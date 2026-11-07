ETV Bharat / opinion

US Midterms Analysis: Iran Was The Target But Washington Became The Casualty

The US midterm elections have not only changed the contours and composition of Congress, but have also effected a change in the political weather in Washington, weakened President Donald Trump, and sent a warning to leaders everywhere: foreign wars come with great domestic political pain.

Democrats have won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, ending Republican control of the entire federal government. They flipped seven Senate seats and more than two dozen House districts, including places that had voted strongly for Trump in 2024. The result is a sharp rebuke to the president and his party.

Why Voters Rebelled

The immediate reason was the rising cost of living. Americans were angry about high petrol, diesel and grocery prices. The war with Iran, which began in late February, pushed energy prices upward and made everyday life more expensive.

Diesel prices reportedly crossed $6.50 a gallon in September, while petrol rose above $5 a gallon in June. Inflation is now higher than it was in November 2024. One economic analysis estimates that higher energy prices have cost the average American household nearly $1,230 since the war began.

The Capitol (AP)

Trump had promised to end “endless wars” but, ironically, he himself started one with Iran, whose end is not in sight even after eight months. Voters may not have opposed every military action in principle, but they clearly disliked the bill that arrived at the petrol pump, in freight costs and in household budgets.

Trump has acknowledged that petrol prices hurt his party’s performance, though he still calls the war justified. That distinction matters. A president may believe a war is strategically necessary. Voters may still decide that they cannot afford it.

What Democrats Can Do

The Democratic victory does not remove Trump from office. He remains president, retains veto power, commands the executive branch and leads US foreign policy. But his freedom of action is now fettered.

Democrats can block or amend legislation. They can investigate the administration through congressional committees. They can summon officials, demand documents and hold public hearings. Most importantly, they control the power of the purse: Congress must approve federal spending.

The Senate also confirms senior appointments, ambassadors and judges. This gives Democrats real leverage over the composition and direction of the administration. Impeachment remains possible in the House, but removal from office would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate — a very high bar.

A woman crosses a street beneath a billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump behind bars and calling for his killing in central Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (AP)

For Trump’s first two years, a friendly Congress could be blamed for unpopular policies. That excuse has disappeared. From now on, every major decision will face scrutiny, negotiation and possible obstruction.

The Iran question

The election also changes the politics of the Iran war. It does not necessarily end it. It is not yet clear how Trump’s loss of Congress will affect the conflict, but voters’ fatigue with the war is unmistakable.

The war has disrupted Gulf oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, raising crude prices and fuel costs around the world. Oil prices remain about 40 per cent above pre-war levels, reflecting the continued risk of moving energy through the region.

This creates a difficult choice for the White House. Continuing the war risks further economic pain and political damage. Ending it abruptly may be portrayed as defeat. A negotiated winding-down, if achievable, may become more attractive. But it will require diplomacy, not merely firepower.

For Israel, the result is uncomfortable. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long sought strong American backing against Iran. That support will not vanish. Bipartisan support for Israel remains deep in US politics. But Congress may now ask harder questions about the war’s cost, civilian consequences, military aid and the absence of a clear political endgame.

A Warning To The World

The larger lesson goes far beyond Washington. Military power can destroy targets, but it cannot easily manufacture political outcomes. Regime change is not a missile strike. It requires legitimacy, local consent and a credible political alternative.