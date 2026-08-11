ETV Bharat / opinion

Inflation And Social Wellbeing Amid Geopolitical Tensions

A vendor sits on her cart, covered with a plastic sheet to protect it from the rain, while waiting for customers to buy Indian tricolor flags ahead of Independence Day in Jammu, India, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. ( AP )

Geopolitical tensions and disruptions to global energy markets are creating a difficult economic trade-off for India: inflationary pressures are rising even as industrial activity and economic growth remain resilient. The burden, however, is not evenly distributed. Rising costs of essential goods and services are placing greater pressure on low- and middle-income households, while the Consumer Price Index may not fully capture the actual expenditure burden of education, healthcare and housing. This makes inflation not only a macroeconomic concern but also a question of household financial security and social inequality.

Since the outbreak of the Iran conflict in early 2026, disruptions in global energy markets have pushed crude oil prices higher, increasing fuel, transportation and production costs. These pressures have increasingly fed into India's wholesale and consumer prices.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI), which had remained relatively stable in 2025, rose from 8.3% in January 2026 to 9.68% in May and 9.87% in June. Higher fuel and power prices were a major driver of the increase. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation also accelerated, rising from 0.71% in November 2025 to 2.74% in January and 4.38% in June.

Inflation Metrics (ETV Bharat Graphics)

The increase in wholesale prices indicates that higher production costs are increasingly being passed on to consumers. If sustained, this can weaken purchasing power and increase pressure on household budgets.

The impact of inflation cannot be assessed only through the headline CPI because household spending patterns vary. Consumer preferences have also shifted from low-cost products towards higher-quality, premium and value-added goods, allowing producers to pass a larger share of higher input costs on to consumers.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages account for 36.75% of the CPI under the 2024 series. But households also face substantial expenses on education, healthcare and housing, which can place a much heavier burden on their incomes than their respective CPI weights suggest.

Education accounts for 3.5% of the CPI, medical and health for 6.10%, and housing, including utilities, for 17.66%. Together, these categories account for 27.26% of the index.

The relatively limited weight assigned to these categories may not correspond to what many households actually spend, particularly given the role of the private sector in education and healthcare. Consequently, increases in these costs can have a substantial effect on household finances without producing a proportionate increase in headline CPI.

CPI weights are based on household expenditure patterns. Developed economies generally assign greater weight to housing and utilities, while developing economies tend to give greater weight to food and essential goods. This difference is important when assessing how inflation translates into lived experiences across different economies.

Inflation also affects households differently depending on their income and consumption levels. The Household Consumption Expenditure Survey 2023-24 reported average monthly per capita consumption expenditure of about ₹4,122 in rural India and ₹6,996 in urban India.