ETV Bharat / opinion

India's Private Sector: Mistaken Demands & Minimal Investments

Interestingly, about 43% of the respondents did not intend any capital expenditure. This is exactly the wrong way for companies to go about building viable business models. Little wonder India's manufacturing fell from about 19% in 1994-95 to the present 12% with most businesses preferring to import goods from China, while R&D has stagnated at about 0.8% of GDP for more than three decades.

Among those who disclosed, 40.3% of enterprises plan to undertake CAPEX on core assets during 2024–25. Interestingly, the survey indicates that most sectors intend to reduce capex in 2025 – 26 compared to the previous year. The silver lining is that manufacturing seems to be more optimistic than others. Additionally, 28.4% intend to invest in value addition to existing assets. Only 5.8% proposed to invest in intangible assets, including intellectual property.

Instead, the ideal form of sustainable growth will be for businesses of all sizes to constantly invest in capital expenditure, more particularly those aspects that give them long term benefits, including intellectual property. However, a large official survey of private capex trends and future outlook conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO)1, only about 71% responded by giving out their intentions, thereby seeming to indicate that either they were being cautious or their plans were too fluid or did not want to disclose them.

Unfortunately, history shows us otherwise. The third categories of businesses are those that are simply waiting to license or even copy business models and technology available off the shelf. None of these are sustainable models for the long term. These are theoretically possible but can only be sustainable for only a limited number of years. The lack of response to the government's apprentice scheme and its high drop outs mid-way indicates that most students find it does not add value or that their time is better utilized elsewhere.

The issue for the Indian economy has been that for the past few years, most large companies which also have the ability to invest but are not doing so. Instead, we see three predominant trends amount private sector investments these include: those companies that constantly demand disproportionate and exceptionally large government subsidies for any investments or even claim that they will start investments only by riding piggy back on government subsidies or hoping that foreigners will subsidize the risk taking so that Indian promoters can simply be people who benefit by a form of "rent-seeking" to drive their growth.

The fact that approximately 65 per cent of the Indian economy is driven by internal consumption should ring the alarm bells for policy makers since it indicates based on India's demographics, there is a compulsion for the country to run faster just to remain at the same place.

On the one hand, the new labour codes have been notified, and rules are to be framed in the next few months. On the other hand, India’s economic growth has some seemingly bright spots in an otherwise increasingly complicated global and Indian economic outlook. A few years ago, the optimism about India taking advantage of the "demographic dividend" seems to be giving way to exasperation. The stagnation in jobs is aggravated by the increased number of youth joining the labour market each year.

Wrong Solutions

Basic economic logic indicates that productivity which in turn impacts profitability of the private sector can only grow by two methods: (a) by large scale investments in plant, machinery, technology (research and development or R&D) and/or using these three in combination with up-skilling/re-skilling of the workforce thereby producing more on a per hour basis at lower cost ; (b) by wringing out more work per employee which is usually achieved by making workers work for more number of hours with minimal or increase in pay thereby on an average producing more per worker.

Hence, the sooner companies realise that delivering services based on borrowed models, those based on government patronage or even government support that creates artificial barriers will not only reduce profitability in the long term but will make these businesses redundant. Little wonder that many older businesses that were into low end services especially in low-end software exports called on the government to extend working hours to maximum of 12 hours from the present 8 hours. The government has simply (and wrongly) wilted under pressure from these business leaders of previous generation who are out of touch with reality by not even understanding the present day labour market dynamics and practical aspects.

Mansukh Mandaviya assumed charge as the Union Minister of Labour and Employment, in New Delhi on June 11, 2024. (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

In most cities where such business and factories are concentrated, going to work requires 2 to 4 hours of travel and back. Hence, a 12-hour work shift will mean between 14 hours to 16 hours with no time left for family life or even to rest. In the long-term, such over work will lead to health issues and faster burn out and more over any work that requires the application of mind cannot simply do such work.

In fact, in many industries, work shifts beyond 8 hours a day is already a reality and one which is often ignored by the Labour Department. Hence, importantly, the government has overlooked the fact that in most private businesses, especially those in the service sector, a larger percentage of employees not involved in manual work tend to carry their work home by providing some backend and support services. This has become more pronounced after COVID, which created a "work from home" concept. Ironically, none of the business leaders who have called for longer working hours are in niche or cutting-edge sectors. Instead, they are mostly in business that either produce low-end goods or low-end services, which are dependent on people working long hours at low or moderate wages – most of these are in sectors that are easily dispensable by the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics. Hence, the urge to extract as much as possible from human labour at the lowest rates quickly seems to be the only model presently in vogue.

Way Out

In the era of rapid technological advances, including robotics and AI, profitability is not going to be easy since the shelf life of technology is becoming shorter. Hence, what is needed for businesses is to look beyond models where they can use government subsidies to grab assets like land and low prices simply with a view to benefit from demographics and urbanisation without actually investing in plant, machinery and technology.

File photo of Anand Mahindra (Getty Images)

The investments by Chinese companies after the 2008 financial crisis is impressive: with government support over the past 10 to 15 years, they have invested in robotics, AI and R&D by building scale that cannot be matched elsewhere. Their “Dark factories” are now sociological and economic legends. These factories churn out huge amount of product on totally automated scale round the clock, with human labour mostly in deployed in further research and development, sales and after-sales services, logistics, etc.

For optimum utilisation of resources, it is necessary for the government to change the manner it gives subsidies. Instead of free land and cheap electricity, it is best that governments link subsidies to investments in select parameters based on the specific sectors. These could be value addition, export competitiveness, innovation, R&D as well as intellectual property generated or the like that are sustainable.

There is simply no point in throwing good public money on models that are will not survive the future global competitive marketplace for political or election funding purposes. The most important aspect is to internalize capex beyond the large companies because in most counties including large economies about 50-60% is contributed by small and medium enterprises (which we call MSME sector).

In the case of India, approximately 80% of the manufacturing units are run by family businesses. Hence, supporting those large numbers instead of a few chosen ones will probably be better for the larger economy and the consumer. It is important to note that no useful purpose will be served if labour compliances are reduced while increasing compliance requirements, including forms to be filled in other areas like taxes.

It may be useful for the government to consider new forms of support in the changing scenario: like creating a special extension service which hires unemployed graduates, trains them in compliance requirements, pays them and sends them to help out the MSMEs with their compliance requirements and related needs for a limited period of time (say 3 to 4 years).

This will enable them to meet the formal sector needs without any investments in time and money. In that period, the MSME itself could concentrate on core activities, while those providing these services will find employment and gain valuable experience. Servicing these millions of MSMEs or family-owned businesses could be a valuable source of employment to educated youth who now may be wasting their time on watching YouTube or making reels. It is important to note that support need not always be more loans/credit. Instead providing some essential services for a limited period till the units stabilise could be a better form of support.

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of ETV Bharat)