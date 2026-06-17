ETV Bharat / opinion

India's Electricity Reforms Need A State-Level Systems Upgrade

The Draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025 comes at a decisive moment for India’s power sector. The country has already crossed a major energy transition threshold: non-fossil sources now account for more than half of installed electricity capacity. The next phase of reform, therefore, cannot be judged only by whether it enables more renewable capacity. It must be judged by whether it can make that capacity reliable, dispatchable, affordable and locally absorbable.

This is where the Bill is both important and incomplete.

The draft recognises several core elements of a changing electricity system. It introduces energy storage systems into the legal definition of the power system. It strengthens non-fossil consumption obligations. It proposes cost-reflective tariffs, clearer rules for distribution competition, and an Electricity Council intended to build Centre-state consensus. These are not minor amendments. They reflect an electricity system that is moving beyond the old model of large thermal generation, passive consumers and one-way power flows.

But the architecture of the Bill remains more generation-centric than integration-centric. It creates enabling provisions for technologies, obligations and markets, but does not sufficiently empower states to plan and manage the operational complexity that renewable integration will create. This is a critical gap because the next set of constraints in India's clean energy transition will not emerge only at the national level. They will emerge in state grids, state regulators, state load-dispatch centres and state distribution companies.

The first missing layer is a state-level reliability architecture. The Bill rightly defines energy storage systems as assets that can store electricity and deliver it when required. This is significant because storage will be central to balancing variable renewable energy. But storage cannot be treated merely as an asset class. It must be embedded into a larger planning framework for reliability.

India’s power challenge is no longer only about annual generation adequacy. It is increasingly about time-specific availability. Solar power may be abundant during the afternoon, but peak demand can arrive in the evening when solar generation falls. Heatwaves are making electricity demand more volatile. Urban cooling demand is rising. Industrial loads require dependable supply. A power system with high renewable capacity but inadequate storage, reserves, flexible generation and demand response can still face reliability stress.

The Bill does not yet mandate state-level resource adequacy planning linked to renewable integration. This is a major omission. States have very different demand curves, renewable profiles, industrial loads and seasonal risks. Rajasthan’s integration challenge is not the same as Uttar Pradesh's. Tamil Nadu's wind-heavy system is different from Jharkhand's coal-linked demand structure. A uniform national obligation cannot substitute for state-specific reliability planning.

The Bill should therefore require every state to prepare a State Resource Adequacy and Renewable Integration Plan, approved by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

These plans should estimate peak demand, seasonal variability, storage requirements, reserve margins, curtailment risks, flexible capacity needs and demand-response potential. They should also be updated periodically and linked to procurement approvals by distribution companies.

Without such a framework, India may continue adding renewable capacity without ensuring that states have the institutional ability to deliver reliable clean power when it is most needed. The second missing layer is a federal grid architecture.

The Bill provides for the Appropriate Government to prescribe the manner of approval and implementation of inter-state and intra-state transmission systems. This is useful. But it still treats transmission largely as a project-approval issue rather than as the backbone of renewable integration.

In the first phase of India’s renewable transition, generation was the constraint. In the next phase, grid architecture will be the constraint. Renewable energy is location-specific. Solar and wind projects are concentrated in particular regions, while demand centres are often elsewhere. Even within renewable-rich states, power must move from resource-rich districts to substations, industries, cities and distribution networks. If intra-state transmission does not expand at the same pace as renewable generation, clean power will either be curtailed or stranded.

This is not a hypothetical concern. Renewable curtailment is already becoming visible in high-renewable states. Curtailment is often justified in the name of grid security, but it also signals a deeper planning failure: generation is being built faster than the system's ability to evacuate, balance and consume it.

The Bill should therefore go beyond transmission approval and create a statutory requirement for State Grid Readiness Plans. These should map renewable energy zones, intra-state evacuation capacity, substation requirements, storage locations, land-use constraints and projected demand growth. SERCs should be required to conduct annual grid-readiness assessments before approving large volumes of new renewable procurement.