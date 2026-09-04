ETV Bharat / opinion

Is Boycott China A Possible Economic Reality Or Just An Aspiration?

Members of the Indore Retail Garments Association put up posters outside their shops and raise slogans during a protest against garments made in China and Bangladesh, announcing a boycott of such products in Indore on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. ( IANS )

Often, calls to boycott Chinese products have gained momentum in India and many other countries, particularly in Europe, the United States, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Calls to boycott Chinese products intensify during periods of geopolitical tensions and related public concerns.

However, these movements failed to achieve the anticipated economic objectives. Chinese products are integrated into global supply chains and are available at competitive prices. Despite prevailing anti-China sentiment, China has been strengthening its economic position year to year. Reflecting the importance of economic considerations over boycotts driven by emotional and political sentiments.

China is probably the only country that has often been targeted by calls for trade boycotts and anti-Chinese sentiment, with its products' inferior quality cited as a primary reason. It is interesting to note that the countries with the largest share of trade with China often call for boycotts of China, impose restrictions, and levy unreasonable tariffs time and again. There are also consumer-led movements that encourage boycotts of Chinese goods and promote domestically made products.

Surprisingly, the boycott calls and trade-restrictive measures are mostly from its major trade partners, including Europe, the United States, India, and Vietnam. These countries have witnessed both direct and indirect calls to boycott Chinese products. These boycott calls became more prominent during the 2010s and in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of Bharati Nagar Residents Forum urge to ban China products during a protest following the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers, in Bengaluru on June 18, 2020. (ANI)

Generally, these boycotts are seen as consumer-led movements and have been country or region-specific and limited in duration.

Europe has been critical of human rights violations in China, and there is also a persistent sense of national security concerns. Added these, Europe is also concerned about global supply chain vulnerabilities, prompting European policymakers and industrial houses to call for lowering dependence on Chinese goods.

Likewise, the United States is also averse to importing goods from China. But the US has chosen a different strategy to curb the flow of Chinese goods to the US, using trade restrictions and unreasonable tariffs, while promoting domestic manufacturing through incentives, focused supply chain diversification, and public procurement policies that favour domestic over imported goods. Some groups in the United States also led campaigns and consumer movements to encourage consumers to prefer American-made products over Chinese goods.

China is the third-largest country by total area and the second-most populous country in the world. China has leveraged these advantages, i.e., land area, abundant natural resources, and a large workforce, to become the world’s second-largest economy by GDP. China developed its large, advanced manufacturing base and skilled workforce through a combination of long-term policies, investments, and integration into global trade. Thus, China has positioned itself as a dominant economy not only in Southeast Asia but also globally.

China shares land borders with 14 neighbouring countries. Some parts of these borders have been marked as disputed, leading to ongoing territorial disagreements and never-ending tensions with neighbouring countries, including India and Vietnam. More importantly, China has severe maritime disputes with several countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan and Japan. These disputes primarily involve competing claims over islands, reefs, and maritime zones in the South China Sea, while the dispute with Japan concerns islands in the East China Sea.

Traders holding placards, raise slogans as they protest against import of Chinese products in the country, at Karol Bagh Market, in New Delhi on December 21, 2022. (ANI)

The other major countries that oppose the import of Chinese goods, located near China, are India, Vietnam, and the Philippines, due to territorial and maritime disputes and China's overall dominance. In Vietnam and the Philippines, consumer-led boycotts of Chinese goods have been quite common due to territorial disputes in the South China Sea, anti-China sentiment, political pressures, and concerns over product quality.