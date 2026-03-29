ETV Bharat / opinion

Is India's Air And Water Pollution Out of Control? Here's What Recent Reports Imply

An anti-smog gun sprays water to curb the air pollution at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi ( ANI )

The evidence suggests a troubling answer: yes, India's air and water pollution crisis has reached a scale and severity that can only be described as out of control—not because solutions do not exist, but because the governance systems meant to implement them remain fundamentally broken.

Air Pollution: A Public Health Emergency

The numbers are stark, and they tell a story that can no longer be ignored. According to the 2025 IQAir World Air Quality Report, India is the 6th most polluted country in the world, with a national average PM2.5 concentration of 54.4 µg/m³—more than ten times the World Health Organisation's safe limit of 5 µg/m³. Thirteen of the world's twenty most polluted cities are in India. Delhi remains the most polluted capital on the planet.

These are not abstract statistics. They represent a public health emergency unfolding in real time. Each microgram of particulate matter inhaled shortens lives, strains hospitals, and robs children of healthy futures. Yet despite a 7% dip in pollution levels in 2024, 35% of Indian cities still exceeded WHO guidelines. Improvement, where it exists, is marginal; the crisis remains profound.

The causes are well known: vehicle emissions, industrial pollution, biomass burning, and the annual scourge of agricultural stubble burning that chokes northern India every winter. The solutions—investment in clean energy, enforcement of emissions standards, support for farmers to transition away from crop burning—are equally well known. What is lacking is the political will to act with the urgency the crisis demands.

When Byrnihat, a town on the Assam-Meghalaya border, tops the global list of polluted cities, and when citizens from Mumbai to Lucknow to Patna breathe air that is officially classified as hazardous, it is clear that incremental measures are no longer sufficient. India's pollution crisis is not merely severe—it is out of control. And until it is treated as the national emergency it has become, millions will continue to pay the price with their health, their livelihoods, and their lives.

Deep-Rooted Failures in Delhi's Water Governance

Delhi Legislative Assembly LoP Atishi wears anti-pollution mask during the protest against air pollution at Chandgiram Akhada Civil Lines, in New Delhi (ANI)

A recent report titled 'Functioning of the Delhi Jal Board', tabled in the Delhi Assembly on March 23, has laid bare the systemic failures underpinning the capital's water crisis. The findings are alarming - of the 16,234 groundwater samples tested by the Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) eight zonal laboratories between 2017–18 and 2021–22, 8,933—fully 55%—were found unfit for potable use.

That more than half of the groundwater sampled was sub-standard for drinking is not merely a statistic; it is a public health emergency unfolding in real time. In a city where millions depend on groundwater to meet their daily needs—whether through borewells, hand pumps, or private water tankers—this contamination translates directly into disease, suffering, and preventable deaths.

Systemic Failures, Not Isolated Gaps

A small boat carrying people on the Yamuna River amid dense smog, in New Delhi. (ANI)

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report identifies the root causes not as isolated lapses but as systemic shortcomings. The key issues cited include:

Absence of a comprehensive water policy to guide long-term planning and regulation

Regulatory gaps that allow contamination to go unchecked

Weak infrastructure, including ageing pipelines and inadequate distribution networks

Ineffective treatment facilities, with plants operating below capacity or failing to meet quality standards

Acute staff shortages are hampering monitoring, maintenance, and enforcement