.

In the theatre of Bengal's politics, Roy was never its most charismatic actor. He was neither a mass orator nor a crowd-puller in the conventional sense. Neither did he have a dazzling parliamentary record. Yet, for nearly two decades, he was among the most consequential political managers in the state whose authority flowed not from public rhetoric but from calibrated silence, strategic patience and an instinctive grasp of power arithmetic — a quality that earned him the moniker Chanakya.

Architect Behind the Curtain

Born in 1954, Roy's early political journey did not foreshadow the central role he would play later. His rise coincided with a turning point in Bengal's politics when Mamata Banerjee broke away from the Congress in the late 1990s and laid the foundations of a new political platform. With the formation of the All India Trinamool Congress in 1998, Roy emerged as one of its key organisational architects.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee pays his last respects to Mukul Roy at the West Bengal Assembly on Monday. (IANS)

He was the man who built the lattice beneath the banner. Constructing district networks, nurturing booth-level structures, and forging personal equations that would later translate into electoral machinery, Roy was indeed the wily fox of Mamata's stable who knew the turn and tide of Bengal politics, all too well.

In politics, victories are often attributed to leaders who stand on the dais. Roy's contribution lay in ensuring there was a disciplined, responsive structure beneath that dais. The historic victory of the Trinamool Congress in 2011, ending the 34 years of Left Front rule in Bengal, owed much to this quiet consolidation.

While Mamata was the poster symbolising the movement, Roy engineered the organisational cohesion that made the regime change electorally viable. Within party circles, he was widely seen as second-in-command, a position which he earned, and not bestowed.

The Political Technician

Though he was at times seen smiling for cameras or even playing to the gallery, Roy's political persona was marked by restraint. Associates often described him as methodical, composed and intensely discreet. He possessed what many in politics struggle to acquire — the ability to listen rather than to speak. From identifying and cultivating local leaders, managing factional tensions without overt confrontation, maintaining communication channels across ideological divides, knowing when to apply pressure and when to retreat, Roy knew his script much ahead and was always ready with his tact.