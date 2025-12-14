ETV Bharat / opinion

International Mountain Day: The Call For Action Extends Beyond Mere Observance

The theme for Mountain Day 2025, observed on December 11, is "Mountains and Climate Change: Adapting to a Changing World," focusing on glacier retreat, water resources, and sustainable development. In line with this, India and the United Nations celebrated the day with themes centred on protecting glaciers, safeguarding mountain water towers, and restoring fragile mountain ecosystems. However, celebration alone will not be enough. Our mountains are under severe ecological stress, and greater emphasis is needed on concrete actions.

Mountains are remarkable reservoirs of biodiversity. Despite covering just 27 per cent of the world's land area, they contribute disproportionately to the planet's biological wealth. Harsh climates, high altitudes, and relative isolation have fostered unique evolutionary pathways, while the rich linguistic and cultural diversity of their human communities further enriches these landscapes. Mountains also serve as the world’s vital water towers, supplying 60–80 per cent of the planet's accessible freshwater. Their ecosystems provide essential services— from food and clean energy to climate regulation — upon which at least half of humanity depends for survival.

Glaciers in mountain ranges worldwide are retreating or disappearing due to climate change. In recent decades, at least 600 glaciers have vanished entirely, disrupting the water supply upon which billions of downstream inhabitants depend. In Pakistan, for instance, meltwater from the Hindu Kush Himalayas provides 80 per cent of the irrigation water for the 180 million people in the Indus River Basin. Similarly, agriculture accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the water used in India's Ganga River Basin.

The ongoing glacial retreat is reducing the flow of the Ganges and Indus Rivers, which will severely curtail water availability for irrigation and diminish future food production. Compounding this crisis, the long-term, unsustainable extraction of groundwater across the Ganges Basin has already significantly depleted river flows. Furthermore, this hydrological disruption is altering regional climate patterns, contributing to decreased rainfall across the basin.

India is graced by major mountain ranges — the Himalayas, the Sahyadri, the Aravalli, and the Vindhyas—each of which rose and receded during different geological eras, with the Himalayas being the most recent to emerge. Consider a scenario without this Great Northern Barrier.

Without the Himalayas to block the frigid winds from Siberia, northern India would likely become a cold, arid desert. The mountains also play a crucial role in monsoon dynamics, forcing moist air from the Indian Ocean to ascend and release precipitation. In their absence, these moisture-laden winds would sweep uninterrupted across the subcontinent into Central Asia, leaving the plains below desiccated. Furthermore, the mighty rivers born of Himalayan glaciers — the Ganges, Indus, and Brahmaputra — would cease to exist, fundamentally altering the region's hydrology and ecology.

The Himalayas constitute a dynamic and ever-changing landscape. Shaped over millions of years by the immense compressive forces of the Indian Plate colliding with the Eurasian Plate, the range bears profound tectonic stress. Its dramatic form emerged from the tension between these tectonic forces and powerful climatic processes. The mountains rise due to ongoing tectonic convergence, while the erosive power of the annual monsoon and seasonal rains continuously counterbalances their growth. This creates a dynamic equilibrium between the vertical forces that uplift the range and the opposing forces that wear it down.

This geological reality underpins the axiom that "without the Himalayas, there is no India." The range is fundamental to the subcontinent's existence. Beyond providing critical water resources and unparalleled biodiversity, the Himalayas have made India a fertile and habitable land, while also forging a distinct cultural identity rooted in its majestic presence.