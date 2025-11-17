ETV Bharat / opinion

India’s Research Publishing In The Era Of Open Access

India’s research ecosystem stands at a defining moment. The country now ranks third globally in the number of research publications, a remarkable achievement that signals expanding participation in higher education and R&D. Yet, behind these impressive figures lies an uncomfortable truth: the relentless pursuit of quantity has begun to eclipse quality.

The growing pressure to publish, often driven by institutional and regulatory incentives, has created distortions in the academic landscape. The result is a proliferation of papers that may satisfy numerical targets but do little to advance knowledge or innovation. For India to emerge as a true global research power, it must address the twin challenges of ensuring research integrity and enabling equitable access to quality publication avenues, challenges now made more complex by the commercial dynamics of open access publishing.

The burden of metrics

The Academic Performance Indicator (API) system introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) was intended to encourage scholarship and performance-based evaluation. However, in practice, it has fostered a “publish or perish” culture that rewards volume over value. Many researchers, pressed to meet numerical targets for promotions or grants, resort to practices like “salami slicing”, dividing a single study into multiple smaller papers or publishing in dubious journals that offer rapid publication with minimal peer review.

Such practices dilute scientific credibility and divert attention from the more meaningful pursuit of discovery and impact. The problem is not unique to India, but its effects are more pronounced in a developing country where institutional support systems, mentoring, and research ethics training are still evolving. The issue now intersects with a new global trend, the rise of Article Processing Charges (APCs) in open access publishing.

The open access paradox

Open access (OA) publishing was born out of a noble idea: to make scientific knowledge freely available to everyone. Unlike traditional subscription-based models where readers or institutions pay to access journals, OA shifts the cost to the authors or their funders. Authors pay an APC to make their paper freely accessible to the public.

In principle, this model democratizes access to knowledge. But in practice, it has created new inequities, especially between researchers in wealthy countries and those in the developing world. APCs vary widely across journals and publishers. For reputable, high-impact journals published by major international houses, the APC can range from US$2,000 to US$10,000 (₹1.7–8.5 lakh) per paper.

Even mid-tier journals often charge US$1,000–2,000, a sum that is prohibitive for most researchers in India, whose project grants are modest and often do not include publication costs. For an Indian researcher working with a grant of ₹20–30 lakh over three years, publishing just a few papers in top-tier open access journals could consume a significant share of the research budget, an unsustainable proposition, even if it is permitted in the project.

The commercial angle

The open access model has inadvertently transformed scholarly publishing into a multi-billion-dollar global industry. Major publishers have successfully replaced subscription revenue with APC income, while maintaining high profit margins. The growing number of fully open-access and hybrid journals (which charge APCs even when subscriptions exist) has created what critics describe as a “pay-to-publish” environment. This commercialisation has raised concerns about whether the ability to pay, rather than scientific merit, is beginning to influence what gets published and where. Wealthy institutions and research groups in developed countries can afford to publish in elite journals, maintaining visibility and prestige, while those in developing nations risk being pushed to the margins.

At the other end of the spectrum, predatory publishers have exploited the APC model by setting up journals that promise quick acceptance and publication for a fee, without meaningful peer review. These “journals” often have misleading titles that mimic legitimate ones, misleading young or inexperienced researchers. The combination of publish-or-perish pressure and unaffordable APCs has created fertile ground for such exploitative outlets.

Affordability and equity

For developing countries like India, the issue of affordability is central to the sustainability of open access publishing. Unlike researchers in Europe or the United States, Indian academics rarely have institutional or national mechanisms to cover APCs. Most universities do not have publication funds, and research grants often exclude APC support. This inequality leads to a paradoxical situation: Indian researchers may conduct high-quality work but struggle to publish it in visible international platforms due to financial constraints. Consequently, they may resort to lower-tier journals with minimal charges or, worse, predatory outlets that compromise credibility.

In contrast, many European nations have institutional arrangements to address this. For example, Germany’s Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG) co-funds publication costs through institutional grants; the Netherlands and UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) have national agreements with publishers to integrate APCs into research budgets. The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Science Foundation (NSF) allow APCs as legitimate grant expenses.