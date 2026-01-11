ETV Bharat / opinion

Indore's Tragedy: A National Warning On Water Management

Family members of a victim, who died after consumption of allegedly contaminated water, mourn in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026. ( PTI )

The city of Indore, often celebrated as India's cleanest, was recently in the news due to a tragic water contamination crisis that claimed 15 lives and hospitalised hundreds. This outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting was caused by a failure in infrastructure that allowed sewage to seep into the potable water supply.

Indore relies on the Narmada River, located 80 km away, for its primary water needs. Water is transported via municipal pipelines and supplied to households on alternate days, a massive undertaking that costs the municipal corporation around Rs 25 crore per month in electricity alone.

A key question arises: why does Indore transport water from such a distance instead of sourcing it locally? The city shifted to the Narmada because its historic sources—the Khan and Saraswati rivers—became critically insufficient and heavily polluted due to rapid urbanisation and industrialisation starting in the early 1990s. These local rivers now dry up in summer and fail to meet the city's massive, ever-growing demand, making the large, perennial Narmada a necessary, albeit complex, engineering alternative for sustainable water security.

Youth Congress workers stage a protest against Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya over the deaths and hospitalisation of people due to suspected water contamination in Indore, at Lower Lake, in Bhopal on Friday, Jan. 2. (ANI)

The contamination crisis reveals a deeper, systemic failure: pollution is not confined to piped supply but has degraded the entire water system—surface water and groundwater alike. This problem is not unique to Indore; it reflects a nationwide burden of deteriorating water systems at varying levels of severity.

India’s Collapsing Water Quality India is projected to lead the world in urban population growth through 2050, with its urban populace rising from 11% in 1901 to nearly 38% in 2017. This relentless urbanisation places immense strain on a water resource base already in crisis. The situation is exacerbated by erratic climate, which lowers agricultural productivity, pushing more populations toward cities and increasing dependency on strained water systems.

For decades, India has been depleting its groundwater at an alarming rate, driven by over-extraction and a decline in rainfall. Since the Green Revolution, groundwater has been the linchpin of irrigation for water-intensive crops like rice, but this bounty relied on the overuse of fertilisers and the unsustainable mining of aquifers. Agriculture, the largest consumer of freshwater, has caused the aquifer level in the Gangetic plains to drop by 4 cm annually.

NASA researcher Matthew Rodell notes that northern India alone loses 19.2 gigatons of groundwater per year. India extracts 75 billion cubic meters annually—a staggering one-third of the global total—with the worst depletion concentrated in the agricultural belts of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Bengal.

FILE - A view of Narmada River in spate, in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla. (ANI)

The consequences of this imbalance are dire. NITI Aayog estimates 40% of Indians will have "no access to drinking water" by 2030, warning that major cities risk running their aquifers dry. Such shortages threaten food supplies, could cause prices to soar, and may fuel social unrest. This crisis is compounded by policy failures, including unregulated power subsidies that incentivise over-pumping without promoting conservation.

Simultaneously, water quality has collapsed. India ranks 120th out of 122 nations on the global water quality index. Contamination is both geogenic and anthropogenic: fluoride toxicity plagues Odisha; arsenic poisons the Bengal basin, entering the food chain via irrigation; and recent studies in Rajasthan and Delhi reveal widespread contamination by fluoride, nitrate, and uranium.

A 2025 report showed 13-15% of Delhi's groundwater samples exceeded WHO uranium limits, raising serious cancer and kidney risks. In many major cities, potable water is supplied via water tankers, as traditional water sources have dried up. The condition of these tankers is very unhygienic all over the country. Why can’t the Union Government make it mandatory to use 304-grade steel for water distribution tankers?