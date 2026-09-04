Is Boycott China A Possible Economic Reality Or Just An Aspiration?
Generally, these boycotts are seen as consumer-led movements and have been country or region-specific and limited in duration, writes M. Venkateshwarlu
Published : September 4, 2026 at 3:44 PM IST
Often, calls to boycott Chinese products have gained momentum in India and many other countries, particularly in Europe, the United States, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Calls to boycott Chinese products intensify during periods of geopolitical tensions and related public concerns.
However, these movements failed to achieve the anticipated economic objectives. Chinese products are integrated into global supply chains and are available at competitive prices. Despite prevailing anti-China sentiment, China has been strengthening its economic position year to year. Reflecting the importance of economic considerations over boycotts driven by emotional and political sentiments.
China is probably the only country that has often been targeted by calls for trade boycotts and anti-Chinese sentiment, with its products' inferior quality cited as a primary reason. It is interesting to note that the countries with the largest share of trade with China often call for boycotts of China, impose restrictions, and levy unreasonable tariffs time and again. There are also consumer-led movements that encourage boycotts of Chinese goods and promote domestically made products.
Surprisingly, the boycott calls and trade-restrictive measures are mostly from its major trade partners, including Europe, the United States, India, and Vietnam. These countries have witnessed both direct and indirect calls to boycott Chinese products. These boycott calls became more prominent during the 2010s and in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Generally, these boycotts are seen as consumer-led movements and have been country or region-specific and limited in duration.
Europe has been critical of human rights violations in China, and there is also a persistent sense of national security concerns. Added these, Europe is also concerned about global supply chain vulnerabilities, prompting European policymakers and industrial houses to call for lowering dependence on Chinese goods.
Likewise, the United States is also averse to importing goods from China. But the US has chosen a different strategy to curb the flow of Chinese goods to the US, using trade restrictions and unreasonable tariffs, while promoting domestic manufacturing through incentives, focused supply chain diversification, and public procurement policies that favour domestic over imported goods. Some groups in the United States also led campaigns and consumer movements to encourage consumers to prefer American-made products over Chinese goods.
China is the third-largest country by total area and the second-most populous country in the world. China has leveraged these advantages, i.e., land area, abundant natural resources, and a large workforce, to become the world’s second-largest economy by GDP. China developed its large, advanced manufacturing base and skilled workforce through a combination of long-term policies, investments, and integration into global trade. Thus, China has positioned itself as a dominant economy not only in Southeast Asia but also globally.
China shares land borders with 14 neighbouring countries. Some parts of these borders have been marked as disputed, leading to ongoing territorial disagreements and never-ending tensions with neighbouring countries, including India and Vietnam. More importantly, China has severe maritime disputes with several countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan and Japan. These disputes primarily involve competing claims over islands, reefs, and maritime zones in the South China Sea, while the dispute with Japan concerns islands in the East China Sea.
The other major countries that oppose the import of Chinese goods, located near China, are India, Vietnam, and the Philippines, due to territorial and maritime disputes and China's overall dominance. In Vietnam and the Philippines, consumer-led boycotts of Chinese goods have been quite common due to territorial disputes in the South China Sea, anti-China sentiment, political pressures, and concerns over product quality.
India has a long history of anti-China sentiment and consumer-led boycotts of Chinese goods dating back to 1962. It is a widely held belief that avoiding Chinese goods is the right way to express solidarity with the nation amid ongoing border tensions, territorial disputes, and the push for self-sufficiency.
In June 2020, a violent hand-to-hand fight between Indian and Chinese soldiers intensified public emotions and national security concerns. It is also seen as a turning point in public opinion about China, leading to a strong anti-China sentiment.
The Indian government introduced many policy-level measures to support domestic manufacturing and promote supply chain resilience, and increased scrutiny of foreign investments in strategic sectors. The policy-led initiatives, such as ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’, have further strengthened the support for locally made goods. However, China remains one of India’s largest trading partners. India’s trade deficit with China increased to an all-time high of $112.16 billion in June 2026, due to critical dependence on manufacturing components and industrial raw materials.
During 2025-26, it is not just China’s trade with India that reached an all-time high; overall, China’s exports rose by 27%. Globally, China’s exports during the first six months of 2026 increased by 17.6% to $ 2.12 trillion, a record.
Over the past decade, Indian markets have also been flooded with several Chinese brands and mobile games. The products popular in India are China-made smartphones and Chinese-developed mobile phone games, which supplement each other in their growth. The real threat of using Chinese mobiles and games is compromised data privacy and national security, over and above their economic impact on India’s trade balance.
The growth in Chinese exports is driven by AI-related goods and services, as demand for AI infrastructure has led to a historic shortage of semiconductor chips and higher prices. China’s location at the centre of East Asia, along with trade networks, large industries, advanced ports, and technology adoption across manufacturing clusters, has made it a critical node in global supply chains. At the same time, continued trade dependence on China led to increased geopolitical and economic disruptions.
Anti-China sentiment and boycotts of Chinese products have been regular topics of debate in India. However, India’s trade dependency on China is undeniable and unavoidable in the present economic situation. India has been making relentless efforts to achieve some progress in self-reliance in business and trade by strengthening manufacturing and supportive policies to enhance competitiveness. On the other hand, the government rationalised foreign investment policies and focused on enhancing technological capabilities through innovation to reduce dependence on imports.
However, over the past decade, India’s trade dependency has become increasingly evident, accompanied by a growing trade imbalance. Imports from China have risen, increasing from $54.2 billion in 2014 to $74.8 billion in 2019, and are projected to reach $ 120 billion in 2024 and $140 billion in 2026.
In contrast, Indian exports to China have not grown much; they increased from US$13.4 billion in 2014 to US$28.1 billion in 2024, then declined to approximately US$19.48 billion in 2026. Thus, widening trade deficit with China underscores the persistent trade imbalance, as India relies heavily on China. On the other hand, India has been struggling to expand access to its products in the Chinese markets.
This trend highlights the deep integration of India's economic relationship with China. While concerns over trade dependency and supply chain vulnerability have led to initiatives such as Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and production-linked incentive schemes to strengthen domestic capabilities, the scale of bilateral trade indicates that China remains an important economic partner.
Therefore, India's long-term strategy has increasingly focused on balancing engagement with China through trade cooperation while simultaneously reducing excessive dependence by diversifying supply chains, enhancing domestic manufacturing, and improving export competitiveness.
Thus, India’s strategy to achieve self-reliance shifted from import substitution to the promotion of competitive domestic capabilities aligned with global trade networks. Notable initiatives, such as Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Production Linked Incentive schemes, have delivered some benefits in strategic sectors such as defence, renewable energy, and pharmaceuticals. In these sectors, domestic capacity expanded significantly, thus reducing import dependency. However, India is far from achieving self-reliance across sectors and continues to rely on imports of crude oil, semiconductor components, advanced industrial technology, and manufacturing equipment.
The views expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or policies of the organisation with which he is affiliated.
The writer, M. Venkateshwarlu, is Professor of Finance at the Indian Institute of Management Mumbai.
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