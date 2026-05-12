ETV Bharat / opinion

More Power To Bengal : How Reliable Energy Will Guide The State's Economic Revival?

With a new government taking shape in West Bengal, one of its defining challenges will be reviving the state’s economic momentum. The recent election reflects not merely a political shift, but a public demand for jobs, industrial growth and stronger development outcomes.

For a state that once stood at the centre of India’s industrial economy, this moment offers an opportunity for economic renewal.

Yet West Bengal’s growth story has remained slower than its potential for decades. Despite its strategic location, major ports, freight corridors and access to eastern and northeastern markets, the state has struggled to emerge as a manufacturing and investment powerhouse in the way Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu have. Between 2011–12 and 2023–24, West Bengal’s economic growth consistently trailed several leading industrial states, while manufacturing’s share in the state economy remained relatively stagnant.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari (PTI)

A Critical Reason Lies In Energy

No major industrial economy can grow without reliable and affordable power. While West Bengal has achieved near-universal electrification and improved electricity access, concerns around power reliability, industrial tariffs, ageing thermal assets and transmission constraints have continued to affect its competitiveness. Several industrial and logistics hubs across the state continue to remain heavily dependent on coal-linked power systems vulnerable to fuel disruptions and rising operational costs.

This challenge is likely to intensify because the nature of economic growth itself is changing rapidly. Manufacturing, logistics, urban infrastructure, cold chains, metro systems and data centres are becoming increasingly electricity-intensive.

According to projections by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), electricity demand in eastern India is expected to rise sharply over the next decade as industrialisation accelerates. West Bengal alone recorded peak power demand crossing 12,500 MW in 2025 - nearly double the levels seen a decade ago. Yet the state’s electricity mix remains dominated by thermal generation, with coal accounting for over 75 per cent of installed capacity.

This is where Renewable Energy Round-the-Clock (RE-RTC) systems - combining solar, wind and storage - become strategically important.

Representational Image of a power plant (ETV Bharat)

Unlike standalone renewable projects that generate power intermittently, RE-RTC systems are designed to provide reliable clean electricity across the day, including during peak demand hours. For a state such as West Bengal, where industrial reliability matters as much as affordability, RE-RTC offers a framework not merely for decarbonisation, but for economic transformation itself.

More importantly, it gives West Bengal an opportunity to unlock three interlinked economic and development dividends.

First Dividend Is Industrial And Investment-Led Growth

One of the biggest constraints limiting industrial resurgence in West Bengal has been dependable power availability for manufacturing and logistics ecosystems. Industrial clusters in Haldia, Durgapur, Asansol and the Kolkata metropolitan region require uninterrupted electricity for steel, chemicals, freight, warehousing, metro systems, rail-linked manufacturing and urban infrastructure. Yet standalone solar and wind systems cannot guarantee such reliability because renewable generation fluctuates across the day.

RE-RTC fundamentally changes this equation by integrating storage and balancing systems that allow renewable energy to function as firm power. This is becoming increasingly important as industries prioritise access to reliable green electricity to meet export-linked carbon standards and investor expectations.