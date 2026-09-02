ETV Bharat / opinion

Moneylender Is Back, Rural India Stares At Deep Crisis

A farmer closely inspects wheat crop at his feild that was damaged due to sudden spell of rains accompanied by strong wind ( IANS )

Walk into any village in India today and listen carefully. The bank branch is quiet. The moneylender's house is busy. Farmers are borrowing from neighbours. Families are cutting back on food. Savings have all but disappeared. This is not one village's story. This is the story of rural India in the summer of 2026 — told not by politicians or activists, but by a large, careful survey conducted by NABARD, the government's own apex development bank for agriculture and rural India.

The findings of this survey — covering 20,000 households across 29 states and Union Territories — are a wake-up call for every citizen, every policymaker, and every banker in this country.

What the Survey Found: Three Out of Four Rural Families Are Getting Nowhere

NABARD's Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey, whose twelfth round was conducted in July 2026, asked a very simple question: is your income higher today than it was a year ago? The answer from rural India was devastating. Only 27 out of every 100 households said yes, their income had gone up. This is the lowest number recorded since NABARD started this survey in September 2024. More than half of all rural households — 52 out of 100 — said their income had not changed at all. Another 20 out of 100 said their income had actually fallen.

Put it simply: three out of every four rural families are either standing still or going backward. In a country that has been celebrating economic growth for years, this is a deeply uncomfortable truth.

A farmer inspects damaged wheat crops after heavy rain on the outskirts of Jalandhar on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 (IANS)

The situation has been getting steadily worse. Back in November 2025, 42 out of every 100 rural households reported higher incomes. By July 2026, that number had dropped to just 27. The direction of travel is unmistakable — and it is going in the wrong direction.

Why Are Incomes Shrinking? The Rain and the Rising Prices

The reasons are not hard to find. The monsoon this year has been deeply uneven. In June 2026, rainfall across India was 33% below normal. By early July, it had improved somewhat, but the East and North-East regions were still receiving 37% less rain than usual. Water reservoirs across South India stood at levels 36% lower than they were at this time last year. The area under kharif — the main summer crop — was 21% lower than a year ago. When the rains fail, farmers earn less. When they earn less, everyone in the village earns less — the shopkeeper, the labourer, the small trader, the transport worker.

At the same time, prices have been rising. Fuel costs have gone up. Fertiliser costs have gone up. The world is going through a period of tension and turbulence — wars in faraway places are making commodities more expensive everywhere, and Indian villages are not shielded from these forces. More money going out for daily expenses, less money coming in from crops: this is the rural family's reality in 2026.

farmer carries jute fibres after stripping them from the stems of jute plants at a village in Nagaon district of Assam on Wednesday, August 19, 2026 (IANS)

How Families Are Coping: Spending More, Saving Less, Borrowing Differently

When income does not grow, families try to manage by cutting back on spending. But there is a limit to how much you can cut when food already takes up more than half of every rupee spent. The survey found that around two-thirds of a rural family's monthly income goes straight to consumption — food, fuel, clothing, daily needs. There is almost nothing left over.

The result is that savings have collapsed. Only 18 out of every 100 rural households reported saving more money this year — the lowest number ever recorded in this survey. People are not saving because they simply cannot. They are spending everything they earn just to keep their families fed and functioning.

The Moneylender's Comeback: A Red Alert for the Banking System

Here is where the story becomes truly alarming — not just for rural families, but for the banking system that is supposed to serve them.