Iran War And Energy Crisis: Should India Think Of Gas Swaraj Policy?

Even as the government has assured Indians that there is no need for panic for cooking gas cylinder, people are feeling the pinch differently. The first victims of the Iran war here in India have been those who use LNG or LPG for cooking.

Gas prices have been skyrocketing, with reports emerging from various parts of the country about longer queues and empty cylinders. Reports of black marketing and hoarding have also surfaced over the last few days. Can we deal with the situation?

For the unversed, over 70% of Indian households use Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as their primary cooking fuel, and 80% of households have access to LPG. Data from 2020-21 even suggests that 89% of urban households used LPG as their primary source, compared to 49.4% in rural areas.

Now, with the price of the domestic cylinder jumping by 60% and commercial cylinders increasing by over Rs 100, panic is writ large as prices are expected to rise further. The scarcity has increased to such levels that Delhi High Court canteen didn’t serve cooked meals due to shortage of gas cylinders. Huge queues were reported in the National capital region.

Customer in Bihar's Patna carries an LPG cylinder at a gas agency amid supply crisis in the country (PTI)

The urban poor are already scrambling for gas cylinder. They don’t have access to alternate cooking fuels, and prices of cylinders due to the panic is reaching Rs 3000 in some regions.

The reason for this price spike is escalation of war involving Iran, and subsequently the blockade and militarisation of the Strait of Hormuz followed by attacks on major oil and gas production facilities in the Gulf region. As a result, major LNG hubs like Qatar have shut production completely, while Iran warned that oil per barrel could go up to $200.

In the recent days, India has dropped its historic partner Iran and chose to side with the Israel-US coalition, which makes India a target of economic blockades too. Russia, as a result, has stopped giving concessions to India also. Going forward, even if the war stops, India will find its gas and oil requirements in dire needs or totally dependent on the wishes of the USA, unless we change course, and have a new policy for gas sovereignty.

Policy For Gas Swaraj

With changing geopolitical developments, India may not have access to energy supplies from Russia or Iran, and it could take some time for Gulf nations to return to normal production cycles. Hence, Gulf oil and gas could go more scarce and expensive in the coming times. Keeping this in mind, we need to reorient our gas policy, primarily import based currently, towards domestic production and sovereignty. The first step in journey is to ramp up bio-gas production and storage.

India currently produces around 2.07 billion m3/year, but has a vast potential of 29–48 billion m3/year. We need to harness this potential.

A vendor en route to deliver liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders in Nadia, West Bengal. (PTI)

The move towards this includes the creation of bio-CNG plants in each district linked with clusters which produce ample cattle wastes and agrarian residues. The government already has scheme for sheltering unclaimed cattle, and it can expand on the project and give financial subsides for creating bio-CNG units alongside the cattle shelters.