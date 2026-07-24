ETV Bharat / opinion

Oil Passes $100 A Barrel Again: Why It's More Serious This Time

FILE - Cars line up at the pumps of a Gulf Oil station on the Massachusetts Turnpike near Boston, Sunday, July 19, 2026. ( AP )

Paris: Brent crude went back over $100 a barrel Thursday for the first time since May, as the conflict in the Middle East intensified. This time however, the impact on the world economy could be greater given the conflict shows no sign of ending and reserves have already been partially been drawn down.

- Not the first time -

The last time Brent crude -- the benchmark international oil contact -- broke above $100 a barrel was in March 12 during the first stage or the US-Israeli war on Iran. The last time before that was when Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

This latest price surge has been fuelled in part by attacks on Saudi tankers in the Red Sea by pro-Iranian Houthi rebel forces in Yemen, which would expand the zone of conflict and could cut off the export of millions of barrels of oil.

In normal circumstances, the world economy consumes a little over 100 million barrels of oil daily. In mid-July, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that world production was below pre-war levels by around 9.4 million barrels a day.

- Higher stakes -

The threat to the Red Sea raises the stakes. It is the alternative route that Saudi Arabia has been using since the Strait of Hormuz was closed to export its oil. After the war began it stepped up shipments via pipeline to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, which has allowed it export some three quarters of its pre-war level.

"This workaround is now facing headwinds as the blockade and the threat of attacks on ships will make passage through the Red Sea less viable in the near-term," said Maya Senussi of economic advisory firm Oxford Economics.

Oxford Economics fears that if both the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz were effectively closed to traffic, the price of oil could eventually pass $160 a barrel.

"Much of the world's spare production capacity has already been used, while strategic and commercial oil inventories are lower than when the war began, leaving the market with fewer buffers against a prolonged supply disruption," said Janiv Shah, vice president of the Rysted Energy consultancy.