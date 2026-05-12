More Power To Bengal : How Reliable Energy Will Guide The State's Economic Revival?
Despite its strategic location, the state struggled to emerge as a manufacturing and investment powerhouse like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu
Published : May 12, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
With a new government taking shape in West Bengal, one of its defining challenges will be reviving the state’s economic momentum. The recent election reflects not merely a political shift, but a public demand for jobs, industrial growth and stronger development outcomes.
For a state that once stood at the centre of India’s industrial economy, this moment offers an opportunity for economic renewal.
Yet West Bengal’s growth story has remained slower than its potential for decades. Despite its strategic location, major ports, freight corridors and access to eastern and northeastern markets, the state has struggled to emerge as a manufacturing and investment powerhouse in the way Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka or Tamil Nadu have. Between 2011–12 and 2023–24, West Bengal’s economic growth consistently trailed several leading industrial states, while manufacturing’s share in the state economy remained relatively stagnant.
A Critical Reason Lies In Energy
No major industrial economy can grow without reliable and affordable power. While West Bengal has achieved near-universal electrification and improved electricity access, concerns around power reliability, industrial tariffs, ageing thermal assets and transmission constraints have continued to affect its competitiveness. Several industrial and logistics hubs across the state continue to remain heavily dependent on coal-linked power systems vulnerable to fuel disruptions and rising operational costs.
This challenge is likely to intensify because the nature of economic growth itself is changing rapidly. Manufacturing, logistics, urban infrastructure, cold chains, metro systems and data centres are becoming increasingly electricity-intensive.
According to projections by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), electricity demand in eastern India is expected to rise sharply over the next decade as industrialisation accelerates. West Bengal alone recorded peak power demand crossing 12,500 MW in 2025 - nearly double the levels seen a decade ago. Yet the state’s electricity mix remains dominated by thermal generation, with coal accounting for over 75 per cent of installed capacity.
This is where Renewable Energy Round-the-Clock (RE-RTC) systems - combining solar, wind and storage - become strategically important.
Unlike standalone renewable projects that generate power intermittently, RE-RTC systems are designed to provide reliable clean electricity across the day, including during peak demand hours. For a state such as West Bengal, where industrial reliability matters as much as affordability, RE-RTC offers a framework not merely for decarbonisation, but for economic transformation itself.
More importantly, it gives West Bengal an opportunity to unlock three interlinked economic and development dividends.
First Dividend Is Industrial And Investment-Led Growth
One of the biggest constraints limiting industrial resurgence in West Bengal has been dependable power availability for manufacturing and logistics ecosystems. Industrial clusters in Haldia, Durgapur, Asansol and the Kolkata metropolitan region require uninterrupted electricity for steel, chemicals, freight, warehousing, metro systems, rail-linked manufacturing and urban infrastructure. Yet standalone solar and wind systems cannot guarantee such reliability because renewable generation fluctuates across the day.
RE-RTC fundamentally changes this equation by integrating storage and balancing systems that allow renewable energy to function as firm power. This is becoming increasingly important as industries prioritise access to reliable green electricity to meet export-linked carbon standards and investor expectations.
West Bengal’s industrial geography positions it uniquely to benefit from this shift. Haldia port alone handles over 45 million tonnes of cargo annually and anchors eastern India’s petrochemical and logistics economy. The Kolkata-Haldia industrial belt, Durgapur steel ecosystem and upcoming freight corridors together create one of eastern India’s largest industrial demand centres.
Reliable renewable power could therefore become a major investment enabler for the state. The economics are also increasingly favourable. Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) costs have declined by over 80 per cent globally over the past decade. Recent competitive bids in India have delivered storage-backed renewable tariffs in the range of ₹2.1–₹2.8 per unit, making RE-RTC increasingly competitive compared to new coal-based power across the project lifecycle. Storage-backed renewable projects can typically be deployed within two to three years, compared to six to seven years required for new thermal capacity.
For West Bengal, this speed matters enormously. Industrial revival cannot wait for decade-long infrastructure cycles. Reliable renewable systems allow states to respond much faster to rising industrial demand, logistics expansion and urban growth.
Second Dividend Is Fiscal And Energy Security Resilience
West Bengal’s electricity system remains deeply exposed to coal-linked risks — fuel supply disruptions, railway logistics bottlenecks, imported coal price volatility and water stress.
Thermal generation also creates long-term liabilities for distribution companies through fixed-cost power purchase agreements and rising operational expenditure.
This financial exposure is likely to become more pronounced as electricity demand rises. Continuing to lock into long-term coal procurement could impose higher future costs on the state while increasing the risk of stranded assets. RE-RTC offers an alternative pathway by reducing dependence on volatile coal supply chains while simultaneously improving grid flexibility and peak-load management.
This is particularly important because West Bengal occupies a strategic position within eastern India’s electricity network. The state acts as a gateway connecting eastern and northeastern demand centres. As renewable penetration increases nationally, storage, transmission balancing and grid flexibility will become central to energy security itself.
West Bengal therefore has the opportunity to position itself not merely as a power consumer, but as a critical balancing and distribution hub for eastern India’s future electricity system.
Third dividend Lies In Urban Competitiveness, Public Health And Quality Of Life
Kolkata and several industrial regions across West Bengal already face significant environmental stress linked to coal-based generation, industrial emissions and transport congestion. According to the Lancet Countdown and multiple Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) studies, air pollution contributes to thousands of premature deaths annually across eastern India while imposing severe economic costs through lost labour productivity, respiratory illness and rising healthcare expenditure. Kolkata frequently records PM2.5 levels several times above WHO safety thresholds during winter months.
These are not merely environmental concerns. They are economic liabilities. The World Bank estimates that air pollution costs India nearly 8 per cent of GDP annually through productivity losses, healthcare expenditure and reduced human capital outcomes.
For states competing to attract investment, talent and modern industries, urban liveability is increasingly becoming an economic variable. Cities with cleaner air, more resilient infrastructure and better quality of life are proving more attractive to skilled workers, service-sector expansion and knowledge industries.
RE-RTC systems offer an important advantage because they enable renewable energy to displace coal generation consistently across the day rather than intermittently. This allows sustained reductions in emissions and pollution exposure rather than temporary improvements. Over time, this can improve workforce productivity, reduce healthcare burdens and strengthen urban competitiveness for cities such as Kolkata, Durgapur and Haldia.
The larger point is this: the future of reliable clean energy in India may ultimately depend not only on renewable-rich states, but on coal-dependent industrial states embracing the next generation of energy systems. West Bengal has the opportunity to lead that transition.
(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)