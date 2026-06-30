Iran To Operation Sindoor: Force Must Serve A Political Aim
Military strikes can punish, deter or disrupt, but they matter only when targets, evidence, escalation control and follow-on pressure are aligned with the desired outcome.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
The US-Iran war may have paused. But it has once again exposed a hard truth about power. A state may strike hard, destroy targets and claim victory, yet fail to impose its will.
Iran: Relief, Not Settlement
The mid-June understanding between Washington and Tehran, followed by a 60-day roadmap, has created hope that the Iran war is over for the foreseeable future. The Strait of Hormuz has reopened. Oil flows have moved close to normal. The easing of sanctions on Iranian oil and gas has reduced pressure on global energy markets. Iran has also indicated a willingness to allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors back.
This is relief, not a settlement. Iran was hurt, but force produced negotiation, not surrender. Its nuclear programme is not settled. Its ballistic missile programme remains a concern. Israel’s security anxieties remain. Iran’s regional networks have not been dismantled.
The World is in Disorder
The war has not made the world more secure. It has made it more uncertain. There is no doubt that the United States continues to remain an overwhelming military power. It can strike, punish and deter. But it cannot impose its will. It has to operate inside sharper limits.
Iran showed why. It used geography, missiles, drones, proxies, energy chokepoints and the risk of escalation to retain leverage. These tools allowed Tehran to remain relevant at the negotiating table even after taking serious military blows. In the new strategic environment, survival itself can become a form of power.
Operation Sindoor and the Same Problem
India faced a comparable challenge during Operation Sindoor. After the Pahalgam attack, India struck terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation showed intelligence preparation, political will and conventional capability. It signalled that terrorist infrastructure would not remain protected merely because it was across the border.
Yet Pakistan did not accept responsibility. It did not dismantle the terror ecosystem. It shifted into denial, counter- claims and information warfare. Once the ceasefire came, Pakistan tried to protect its domestic narrative by presenting survival as resistance.
Operation Sindoor achieved punishment, not complete coercion. Punishment imposes pain. Coercion changes behaviour. The first can be done by strikes. The second requires the adversary to accept a new reality and alter future conduct.
Why Victory Converts Poorly?
There are four reasons why military success often converts poorly into political outcome:
- Escalation risk protects weaker adversaries. Iran is not equal to the United States. Pakistan is not equal to India. Yet both can raise costs against the bigger powers. Iran can threaten Hormuz and activate proxies. Pakistan can use nuclear signalling, terrorism, artillery and diplomatic alarm.
- Narrative Warfare Blunts Battlefield Results in the first information cycle, perception often outruns verified fact. This allows the damaged side to contest the story even after suffering losses.
- External Actors Enter the Crisis. The Iran war involved the United States, Israel, Gulf states, Qatar, Pakistan, energy markets and global shipping. Operation Sindoor also drew attention because it involved two nuclear-armed neighbours. External pressure may prevent escalation, but it can also dilute the political effect of military action.
- Economic Interdependence Forces Early Termination. The world wanted Hormuz reopened. Oil markets wanted stability. Gulf states wanted calm. India needed secure energy flows. Even a strong actor may not get unlimited time to force a decisive outcome.
What Lessons India Must Learn
India should not draw a pacifist lesson. Military force remains necessary. The correct lesson is that force must be linked to a precise political aim. If the aim is punishment, targets must be visibly linked to the provocation. Terror camps, handlers, launch pads and command nodes fit this purpose.
If the aim is deterrence, the operation must carry clear red lines. The adversary should know that repetition will invite heavier costs. If the aim is disruption, symbolic targets are less useful. Ammunition dumps, drone launch sites, communication nodes, logistics hubs and training infrastructure matter more.
If the aim is escalation dominance, India must prepare the second step before taking the first. Air defence, cyber readiness, maritime posture, reserve targets and diplomacy must be aligned.
If the aim is international signalling, the action must appear justified, limited and proportionate. Evidence must be released quickly. Messaging must be disciplined. If the aim is long-term behaviour change, one strike will not be enough. It will require repeated costs, intelligence exposure, financial pressure, border control, diplomatic isolation and sustained narrative management.
What India Must do?
India must retain the ability to punish terror infrastructure across the border. It must also build longer escalation ladders across military, diplomatic, cyber, covert and economic domains. To do so, India must strengthen intelligence collection, sharing and processing. Terror activity, missile movement, drone preparations, financial flows, media campaigns and diplomatic signals are not separate fragments.
They are interconnected inputs. Their value lies in placing them in perspective, linking them to context, and converting them into usable assessment. This is where software and artificial intelligence can assist analysts by detecting patterns, flagging anomalies and helping commanders arrive at better situational awareness.
In a content-hungry social media environment, India must quickly place credible, evidence-based information in the public domain. Once weapons land on the intended targets, the narrative battle begins. Post-strike damage assessment must show what was hit and what was destroyed. In addition to the public messaging it will also support diplomatic briefings and the next military decision.
Separately, Pakistan’s Iran-related diplomacy and Gulf defence links give it a broader platform. China is another factor. Future India-Pakistan crises cannot be treated as bilateral if China provides intelligence, equipment, diplomatic support or technological assistance to Pakistan.
The future test will not be who struck harder. It will be who converted force into a political outcome. The lesson is that force must be used with political clarity. Every strike must have a defined aim, a prepared escalation ladder, credible evidence and a post-strike narrative plan.
Operation Sindoor showed India’s ability to punish. The next test is to convert such punishment into deterrence, disruption and long-term behavioural change. The future test will not be who struck harder. It will be who converted force into a political outcome.
(DISCLAIMER: The opinions and facts expressed in this article are those of the writer and do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)
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