ETV Bharat / opinion

Indus Waters Treaty: Legal Analysis With Special Reference To Dispute Settlement Mechanism

The Indus Waters System

1. The Indus River is about 1,800 miles long. Its western tributaries (Kabul, Kurram) are more than 700 miles; the eastern tributaries (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) have an aggregate length of more than 2,800 miles. The system drains 450,000 square miles, and is one of the largest in the world. Most of the basin lies in India and Pakistan, influencing the history, culture and ecosystem of the South Asian region.

Brief Background of Negotiations

2. The partition of India in August 1947 brought in its wake the Indus waters dispute, eventually requiring negotiations for an agreed solution. The Inter-Dominion Agreement of 4 May 1948 (the Delhi Agreement) was the first regulation of waters between the two countries.

While recognising that a water supply dispute had arisen, the Agreement stated that the 'proprietary rights' did not allow West Punjab to claim any share of the East Punjab waters as a right. Pakistan later denounced it on 23 August 1950.

3. In early 1951, David Lilienthal, former chairman of the Tennessee Valley Authority, proposed that India and Pakistan jointly develop the Indus Basin system, using the good offices of the World Bank. Subsequently, World Bank President Eugene Black wrote to the two Prime Ministers on 6 September 1951, proposing this. Both accepted. Black proposed a Working Party of Indian, Pakistani, and World Bank engineers.

The negotiations witnessed extreme ups and downs and at times verged on collapse, but the World Bank’s resoluteness kept them buoyant until the Treaty was eventually signed in 1960.

The Treaty and its Legal Structures

4. The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) was signed on 19 September 1960 at Karachi, and entered into force on 12 January 1961, with retroactive effect from the ‘Effective Date’, 1 April 1960.

It comprises 79 paragraphs under 12 Articles, supplemented by eight annexures. While the Preamble names only the plenipotentiaries of India and Pakistan, W.A.B. Iliff signed on behalf of the World Bank, which is a party only for purposes specified in Articles V and X and Annexures F, G and H.

5. The instrument states that nothing in the Treaty shall be construed as establishing any general principle of law or any precedent, the reference to precedent being designed to forestall arguments based on prescription or servitude.

It allocates the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India and the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan, subject to specified exceptions.

Objectives of IWT

6. The objectives of the Treaty, explicitly laid down in the Preamble reads as follows:

“The Government of India and the Government of Pakistan, being equally desirous of attaining the most complete and satisfactory utilization of the waters of the Indus system of rivers and recognizing the need, therefore, of fixing and delimiting, in a spirit of goodwill and friendship, the rights and obligations of each in relation to the other concerning the use of these waters and of making provision for the settlement, in a cooperative spirit, of all such questions as may hereafter arise regarding the interpretation or application of the provisions agreed upon herein, have resolved to conclude a Treaty in furtherance of these objectives.”

Dispute Settlement Mechanism

7. Under the heading “Settlement of Differences and Disputes”, the Treaty entrusts the Permanent Indus Commission, comprised of representatives of both countries, with a role in resolving issues, mainly administrative and consultative.

8. Article IX, central to the dispute settlement framework, makes a clear-cut distinction between a ‘question’, a ‘difference’ and a ‘dispute’. Any question is first examined by the Commission.

If no agreement is reached, a difference is deemed to have arisen, to be dealt with by a Neutral Expert. A dispute is deemed to have arisen only if the difference falls outside Paragraph 2(a) of Article IX, or if the Neutral Expert so informs the Commission.

9. Importantly, the Commission has discretion to decide whether any difference be dealt with by a Neutral Expert or be deemed a dispute, such decision being reachable only by agreement within the Commission.