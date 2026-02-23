Mukul Roy: The Chanakya Of Bengal Politics
The passing of veteran politician Mukul Roy marks the end of a distinct political style in West Bengal, one that did not operate under the glare of the arc light or in front of microphones, but from the negotiation tables, back-channel conversations and the shadows of party offices where political blueprints are drawn.
In the theatre of Bengal's politics, Roy was never its most charismatic actor. He was neither a mass orator nor a crowd-puller in the conventional sense. Neither did he have a dazzling parliamentary record. Yet, for nearly two decades, he was among the most consequential political managers in the state whose authority flowed not from public rhetoric but from calibrated silence, strategic patience and an instinctive grasp of power arithmetic — a quality that earned him the moniker Chanakya.
Architect Behind the Curtain
Born in 1954, Roy's early political journey did not foreshadow the central role he would play later. His rise coincided with a turning point in Bengal's politics when Mamata Banerjee broke away from the Congress in the late 1990s and laid the foundations of a new political platform. With the formation of the All India Trinamool Congress in 1998, Roy emerged as one of its key organisational architects.
He was the man who built the lattice beneath the banner. Constructing district networks, nurturing booth-level structures, and forging personal equations that would later translate into electoral machinery, Roy was indeed the wily fox of Mamata's stable who knew the turn and tide of Bengal politics, all too well.
In politics, victories are often attributed to leaders who stand on the dais. Roy's contribution lay in ensuring there was a disciplined, responsive structure beneath that dais. The historic victory of the Trinamool Congress in 2011, ending the 34 years of Left Front rule in Bengal, owed much to this quiet consolidation.
While Mamata was the poster symbolising the movement, Roy engineered the organisational cohesion that made the regime change electorally viable. Within party circles, he was widely seen as second-in-command, a position which he earned, and not bestowed.
The Political Technician
Though he was at times seen smiling for cameras or even playing to the gallery, Roy's political persona was marked by restraint. Associates often described him as methodical, composed and intensely discreet. He possessed what many in politics struggle to acquire — the ability to listen rather than to speak. From identifying and cultivating local leaders, managing factional tensions without overt confrontation, maintaining communication channels across ideological divides, knowing when to apply pressure and when to retreat, Roy knew his script much ahead and was always ready with his tact.
In Delhi, where he served as a Rajya Sabha member and later as a Union Minister, his presence was understated, but always effective. Roy understood institutional corridors and corridors of power like the back of his hand. He knew which doors to knock on, which alliances to preserve, and when silence itself was leverage.
He represented a select group of politicians in parties who function as organisational "engineers". They do not command public adulation, but ensure that campaigns are logistically sound, dissent is contained, and electoral mathematics is carefully assembled.
Power, Succession and Shrinking Space
But politics is not merely about organisation. It is also about succession and proximity to the ultimate source of authority, wherefrom the party draws its oxygen. For regional parties like the Trinamool Congress, it is all the more true. As Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress consolidated power after 2011, internal equations began to evolve. The emergence and meteoric rise of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee signalled a generational shift within the party, and a new axis of influence gradually took shape.
For any leader whose authority was derived from organisational control rather than mass charisma, such transitions always pose structural risks. Roy's role began to shrink as alternative centres of power expanded. His space for manoeuvre narrowed when succession became visible. Roy knew that political longevity in a personality-driven party requires continuous recalibration, and he needed to handle both internal shifts and external pressures.
But Roy's name surfaced in investigations linked to financial irregularities, including the Saradha chit fund scandal. Though he denied any wrongdoing, the episode marked a decisive rupture. In moments of acute vulnerability, political backing becomes a test of standing within a party, and Roy found himself increasingly isolated.
Exit, Experiment & Return
Roy's eventual departure from the TMC and subsequent move to the BJP in 2017 was both dramatic and symbolic. For many observers, it represented not just a change of affiliation but a strategic gamble, an attempt to reposition himself within a new power matrix.
In the BJP, Roy briefly regained relevance as a bridge-builder familiar with Bengal's intricate political networks. Yet, the sheen of his earlier authority never fully returned. Roy was no longer the principal architect of a rising force but had turned into a senior operative in an expanding but externally driven political force in Bengal. His return to the TMC fold at a later stage further underscored the fluidity and fragility of contemporary party politics. It also reflected the paradox of Roy's career. He was indispensable in constructing political houses, but less secure when inhabiting them amid shifting loyalties.
Not Just a Man, a Method
Roy's life in politics offers insight into a particular genre of leadership, that of a backroom strategist who thrives on control of structure rather than spectacle. Such figures are often underestimated in public discourse, yet they are vital to the durability of political formations. His story is also a cautionary one. In highly centralised regional parties, authority is seldom institutionalised. It is contingent. It is also true that organisational brilliance does not automatically translate into enduring power if succession dynamics shift or patronage networks realign.
Roy chose survival over confrontation at critical junctures. Whether that was prudence or retreat will remain a matter of future interpretation. What is undeniable is that with his passing, Bengal has lost one of its most skilled political technicians. The state has lost a man who understood that in politics, the most decisive moves are often made away from the spotlight.
Roy may not have commanded thunderous applause from public rallies, but for years together, he helped script the political choreography that changed and defined the corridors of power in Bengal. Roy left behind a legacy not in speeches delivered, but in structures built and in the silent negotiations that reshaped power in the state.
