ETV Bharat / opinion

Iran To Operation Sindoor: Force Must Serve A Political Aim

Women walk past a banner showing portraits of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, left, and his father, the slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. ( AP )

The US-Iran war may have paused. But it has once again exposed a hard truth about power. A state may strike hard, destroy targets and claim victory, yet fail to impose its will.

Iran: Relief, Not Settlement

The mid-June understanding between Washington and Tehran, followed by a 60-day roadmap, has created hope that the Iran war is over for the foreseeable future. The Strait of Hormuz has reopened. Oil flows have moved close to normal. The easing of sanctions on Iranian oil and gas has reduced pressure on global energy markets. Iran has also indicated a willingness to allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back.

This is relief, not a settlement. Iran was hurt, but force produced negotiation, not surrender. Its nuclear programme is not settled. Its ballistic missile programme remains a concern. Israel’s security anxieties remain. Iran’s regional networks have not been dismantled.

The Cyprus-flagged container vessel MSC Aquarius VII is docked along a pier at the Khor Fakkan Container Terminal, the only natural deep-sea port in the region and one of the major container ports in Sharjah Emirate, along the Gulf of Oman on June 19, 2026. (AFP)

The World is in Disorder

The war has not made the world more secure. It has made it more uncertain. There is no doubt that the United States continues to remain an overwhelming military power. It can strike, punish and deter. But it cannot impose its will. It has to operate inside sharper limits.

Iran showed why. It used geography, missiles, drones, proxies, energy chokepoints and the risk of escalation to retain leverage. These tools allowed Tehran to remain relevant at the negotiating table even after taking serious military blows. In the new strategic environment, survival itself can become a form of power.

Operation Sindoor and the Same Problem

India faced a comparable challenge during Operation Sindoor. After the Pahalgam attack, India struck terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation showed intelligence preparation, political will and conventional capability. It signalled that terrorist infrastructure would not remain protected merely because it was across the border.

Women walk past a banner showing portraits of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, left, and his father, the slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (AP)

Yet Pakistan did not accept responsibility. It did not dismantle the terror ecosystem. It shifted into denial, counter- claims and information warfare. Once the ceasefire came, Pakistan tried to protect its domestic narrative by presenting survival as resistance.

Operation Sindoor achieved punishment, not complete coercion. Punishment imposes pain. Coercion changes behaviour. The first can be done by strikes. The second requires the adversary to accept a new reality and alter future conduct.