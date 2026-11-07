US Midterms Analysis: Iran Was The Target But Washington Became The Casualty
US midterm course correction: Trump has been cut to size. He remains the king but won’t be able to live life kingsize, writes CR Sukumar.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
The US midterm elections have not only changed the contours and composition of Congress, but have also effected a change in the political weather in Washington, weakened President Donald Trump, and sent a warning to leaders everywhere: foreign wars come with great domestic political pain.
Democrats have won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, ending Republican control of the entire federal government. They flipped seven Senate seats and more than two dozen House districts, including places that had voted strongly for Trump in 2024. The result is a sharp rebuke to the president and his party.
Why Voters Rebelled
The immediate reason was the rising cost of living. Americans were angry about high petrol, diesel and grocery prices. The war with Iran, which began in late February, pushed energy prices upward and made everyday life more expensive.
Diesel prices reportedly crossed $6.50 a gallon in September, while petrol rose above $5 a gallon in June. Inflation is now higher than it was in November 2024. One economic analysis estimates that higher energy prices have cost the average American household nearly $1,230 since the war began.
Trump had promised to end “endless wars” but, ironically, he himself started one with Iran, whose end is not in sight even after eight months. Voters may not have opposed every military action in principle, but they clearly disliked the bill that arrived at the petrol pump, in freight costs and in household budgets.
Trump has acknowledged that petrol prices hurt his party’s performance, though he still calls the war justified. That distinction matters. A president may believe a war is strategically necessary. Voters may still decide that they cannot afford it.
What Democrats Can Do
The Democratic victory does not remove Trump from office. He remains president, retains veto power, commands the executive branch and leads US foreign policy. But his freedom of action is now fettered.
Democrats can block or amend legislation. They can investigate the administration through congressional committees. They can summon officials, demand documents and hold public hearings. Most importantly, they control the power of the purse: Congress must approve federal spending.
The Senate also confirms senior appointments, ambassadors and judges. This gives Democrats real leverage over the composition and direction of the administration. Impeachment remains possible in the House, but removal from office would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate — a very high bar.
For Trump’s first two years, a friendly Congress could be blamed for unpopular policies. That excuse has disappeared. From now on, every major decision will face scrutiny, negotiation and possible obstruction.
The Iran question
The election also changes the politics of the Iran war. It does not necessarily end it. It is not yet clear how Trump’s loss of Congress will affect the conflict, but voters’ fatigue with the war is unmistakable.
The war has disrupted Gulf oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, raising crude prices and fuel costs around the world. Oil prices remain about 40 per cent above pre-war levels, reflecting the continued risk of moving energy through the region.
This creates a difficult choice for the White House. Continuing the war risks further economic pain and political damage. Ending it abruptly may be portrayed as defeat. A negotiated winding-down, if achievable, may become more attractive. But it will require diplomacy, not merely firepower.
For Israel, the result is uncomfortable. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long sought strong American backing against Iran. That support will not vanish. Bipartisan support for Israel remains deep in US politics. But Congress may now ask harder questions about the war’s cost, civilian consequences, military aid and the absence of a clear political endgame.
A Warning To The World
The larger lesson goes far beyond Washington. Military power can destroy targets, but it cannot easily manufacture political outcomes. Regime change is not a missile strike. It requires legitimacy, local consent and a credible political alternative.
The Iran campaign appears to have demonstrated this again. The United States and Israel could damage military infrastructure, but they did not automatically produce the government they wanted in Tehran.
This is a warning to every government tempted to treat war as a quick foreign-policy instrument. Wars create uncertainty. Uncertainty raises prices. Higher prices create anger. And anger eventually finds its way into elections.
The Global Economy
The world economy has shown resilience, but it is paying a heavy price. The International Monetary Fund projects global growth of 3.1 per cent in 2026, lower than the 3.5 per cent recorded in 2025, before a modest recovery to 3.4 per cent in 2027.
The IMF says the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was a major shock. Without rerouting, reserve releases and extra production elsewhere, oil prices could have averaged about $110 a barrel and reduced global growth by 0.9 percentage points. Even with those adjustments, the disruption has shaved an estimated 0.3 percentage points from expected global growth this year.
The pain is uneven. Wealthy economies with strong technology investment have coped better. Energy-importing developing countries face a harsher reality: costlier fuel, higher import bills, weaker currencies and greater pressure on public budgets. The IMF warns that continued Middle East tensions could keep energy and food prices high, worsening inflation and slowing growth.
In other words, the global economy is standing on two uncertain pillars: artificial-intelligence investment in rich countries and stable energy flows from the Gulf. If either weakens, the consequences will be global.
India’s Stake
India has a direct interest in this outcome. A prolonged West Asian conflict raises crude oil prices, shipping costs and inflation. It can also force governments to spend more on subsidies or cut fuel taxes to protect households.
That is the central economic lesson of the midterms for India: distant wars are not distant economically. A conflict in the Gulf can hit Indian fuel prices, transport costs, food inflation and the government’s fiscal arithmetic.
India should, therefore, hope for de-escalation, secure energy supplies and stable global trade. It should also continue diversifying its energy sources and strengthening domestic resilience. No country can fully insulate itself from a shock at a major global energy chokepoint, but preparation can reduce the damage.
A Changed World Order
The midterm result does not mean America will retreat from the world. It means American power will be contested at home and questioned abroad. Congress will demand explanations. Voters will ask what wars cost. Allies will wonder whether Washington’s commitments can survive domestic politics.
That is not necessarily bad. Democratic accountability can restrain reckless adventures. But it can also make US policy less predictable. Allies may hedge. Adversaries may test limits. Markets may face greater uncertainty.
The deeper shift is this: the world is entering an era in which military strength alone does not confer political authority. Economic security, energy stability and domestic consent now matter as much as aircraft carriers and precision weapons.
Trump and his allies set out to shape Iran’s future. Instead, the Iran war has reshaped American politics. The ballot box has reminded the White House that voters ultimately judge leaders not only by what they destroy abroad, but by what people must pay at home.
(The writer is an advocate at the Telangana High Court and former Senior Editor at The Economic Times. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
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